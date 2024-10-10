Gala Silent Auction

Sales closed

Zulu Nyala Photo Safari
$1,500

Starting bid

Your Photo Safari package includes: - 6 nights’ accommodation for 2 people at Zulu Nyala Heritage Safari Lodge, Tented Camp (depending on availability - Standard Room or Tent) - 2 game viewing per person per day on Zulu Nyala Game Reserve (morning and afternoon drive) The following meals are included: - Day 1 – Lunch & Dinner - Day 2 through Day 6 – Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner - Day 7 – Breakfast Your Photo Safari package excludes: - Airfare (international or local) - Airport transfer - Travel insurance - Any alcoholic beverages or soft drinks - Laundry - Telephone calls - Extra activities/excursions - Gratuity and additional purchases Valid two years after date of purchase (non-refundable). Located in Hluhluwe, North of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Value $5950
BRONCA $50 Poncho Gift Card & $35 Gift Voucher item
BRONCA $50 Poncho Gift Card & $35 Gift Voucher
$10

Starting bid

2 gift vouchers. One $50 e-gift certificate to be used towards a poncho only. Valid until April 30, 2025. One $25 e-gift only valid for the alpargatas or the tote bag. Valid until December 31, 2025.

