Permian Basin Chapter - Texas Restaurant Association

Hosted by

Permian Basin Chapter - Texas Restaurant Association

About this event

40th Annual Taste of the Permian Basin (PBTRA)

2514 Arena Trl

Midland, TX 79701, USA

General Admission (in advance)
$40
General Admission (at the door)
$50
Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 50 tickets

Four Reserved Sponsor Tables (32 Sponsor Tickets), 50 Complimentary General Admission tickets, Presenting Sponsor identification, Company logo included in all electronic and newsprint promotion, Presenting Sponsor logo identification on presentation screen, ¼ page company logo in event program & Presenting Sponsor identification on sponsor boards.

Co-Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 24 tickets

Three Reserved Sponsor Tables (24 Sponsor Tickets), 24 Complimentary General Admission tickets, Co-Presenting Sponsor identification, Company logo included in all electronic and newsprint promotion, Co-presenting Sponsor logo identification on presentation screen, ⅛ page company logo in event program & Co-presenting Sponsor identification on sponsor boards.

Event Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Two Reserved Sponsor Table (16 Sponsor Tickets), 12 Complimentary General Admission tickets, Event Sponsor identification, Company logo included in electronic and newsprint promotion, Company wordmark in event program, Event Sponsor identification logo on presentation screen & Event Sponsor identification on sponsor boards.

Corporate Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

One Reserved Sponsor Table (8 Sponsor Tickets), Company Logo included in event onsite promotion, Listing in Event Program, & Corporate Sponsor Identification on sponsor boards.

Table Sponsor
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

One Reserved Sponsor Table (8 Sponsor Tickets)

Add a donation for Permian Basin Chapter - Texas Restaurant Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!