Nā Keiki O Ke Kai Program by Aoao O Na Loko Ia O Maui - Membership 2024

Nā Keiki O Ke Kai 2024
June 3th – 27th, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 8:00am – 10:00am with
an additional Camp Out on June 21-22nd.
Kō’ie‘ie Fishpond (beachside of Kalepolepo Park/Whale Sanctuary)
726 S Kihei Rd. (Other Meet Locations Noted on Schedule)
A licensed Safety Medic will be on site for from 8am - 11am
*subject to weather conditions and having 2 x medic/lifeguard present
JUNE Program Schedule: (9 classes total plus camp out) $230 Donation per child:
This program, led by Uncle Kimokeo, focuses on the preservation of Kō‘ie‘ie Fishpond, perpetuating and honoring Hawaiian Culture, learning and understanding ocean safety, respect of Hawaii's a`ina, sustainability, team building, paddling, sailing and so much more!
Registration Forms will come in a seperate email
Parent / Guardian Must Accompany Child