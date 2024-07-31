PS 126/MAT DRAGON RUN 2024

EVERY PARTICIPANT - CHILD & ADULT - MUST REGISTER
3K THRU 4th GRADE CHILDREN REQUIRE A REGISTERED
ADULT TO RUN/WALK WITH THEM (Registrations after
September 16th will not come with a T-shirt)
*Zeffy helps us run our events but you can personally decide how much or if you donate at the end of checking out.
每个跑步者 - 儿童和成人 - 必须注册
3K 至四年级的儿童需要有已注册的成人与他们一起跑步/散步（9 月 11 日之后的注册将不会附带 T 恤
仅供参考： Zeffy 帮助我们进行电子销售，但您可以在结账时自行决定捐赠多少或是否捐赠。
TODO CORREDOR - NIÑO Y ADULTO - DEBE REGISTRARSE
NIÑOS DE 3K A 4º GRADO REQUIEREN UN ADULTO INSCRITO PARA CORRER/CAMINAR CON ELLOS (Las inscripciones después del 11 de septiembre no vendrán con una camiseta)
FYI: Zeffy nos ayuda a vender electrónicamente, pero puedes decidir personalmente cuánto o si donas al final de la compra".
Tickets for food and games.
$20
Advance ticket sale special: Buy 20 tickets for $20, get 2 tickets free. 22 tickets for the price of 20.
提前售票特惠：购买 20 张门票只需 20 美元，即可免费获赠 2 张门票。20 张门票的价格为 22 张门票。
Especial venta anticipada de entradas: Compra 20 boletos por $20 y obtén 2 boletos gratis. 22 entradas por el precio de 20.
