eventClosed

40th Annual Taste of the Permian Basin Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

2514 Arena Trl, Midland, TX 79701, USA

Monster RPHAFull Face Helmet item
Monster RPHAFull Face Helmet
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Monster RPHAFull Face Helmet (Value $550)


Donated by: Coca-Cola

Susie's South Forty Confections Gift basket item
Susie's South Forty Confections Gift basket
$60

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Basket with Pecan Toffee, Texas Trash, assorted flavored barks, Grandma's Mild Snack, Keylime Cookies. (Value $125)


Donated by: Susie's South Forty

Midland Rockhounds Basket item
Midland Rockhounds Basket
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Value $220


Donated by: The Midland RockHounds

ZO Skin Care Set item
ZO Skin Care Set
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Value $482


Donated by: Karen Hopkins

Maven Promo Box/2x $25 Gift Cards Tall City Brewery item
Maven Promo Box/2x $25 Gift Cards Tall City Brewery
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Value $125


Donated by: Tall City Brewery & Maven Real Estate Group

150 Pcs Griddle Accessories Kit item
150 Pcs Griddle Accessories Kit
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Value $30


Donated by: Maven Real Estate Group

Maven Promo Box #1 item
Maven Promo Box #1
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

with The Legendary Barn Door Steakhouse Gift Cards (Value $150)


Donated by: The Legendary Barn Door Steakhouse & Maven Real Estate Group

Maven Promo Box #2 item
Maven Promo Box #2
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

with The Legendary Barn Door Steakhouse Gift Cards (Value $150)


Donated by: The Legendary Barn Door Steakhouse & Maven Real Estate Group

Guess Handbag item
Guess Handbag
$55

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Value $115


Donated by: Tracy Robinson with Benchmark Mortgage

20 Undated Midland RockHounds Tix item
20 Undated Midland RockHounds Tix
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Value $240


Donated by: Midland RockHounds

Bobby Cox Basket item
Bobby Cox Basket
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Value $150


Donated by: Bobby Cox Companies

Maven Promo Box - KPOT item
Maven Promo Box - KPOT
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2x $25 KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot (Value $100)


Donated by: KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot/Maven Real Estate Group

Julie Vos 24K item
Julie Vos 24K
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Gold Plated Multi Stone Kaleidoscope Tennis Necklace (Value $485)


Donated by: Cathy Eastham

Maven Promo Box/Gerardo's Casita item
Maven Promo Box/Gerardo's Casita
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

with a $50 Gerardo's Casita Gift Card (Value 100)


Donated by: Gerardo's Casita & Maven Real Estate Group

Rebecca Creek Whiskey Collection item
Rebecca Creek Whiskey Collection
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Value $200


Donated by: Enchanted Rock

Midland RockHounds Suite item
Midland RockHounds Suite
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Value $750


*Donated by: West Texas Abstract

Christmas Decor item
Christmas Decor
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Value $60


*Donated by: Tracy Robinson with Benchmark Mortgage

Flower of the Month Club (9 Months) item
Flower of the Month Club (9 Months)
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Value $300


Donated by: LHS Bee Hive

Main Squeeze Juice Co Gift Bag item
Main Squeeze Juice Co Gift Bag
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Includes $100 Gift Card (Value $150)


*Donated By: Main Squeeze Juice Co

Mulberry Cafe's Breakfast Meeting Room for 8 item
Mulberry Cafe's Breakfast Meeting Room for 8
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Value $100


Donated by: Mulberry Café

Fall Basket item
Fall Basket
$45

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Value $115


Donated by: Maven Real Estate Group

Bluetooth Wireless Speaker item
Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Value $60


Donated by: Maven Real Estate

KitchenAid Mixer item
KitchenAid Mixer
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Value $450


Donated by: Shonna Garcia, Co-owner, Broker, Maven Real Estate

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing