40th annual TCCC Bible Conference

Hosted by
About this event
$125 per family for attendance at both the Psalm Sing and the conference
for adults for the Feb. 7th Conference (breakfast, lunch, and on-site childcare is included)
for students for the Feb. 7th Conference (breakfast & lunch included)
Dinner at our Psalm-Sing event on Friday, Feb. 6th at 12 Rocky Hill Rd. Somersworth, NH 03878
TCCA will cover the registrations for any faculty & staff; please RSVP any children for the on-site childcare
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!