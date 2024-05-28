Draft Gratitude's Online Auction

This stunning Royal Haeger pottery draft horse figurine is a must-have for any pottery or equestrian enthusiast. The cream-colored horse stands at 5 inches tall and is exquisitely crafted with intricate details. The Royal Haeger pottery company is renowned for producing high-quality art pottery pieces, and this draft horse figurine is no exception. It's sure to become an eye-catching centerpiece in any room with its striking details and beautiful cream color. Start bidding now and add a touch of elegance to your home with this striking Royal Haeger pottery draft horse figurine.

This stunning Royal Haeger pottery draft horse figurine is a must-have for any pottery or equestrian enthusiast. The cream-colored horse stands at 5 inches tall and is exquisitely crafted with intricate details. The Royal Haeger pottery company is renowned for producing high-quality art pottery pieces, and this draft horse figurine is no exception. It's sure to become an eye-catching centerpiece in any room with its striking details and beautiful cream color. Start bidding now and add a touch of elegance to your home with this striking Royal Haeger pottery draft horse figurine.

More details...