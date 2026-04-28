40th Carifest Parade Application

The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization Inc. is welcoming applicants to participate in the 40th Anniversary Carifest Parade through downtown Rochester, NY. We made some changes to the rules this year, please review them prior to submitting your application.





Parade Guidelines

Parade application deadline is July 31, 2026 at 12:00 PM .

Only paid registered groups will be allowed to march .

All groups must check in by 9:00 AM (check-in location provided at a later date) .

Groups must be ready at the starting point by 10:30 AM.

Float line-up will be determined by RWIFO, Inc.

The parade will start promptly at 11:00 AM.

Groups with more than twenty participants must have at least two (2) Parade Marshalls.

No bicycles or strollers are permitted on the parade route.

All children, whether walking or riding on a float, must have adult supervision.

If a float involves a moving vehicle, no children under age 10 may walk in front or alongside the float.

All materials on the float must be properly secured. Proper support must be provided for standing people.

All motor vehicles must be operated by a person with a valid license.

All trucks must be operated by a person with a valid CDL license.

Profanity and/or materials deemed offensive by the parade director are not allowed on signs, banners or any other parts of a float (including music), or individuals participating in the parade.

Indecent/Obscene behaviors are forbidden.

Please keep a distance of three car lengths between you and the entry in front of you.

Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Any participant who fails to comply with the request of law enforcement officials or parade personnel will be removed immediately from the parade.

For more information, call 585-234-0909 or email [email protected]