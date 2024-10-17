Sales closed

Virtual Conference: SF Music, Arts, Technology, and Innovations Summit (SFMATIS) - June 25th & 26th, '25

435 Broadway

San Francisco, CA 94133, USA

Add a donation for Weivy Initiatives Incorporated

$

2-day admission
$100
Permits entry to the conference for both days. This includes admission to the networking after-party socials and music hackathon activity. Sign-up's to participate in the Paint & Sip will be available on-site during day 1.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!