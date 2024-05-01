Logo
Aoao O Na Loko Ia O Maui
Nā Keiki O Ke Kai Program by Aoao O Na Loko Ia O Maui - Membership 2024-

ALOHA & HAPPY NEW YEAR!




We hope you and your ohana have had a wonderful start to 2025. 


Nā Keiki O Ke Kai Program by Aoao O Na Loko Ia O Maui (The Fish Pond Association's Educational Program) for Keiki ages

4 - 11 and we welcome parent involvment as well as volunteers to join us!


Out program is tiered into two groups:


MANINI

8:00am - 10:00am 

Ages 4-8 (They are welcome to hang out after with paretns and watch the older teams, practice, and/or play)


OPELU

8:00am - 10/10:30am (1/2 hour give or take for open water sailing group)

Includes Sailing Canoe Training 

Ages 9-12 (These are the experienced NKoKK members who have already attended several years, have excelled in paddling and sailing knowledge and practices that are selected by the coaches) 

 

If you're keiki needs a new rash guard please message 

Marylee c: 808-707-1121 the name, age and keiki size by April 20th. The cost is $20 each & $35 for Adults. Only long sleeve will be available in Navy Blue. Order will be placed the following day with no plans to re-order since it will take 3-4 weeks. 



Information and details:

Nā Keiki O Ke Kai 2024

June 3th – 27th, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 8:00am – 10:00am with 

an additional Camp Out on June 21-22nd. 


Kō’ie‘ie Fishpond (beachside of Kalepolepo Park/Whale Sanctuary)

726 S Kihei Rd. (Other Meet Locations Noted on Schedule)

 A licensed Safety Medic will be on site for from 8am - 11am

*subject to weather conditions and having 2 x medic/lifeguard present

JUNE Program Schedule: (9 classes total plus camp out) $230 Donation per child: 

This program, led by Uncle Kimokeo, focuses on the preservation of Kō‘ie‘ie Fishpond, perpetuating and honoring Hawaiian Culture, learning and understanding ocean safety, respect of Hawaii's a`ina, sustainability, team building, paddling, sailing and so much more! 


Registration Forms will come in a seperate email

Parent / Guardian Must Accompany Child


Children Required to Bring:

• Life Vests - These must be worn in canoes/ocean and required by Insurance Policy. No exceptions. Please Kokua!

We also reccomend bringing: sun screen, water, hat, towel and snacks 

___________


Paddles: Uncle Kimokeo would like all to use nartural wooded paddles. There will be limited lender paddles as we try to move away from plastic paddles. To purchase a custom wood paddle please contact Wilson directly by text with all information needed: c: 808-658-5248 

• Parents should first measure, with child standing, from floor to center chest and provide 

measurement. (Approximate)

• Cost: $110 Paddle Payment due by May 1, 2024 in order to make payment to our custom paddle maker

Payment must be made Separately w/ *note of Keiki Name, Age & Paddle Measurements

