4/12 - 4pm - Bob Newton Family Film - The NeverEnding Story (1984)

Hosted by
About this event
$8 Presale - General Admission
Online presales end 4pm day before show
To get tickets over the phone, call 541-752-0437
Box office open at 3:00pm
Doors open at 3:30pm.
$10 Doors - General Admission
To get tickets over the phone, call 541-752-0437
MUST SHOW SCHOOL ID AT THE DOOR. SENIOR (65+)
Free ticket for kids 12 & Under
Show up 45mins before doors open to take a free tour of the Whiteside Theatre!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!