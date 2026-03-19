4:12 Foundation

Hosted by

4:12 Foundation

About this event

4:12 Foundation 4th Annual Golf and Dinner Event Registration

Chartiers Country Club: 601 Baldwin Rd

Pittsburgh, PA 15205

Foursome with Dinner + All of the Extras
$1,600
Includes: 4 golfers' carts/greens fees, 4 boxed lunches before play, drinks/snacks on the course, dinner, 2 drink tickets per golfer and hors d'oeuvres during cocktail hour, plus our course games package for each of the 4 golfers: 1 Mulligan (available only in this pre-paid bundle) 1 Power-Up (move up a tee box on select holes, available only in this bundle) Entry into our Hole-in-One, Putting, Beat the Founder, and Hit the Green Contests Entry into Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, and Longest Putt Games Entry into a raffle for additional prizes Giveaway
Single Golfer with Dinner + All of the Extras
$400
Includes: Single golfer's cart/greens fees, boxed lunch before play, drinks/snacks on the course, dinner, 2 drink tickets and hors d'oeuvres during cocktail hour, plus our course games package: 1 Mulligan (available only in this pre-paid bundle) 1 Power-Up (move up a tee box on select holes, available only in this bundle) Entry into our Hole-in-One, Putting, Beat the Founder, and Hit the Green Contests Entry into Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, and Longest Putt Games Entry into a raffle for additional prizes Giveaway (You will be given the option at checkout to list who you would like to be paired with for golf. Please list the other members of your preferred group.)
Dinner Only
$85
Not interested in golfing? Join us for a fun evening of games, raffles, and auctions, with a dinner buffet provided by Chartiers' Executive Chef. Dinner tickets also include 2 alcoholic drink tickets and hors d'oeuvres. Cocktail hour begins at 4:30pm. Dinner menu: Garden Salad with Seasonal Garnishes Balsamic Vinaigrette, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing Dinner Rolls, Butter Fresh Seasonal Vegetables Penne Vodka Sauce, Grated Parmesan Cheese Roasted Fingerling Potatoes Pan-Fried Walleye, Lemon Butter Sauce Cajun Steak, Fried Potatoes Barbeque Chicken Hand-Carved Roast Sirloin, Red Wine Sauce & Horseradish Sauce Mushroom Fricassee German Chocolate Cake or Carrot Cake
Foursome with Dinner
$1,200
Includes: 4 golfers' carts/greens fees, 4 boxed lunches before play, drinks/snacks on the course, dinner presented by Chartiers' Executive Chef, 2 drink tickets per golfer, and hors d'oeuvres during cocktail hour.
Single Golfer with Dinner
$300
Includes: Single golfer's cart/greens fees, boxed lunch before play, drinks/snacks on the course, dinner presented by Chartiers' Executive Chef, 2 drink tickets, and hors d'oeuvres during cocktail hour. (You will be given the option at checkout to list who you would like to be paired with for golf. Please list the other members of your preferred group.)
All the Extras! (Course Games and More)
$100
Don't wait until the morning of the tournament to sign up for our games package! Participate in all the games and to have a chance to win fabulous prizes. Includes: 1 Mulligan (available only in this pre-paid bundle) 1 Power-Up (move up a tee box on select holes, available only in this bundle) Entry into our Hole-in-One, Putting, Beat the Founder, and Hit the Green Contests Entry into Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, and Longest Putt Games Entry into a raffle for additional prizes Giveaway
Platinum Level Sponsor
$10,000

As a Platinum Level Sponsor, you will receive:

  • Naming Rights as a Title Sponsor (brought to you by) 
  • Includes tournament entry, lunch, dinner, and player gifts for up to 8 players. 
  • Presented with 4 Bottles from 4:12 Foundation 2025 Custom Wine Collection 
  • 10 entries into raffle for an Oakmont Country Club golf and dinner Experience for 1 
  • Premium logo banner and signage at golf registration as a presenting sponsor. 
  • Includes Hole Sponorship Signs at all of the Game Stations (brought to you by) 
  • Premium logo banner and signage at dinner, awards, and silent auction.  
  • Logo and Information included in the welcome bag for each player. 
  • Special Recognition from the event host during dinner, silent auction, and awards ceremony. 
  • Featured on our website as a Presenting Sponsor


Skill Prize Contests Exclusive Sponsor
$2,500

  • Be the presenting sponsor for our Par 3 and Skill Prize Events 
  • Includes on course signs at each station (3 Par 3 Games, longest drive, longest putt, closest 2nd shot) 
  • Includes opportunity to have your logo on certificates and results pages 
  • Presented with 1 Bottle from 4:12 Foundation 2025 Custom Wine Collection 
  • 4 entries into raffle for Oakmont Country Club Experience for 1 


Hors d'Oeuvres Sponsor
$2,500

As the Hors d'Oeuvres Sponsor Sponsor, you will receive: 

  • Special signage at happy hour recognizing your sponsorship (located at the bar and on tables). 
  • Special recognition during happy hour by event host.
  • Specific branding on hors d'oeuvres table.
  • Opportunity to include your own signage on the Veranda.
  • 2 Entries into raffle for Oakmont Country Club golf and dinner experience for 1 
  • Presented with 1 Bottle from 4:12 Foundation 2025 Custom Wine Collection 
Live Music Sponsor
$1,000

As a the Live Music Sponsor, you will be promoted as the exclusive sponsor of our live music.  

  • Special Sign Promoting you as the live music sponsor running throughout their music. 
  • Special recognition from the musician and from host during live music 
  • Opportunity to include your own signage on the Veranda.
  • Promoted on event collateral as Live Music Sponsor.
  • Presented with 1 bottle from 4:12 Foundation 2025 Wine Collection
  • 1 entry into drawing for Oakmont Country Club golf and dinner experience 
$500 Donation/Sponsor
$500

Every $500 separate donation before our event receives a ticket into a drawing for an Oakmont Country Club Experience (1 winner for 20 tickets- Max 3 winners) 


Every $500+ donation will receive 1 Bottle from 4:12 Foundation 2025 Custom Wine Collection 


Be Recognized as one of our supporting donors on our event collateral and on our donor hole sponsorship signs


100% of your donation goes directly to helping those in need. 

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