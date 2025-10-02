40th Annual Taste of the Permian Basin Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Donated by: Coca-Cola
Basket with Pecan Toffee, Texas Trash, assorted flavored barks, Grandma's Mild Snack, Keylime Cookies. (Value $125)
Donated by: Susie's South Forty
Value $220
Donated by: The Midland RockHounds
Value $482
Donated by: Karen Hopkins
Value $125
Donated by: Tall City Brewery & Maven Real Estate Group
Value $30
Donated by: Maven Real Estate Group
with The Legendary Barn Door Steakhouse Gift Cards (Value $150)
Donated by: The Legendary Barn Door Steakhouse & Maven Real Estate Group
Value $115
Donated by: Tracy Robinson with Benchmark Mortgage
Value $240
Donated by: Midland RockHounds
Value $150
Donated by: Bobby Cox Companies
2x $25 KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot (Value $100)
Donated by: KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot/Maven Real Estate Group
Gold Plated Multi Stone Kaleidoscope Tennis Necklace (Value $485)
Donated by: Cathy Eastham
with a $50 Gerardo's Casita Gift Card (Value 100)
Donated by: Gerardo's Casita & Maven Real Estate Group
Value $200
Donated by: Enchanted Rock
Value $750
*Donated by: West Texas Abstract
Value $60
*Donated by: Tracy Robinson with Benchmark Mortgage
Value $300
Donated by: LHS Bee Hive
Includes $100 Gift Card (Value $150)
*Donated By: Main Squeeze Juice Co
Value $100
Donated by: Mulberry Café
Value $115
Donated by: Maven Real Estate Group
Value $60
Donated by: Maven Real Estate
Value $450
Donated by: Shonna Garcia, Co-owner, Broker, Maven Real Estate
