Indiana Inclusive Equine Center's shop

Comfort Colors® 1717
Heavyweight Adult Tee
sizes S-4XL- pick size and shipping on next page.
All t-shirt orders will be printed monthly.
Shipping- add $5 donation before checking out, or Local Pickup available.
Comfort Colors® 1717
Heavyweight Adult Tee
sizes S-4XL- pick size and shipping on next page.
All t-shirt orders will be printed monthly.
Shipping- add $5 donation before checking out, or Local Pickup available.
Crop T-shirt
$25
Alternative 5114C Women's Cotton
Jersey Go-To Headliner Crop Tee
sizes XS-2XL
All t-shirt orders will be printed monthly.
Shipping- add $5 donation before checking out, or Local Pickup available.
Alternative 5114C Women's Cotton
Jersey Go-To Headliner Crop Tee
sizes XS-2XL
All t-shirt orders will be printed monthly.
Shipping- add $5 donation before checking out, or Local Pickup available.
Unisex Crewneck Sweatshirt
$50
Comfort Colors 1566
Ringspun Crewneck Sweatshirt
sizes S-3XL
All t-shirt orders will be printed monthly.
Shipping- add $5 donation before checking out, or Local Pickup available.
Comfort Colors 1566
Ringspun Crewneck Sweatshirt
sizes S-3XL
All t-shirt orders will be printed monthly.
Shipping- add $5 donation before checking out, or Local Pickup available.
Add a donation for Indiana Inclusive Equine Center
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!