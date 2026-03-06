40th Anniversary Class Reunion

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10% OFF! Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities: Friday night's Red & White Sneaker Ball, Saturday morning's Brunch & Class Meeting, and Saturday night's 40th Anniversary Prom, and Sunday's Farewell Breakfast. Branded exclusive swag bag merchandise, the 40th Anniversary Commemorative Book, Event Transportation, and MORE!
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities: Friday night's Red & White Sneaker Ball, Saturday morning's Brunch & Class Meeting, and Saturday night's 40th Anniversary Prom, and Sunday's Farewell Breakfast. Branded exclusive swag bag merchandise, the 40th Anniversary Commemorative Book, Event Transportation, and MORE!
Come and celebrate with us at Friday night's Red & White Sneaker Ball, Your ticket price includes a delicious buffet and non-alcoholic beverages. You will receive branded exclusive swag bag merchandise, the 40th Anniversary Commemorative Book, Event Transportation, and MORE!
Enjoy a mouth-watering brunch, attend our Class Meeting, then come back to celebrate our 40-year journey at Saturday night's 40th Anniversary Prom! Your ticket price includes buffet brunch, cocktail hour hors 'd'oeuvres, dinner, and non-alcoholic beverages. You will receive branded exclusive swag bag merchandise, the 40th Anniversary Commemorative Book, Event Transportation, and MORE!
Everything that the Saturday Ticket has PLUS as we part ways, join us for a savory breakfast buffet.
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