4/11 - Eastertime Eggspress to SeaLyon Farm

97 Cross Rd

Alna, ME 04535, USA

Adult
$36.75

Adult round trip train ticket to SeaLyon Farm including a horse-drawn wagon ride.

Senior, Military, or WW&F Museum Member
$33.75

Adult ticket discounted for a Sr. Citizen (age 65+), Military (active or retired), or member of the WW&F Railway Museum or Mass Bay RRE. Good for a round trip train adventure to SeaLyon Farm including a horse-drawn wagon ride. Subject to confirmation upon check in.

Youth (ages 7-15)
$26.25

Train ticket, horse wagon ride, admission to SeaLyon Farm, and Easter Egg hunt (ages 7-15) for youths aged 7-15.

Child (ages 4-6)
$26.25

Train ticket, horse wagon ride, admission to SeaLyon Farm, and Easter Egg hunt (ages 4-6) for youths aged 4-6.

Child (ages 3 and under)
Free

(Free) Train ticket, horse wagon ride, admission to SeaLyon Farm, and Easter Egg hunt (ages 0-3) for children aged 0-3. Infant may need to sit on an adult's lap.

Group "Caboose Adventure"
$367.50

5 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

Group of up to 15 passengers for the train trip in the caboose, sleigh ride, and admission to SeaLyon Farm.

WW&F Brass Lifetime Passholder
$17.25

Adult ticket for lifetime (brass) passholders of the WW&F. Good for a round trip train adventure to SeaLyon Farm including a horse-drawn sleigh ride. Please give pass number in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.

Alna Resident
$17.25

Train ticket and event admission for a resident of Alna, ME. Please give address in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.

