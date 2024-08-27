The National Jazz Museum in Harlem's Silent Auction

"Love, Creativity and Empathy" Bangle by Melvis Santa
$75
Starting bid
Limited edition pieces engraved with hopeful messages that envision and inspire action toward a universally, intersectional, just and peaceful future. Like a bumper sticker or protest poster each piece is a personal reminder of how we can unite our shared beliefs to make positive impact. History is now.
Size Small
"Do it Scared" Bangle inspired by Bam Rodriguez
$75
Starting bid
Limited edition pieces engraved with hopeful messages that envision and inspire action toward a universally, intersectional, just and peaceful future. Like a bumper sticker or protest poster each piece is a personal reminder of how we can unite our shared beliefs to make positive impact. History is now.
Size Medium
"Music Unites the World" Bangle by Christian McBride
$75
Starting bid
Limited edition pieces engraved with hopeful messages that envision and inspire action toward a universally, intersectional, just and peaceful future. Like a bumper sticker or protest poster each piece is a personal reminder of how we can unite our shared beliefs to make positive impact. History is now.
Size Large
Charlie Parker by Esther Bubley
$35
Starting bid
Printed in French only, this is a beautiful display of Esther Bubley's photojournalism skills and artistic vision. Non-French speakers will enjoy the wonderful photos of Charlie Parker and friends.
Hank O'Neal
Paris, France: Filipacchi, 1995
ISBN: 285018223
NJMH Tote designed by Renda Writer
$125
Starting bid
Renda Writer is a handwritten Artist who creates strikingly beautiful canvas pieces for galleries and exhibitions, and unique handwritten art for vending and pop-up shops. Renda created this one-of-a-kind piece for NJMH.
"Jazz in Blue"
$1,000
Starting bid
Renda Writer is a handwritten Artist who creates strikingly beautiful canvas pieces for galleries and exhibitions, and unique handwritten art for vending and pop-up shops. Renda created this one-of-a-kind piece for NJMH.
Fedora
$300
Starting bid
Niceo CM from the Upper West Side of New York City has been writing graffiti since 1977. His style is versatile. However, his signature style is a straight letter style. This was inspired by New York writers Lee, Seen, and Zephyr.
Created this signature piece for NJMH
Black one size
Wide Brim Fedora designed for NJMH
$500
Starting bid
Niceo CM from the Upper West Side of New York City has been writing graffiti since 1977. His style is versatile. However, his signature style is a straight letter style. This was inspired by New York writers Lee, Seen, and Zephyr.
Created this signature piece for NJMH
Black one size
Inspiration
$20
Starting bid
Messenger bag
Orisha Messenger bag designed by Melvis Santa
$40
Starting bid
Jazz designed by Tyson Hall
$65
Starting bid
Dickies designed by Tyson Hall
$100
Starting bid
White Dickies 34x30
Designed by Tyson Hall
Jacket designed by Tyson Hall
$150
Starting bid
Private Museum Tour
$200
Starting bid
Private museum tour for up to 20 people featuring NJMH Senior Scholar.
Private "History of Jazz" Workshop and Scat Lesson
$500
Starting bid
Private NJMH 'History of Jazz" workshop at the Museum featuring a scat lesson with an NJMH Teaching Artist for up to 50 people. Our hands-on workshops invite participants of all ages to engage deeply with jazz history and the timeless lessons of creativity and collaboration that jazz has to offer.
Private 4 Hour Event w/ Performance by NJMH House Band.
$5,000
Starting bid
Private four hour event at the museum with performance by NJMH house band for up to 60 people.
We are your go-to venue for off-site meetings, receptions, film screenings, workshops, networking events, socials and more.The National Jazz Museum in Harlem is the perfect place to hold your next gathering.
