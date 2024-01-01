2024 Spring Family Campout - Camp Clark

Please join us May 17-19, 2024 for our Spring Family Pack Campout at Camp Clark in Cloverdale, Oregon. The Pack has reserved several campsites at this beautiful coastal site for our group. Participation is open to registered Scouts, their adults/guardians, and siblings. Arrival time is Friday evening after 5:00pm or Saturday AM. Departure time is Sunday by 10:00am.





This event is a cooperative family camping activity. The Pack will coordinate purchasing food and setting up a camp kitchen. Participation is needed from all attendees to help prepare meals, maintain campsites, and other camping-related tasks. If you have a specific skill set that you would be willing to share/teach as an activity at the campout, please let us know!





Logistics:

- Parking is limited, so carpooling is encouraged.

- Sleeping is in mini-daks (like Butte Creek), so tents are unnecessary.

- Private shower house will be available, but is up to a 1/2 mile walk.

- Flush toilets (kybos) and running water are at the campsite.

- Cell phone coverage is very limited at Camp Clark. There is limited access to electricity.





What to bring:

- Cub Scout individual camping packing list https://filestore.scouting.org/filestore/pdf/34-49.pdf

- Beach toys, swimsuits or beach shorts, lots of towels.

- The pack has a small quantity of camping gear for loan (sleeping bags, sleeping pads, and folding chairs), let us know if you need assistance with camping gear.





Costs:

The cost for this activity is $20 per person for campsite, food, and supplies.





Meals:

The Pack will plan group meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Saturday and breakfast on Sunday, including coffee and hot beverages. Please bring your own snacks, mess kit, water bottle, mug, and utensils.





Please eat before you arrive or bring your own food for Friday evening.





Activities:

Camp Clark sits right on a beautiful beach. Bring your sand toys, kites, and water shoes to look at the tide pools. No ocean swimming is allowed at the camp.





Important notes:

All adults staying overnight at pack events must have completed Youth Protection Training within the last two years. Create an account at https://my.scouting.org, then follow prompts to the training.

All participants (each Scout and adult) must also have a BSA Annual Medical & Health Record form completed within the last year. These can be completed by a parent (without a doctor visit). The form is available at https://scouting.org/health-and-safety/ahmr/.

Directions:

Camp Clark address: 17500 Cape Lookout Rd, Cloverdale, OR 97112

CLICK HERE for directions.