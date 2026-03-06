Freeport High School Class of 1987 Social Club

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Freeport High School Class of 1987 Social Club

About this event

40th Anniversary Class Reunion

2101 North Oak Street

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Full Weekend Ticket - Early Bird Special
$351
Available until May 31

10% OFF! Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities: Friday night's Red & White Sneaker Ball, Saturday morning's Brunch & Class Meeting, and Saturday night's 40th Anniversary Prom, and Sunday's Farewell Breakfast. Branded exclusive swag bag merchandise, the 40th Anniversary Commemorative Book, Event Transportation, and MORE!

Full Weekend Ticket - General
$390
Available until Apr 30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities: Friday night's Red & White Sneaker Ball, Saturday morning's Brunch & Class Meeting, and Saturday night's 40th Anniversary Prom, and Sunday's Farewell Breakfast. Branded exclusive swag bag merchandise, the 40th Anniversary Commemorative Book, Event Transportation, and MORE!

Friday Only Ticket
$290
Available until Apr 30

Come and celebrate with us at Friday night's Red & White Sneaker Ball, Your ticket price includes a delicious buffet and non-alcoholic beverages. You will receive branded exclusive swag bag merchandise, the 40th Anniversary Commemorative Book, Event Transportation, and MORE!

Saturday Only Ticket
$373
Available until Apr 30

Enjoy a mouth-watering brunch, attend our Class Meeting, then come back to celebrate our 40-year journey at Saturday night's 40th Anniversary Prom! Your ticket price includes buffet brunch, cocktail hour hors 'd'oeuvres, dinner, and non-alcoholic beverages. You will receive branded exclusive swag bag merchandise, the 40th Anniversary Commemorative Book, Event Transportation, and MORE!

Saturday/Sunday
$377
Available until Apr 30

Everything that the Saturday Ticket has PLUS as we part ways, join us for a savory breakfast buffet.

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