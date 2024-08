THINK SPRING! It's time to help the 2025 St. Joan of Arc School Washington DC Trip





Order by Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Plants must be picked up in the school gym between 1:30 PM and 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 25, 2024





All Profits support the SJOA 2025 Washington DC Trip

School Families - please indicate if you would like to pick up at dismissal on 4/25 _