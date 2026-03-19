4:12 Foundation 4th Annual Golf and Dinner Event Registration

Includes: Single golfer's cart/greens fees, boxed lunch before play, drinks/snacks on the course, dinner, 2 drink tickets and hors d'oeuvres during cocktail hour, plus our course games package: 1 Mulligan (available only in this pre-paid bundle) 1 Power-Up (move up a tee box on select holes, available only in this bundle) Entry into our Hole-in-One, Putting, Beat the Founder, and Hit the Green Contests Entry into Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, and Longest Putt Games Entry into a raffle for additional prizes Giveaway (You will be given the option at checkout to list who you would like to be paired with for golf. Please list the other members of your preferred group.)

Includes: Single golfer's cart/greens fees, boxed lunch before play, drinks/snacks on the course, dinner, 2 drink tickets and hors d'oeuvres during cocktail hour, plus our course games package: 1 Mulligan (available only in this pre-paid bundle) 1 Power-Up (move up a tee box on select holes, available only in this bundle) Entry into our Hole-in-One, Putting, Beat the Founder, and Hit the Green Contests Entry into Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, and Longest Putt Games Entry into a raffle for additional prizes Giveaway (You will be given the option at checkout to list who you would like to be paired with for golf. Please list the other members of your preferred group.)

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