PS 126/MAT DRAGON RUN 2024

EVERY PARTICIPANT - CHILD & ADULT - MUST REGISTER 3K THRU 4th GRADE CHILDREN REQUIRE A REGISTERED ADULT TO RUN/WALK WITH THEM (Registrations after September 16th will not come with a T-shirt) *Zeffy helps us run our events but you can personally decide how much or if you donate at the end of checking out. 每个跑步者 - 儿童和成人 - 必须注册 3K 至四年级的儿童需要有已注册的成人与他们一起跑步/散步（9 月 11 日之后的注册将不会附带 T 恤 仅供参考： Zeffy 帮助我们进行电子销售，但您可以在结账时自行决定捐赠多少或是否捐赠。 TODO CORREDOR - NIÑO Y ADULTO - DEBE REGISTRARSE NIÑOS DE 3K A 4º GRADO REQUIEREN UN ADULTO INSCRITO PARA CORRER/CAMINAR CON ELLOS (Las inscripciones después del 11 de septiembre no vendrán con una camiseta) FYI: Zeffy nos ayuda a vender electrónicamente, pero puedes decidir personalmente cuánto o si donas al final de la compra".

