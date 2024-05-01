Nā Keiki O Ke Kai Program by Aoao O Na Loko Ia O Maui - Membership 2024

ALOHA & HAPPY NEW YEAR!













We hope you and your ohana have had a wonderful start to 2025.





Nā Keiki O Ke Kai Program by Aoao O Na Loko Ia O Maui (The Fish Pond Association's Educational Program) for Keiki ages

4 - 11 and we welcome parent involvment as well as volunteers to join us!





Out program is tiered into two groups:





MANINI

8:00am - 10:00am

Ages 4-8 (They are welcome to hang out after with paretns and watch the older teams, practice, and/or play)





OPELU

8:00am - 10/10:30am (1/2 hour give or take for open water sailing group)

Includes Sailing Canoe Training

Ages 9-12 (These are the experienced NKoKK members who have already attended several years, have excelled in paddling and sailing knowledge and practices that are selected by the coaches)

If you're keiki needs a new rash guard please message

Marylee c: 808-707-1121 the name, age and keiki size by April 20th. The cost is $20 each & $35 for Adults. Only long sleeve will be available in Navy Blue. Order will be placed the following day with no plans to re-order since it will take 3-4 weeks.



