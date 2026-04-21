Search Donations

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Help give a family of 4 a lovely dinner where they can choose a fast food restaurant of there choice from over 7 places. You would be making it possible for the family to actually be able to eat together and be able to choose what they want. Transpertation will be provided. Search with in yourself to give and donate and feel great for doing such a thoughtful give to a family. Search appreciates you. Please Donate.
Give and Donate to children and teenagers...students of all ages being homeschooled and needing computers. Students need a laptop or computer in order to be homeschooled. Please give the gift of giving students a chance to succeed and make dreams possible. Help parents provide an education and help them all together as a family succeed and provide a future they couldn't of had if it wasnt for your Search and generosity. Please Donate...Search appreciates you.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!