4:12 Foundation 4th Annual Golf and Dinner Event Registration

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About this event
As a Platinum Level Sponsor, you will receive:
As the Hors d'Oeuvres Sponsor Sponsor, you will receive:
As a the Live Music Sponsor, you will be promoted as the exclusive sponsor of our live music.
Every $500 separate donation before our event receives a ticket into a drawing for an Oakmont Country Club Experience (1 winner for 20 tickets- Max 3 winners)
Every $500+ donation will receive 1 Bottle from 4:12 Foundation 2025 Custom Wine Collection
Be Recognized as one of our supporting donors on our event collateral and on our donor hole sponsorship signs
100% of your donation goes directly to helping those in need.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!