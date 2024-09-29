Early bird pricing! Get ready for a VIP extravaganza at Kadak Utsava 2024! Premier Seating offers closer to the stage for an unparalleled view and enhanced experience. An exclusive opportunity to meet, greet and dine with Rajesh Krishnan in a private setting following day along with Kadak Utsava branded gifts!
Early bird pricing! Get ready for a VIP extravaganza at Kadak Utsava 2024! Premier Seating offers closer to the stage for an unparalleled view and enhanced experience. An exclusive opportunity to meet, greet and dine with Rajesh Krishnan in a private setting following day along with Kadak Utsava branded gifts!
KADAK Superfans
$75
Don't miss your chance to immerse yourself in the action and get up-close experience plus Kadak Utsava branded gifts!
Don't miss your chance to immerse yourself in the action and get up-close experience plus Kadak Utsava branded gifts!
KADAK Superfans Kids 3-12 years
$50
Don't miss your chance to immerse yourself in the action and get up-close experience.
Don't miss your chance to immerse yourself in the action and get up-close experience.
KADAK Fans
$25
Seating is towards the back of the auditorium.
Seating is towards the back of the auditorium.
KADAK Fans Kids - 3-12 years
$20
Seating is towards the back of the auditorium.
Seating is towards the back of the auditorium.
Buffet Lunch
$12.99
Karnataka cuisine buffet lunch !
Karnataka cuisine buffet lunch !
Box Dinner
$8.49
Karnataka cuisine boxed dinner to go.
Karnataka cuisine boxed dinner to go.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!