Sip + Support Silent Auction, 2024

Grab the fam and hit the rink! Roller skate or blade the day away and then follow-up your hard work with sweets from Edelweiss Bakery.
Package Includes: 6 Buy One, Get One tickets to Skateville and a $20 gift card to Edelweiss Bakery.
Value: $70
Grab the fam and hit the rink! Roller skate or blade the day away and then follow-up your hard work with sweets from Edelweiss Bakery.
Package Includes: 6 Buy One, Get One tickets to Skateville and a $20 gift card to Edelweiss Bakery.
Value: $70
#2- Family Fun Day, Roar + Refresh
$50
Starting bid
Grab the crew and head to the Minnesota Zoo! Afterwards, cool down and refresh with treats from Nautical Bowls.
Package Includes: 4 tickets to the Minnesota Zoo and 3 free Acai bowls.
Value- $125
Grab the crew and head to the Minnesota Zoo! Afterwards, cool down and refresh with treats from Nautical Bowls.
Package Includes: 4 tickets to the Minnesota Zoo and 3 free Acai bowls.
Value- $125
#3- Family Fun Day, Laser Lights + Bakery Delights
$25
Starting bid
Grab your best competition and head to Grand Slam for the trifecta of fun! Laser tag, mini golf and crazy carts are all included. Then grab lunch (and a cookie!) from Edelweiss Bakery.
Package Includes: Laser tag walk-in package for 2 (unlimited laser tag, dmini golf and crazy cars and arcade credits), $20 gift card to Edelweiss.
Value- $60
Grab your best competition and head to Grand Slam for the trifecta of fun! Laser tag, mini golf and crazy carts are all included. Then grab lunch (and a cookie!) from Edelweiss Bakery.
Package Includes: Laser tag walk-in package for 2 (unlimited laser tag, dmini golf and crazy cars and arcade credits), $20 gift card to Edelweiss.
Value- $60
#4- Stress Reliever
$40
Starting bid
Feeling a little stressed and looking for a way to channel it out of your system?!? Look one further than the Wreck It Rage Room!
Package Includes: $100 gift card to Wreck It Rage Room
Value: $100
Feeling a little stressed and looking for a way to channel it out of your system?!? Look one further than the Wreck It Rage Room!
Package Includes: $100 gift card to Wreck It Rage Room
Value: $100
#5- Treat Yourself
$30
Starting bid
Treat yourself and put your feet up! No muss, no fuss with this pamper package!
Package Includes: $50 gift card to Cole's Salon, $25 gift card to Porter Creek
Value: $75
Treat yourself and put your feet up! No muss, no fuss with this pamper package!
Package Includes: $50 gift card to Cole's Salon, $25 gift card to Porter Creek
Value: $75
#6- Soak Up the Sun
$1,500
Starting bid
Improve your home the "Sunnyside Way"! Sunnyside specializes in solar panel installation and EV charging station solutions for homes and businesses. The team installs pitched roof arrays, ground mount systems, and flat roof arrays for seamless energy production.
Package Includes: $3,000 discount coupon on solar install; discount good for 2 years; Sunnyside sweatshirt, T-shirt and work gloves. https://www.sunnysidesolutionsmn.com.
Courtesy of Rickeeta + Anthony Francis.
Value: $3,100
Improve your home the "Sunnyside Way"! Sunnyside specializes in solar panel installation and EV charging station solutions for homes and businesses. The team installs pitched roof arrays, ground mount systems, and flat roof arrays for seamless energy production.
Package Includes: $3,000 discount coupon on solar install; discount good for 2 years; Sunnyside sweatshirt, T-shirt and work gloves. https://www.sunnysidesolutionsmn.com.
Courtesy of Rickeeta + Anthony Francis.
Value: $3,100
#7- Pizza Party
$30
Starting bid
Don't feel like cooking? Having a party and want to keep the meal easy? Enzo's is your answer!
Package Includes: 4, $20 gift cards
Value: $80
Don't feel like cooking? Having a party and want to keep the meal easy? Enzo's is your answer!
Package Includes: 4, $20 gift cards
Value: $80
#8- Get "Cross-Fit"
$100
Starting bid
Ready to change up your workout? Looking to join a community with a passion for healthy living? Look no further than Crossfit Prior Lake! https://crossfitpriorlake.com/
Package Includes: 20 visit punch card
Value: $300
Ready to change up your workout? Looking to join a community with a passion for healthy living? Look no further than Crossfit Prior Lake! https://crossfitpriorlake.com/
Package Includes: 20 visit punch card
Value: $300
#9- Get "Crossfit"
$100
Starting bid
Ready to change up your workout? Looking to join a community with a passion for healthy living? Look no further than Crossfit Prior Lake! https://crossfitpriorlake.com/
Package Includes: 20 visit punch card
Value: $300
Ready to change up your workout? Looking to join a community with a passion for healthy living? Look no further than Crossfit Prior Lake! https://crossfitpriorlake.com/
Package Includes: 20 visit punch card
Value: $300
#10- Laker Super Fan
$25
Starting bid
Come on out and support our PLHS students! Throw on some new Laker fan gear and let's hear you cheer!
Package Includes: Adult Activities Punch Card for 10 home events and Laker gear (1-2 items) of the winner's choosing (quarter-zips, bags, etc.)
Courtesy of PLHS Activities Department
Value: $145
Come on out and support our PLHS students! Throw on some new Laker fan gear and let's hear you cheer!
Package Includes: Adult Activities Punch Card for 10 home events and Laker gear (1-2 items) of the winner's choosing (quarter-zips, bags, etc.)
Courtesy of PLHS Activities Department
Value: $145
#11- Laker Super Fan
$25
Starting bid
Come on out and support our PLHS students! Throw on some new Laker fan gear and let's hear you cheer!
Package Includes: Adult Activities Punch Card for 10 home events and Laker gear (1-2 items) of the winner's choosing (quarter-zips, bags, etc.)
Courtesy of PLHS Activities Department
Value: $145
Come on out and support our PLHS students! Throw on some new Laker fan gear and let's hear you cheer!
Package Includes: Adult Activities Punch Card for 10 home events and Laker gear (1-2 items) of the winner's choosing (quarter-zips, bags, etc.)
Courtesy of PLHS Activities Department
Value: $145
#12- Laker Super Fan
$25
Starting bid
Come on out and support our PLHS students! Throw on some new Laker fan gear and let's hear you cheer!
Package Includes: Adult Activities Punch Card for 10 home events and Laker gear (1-2 items) of the winner's choosing (quarter-zips, bags, etc.)
Courtesy of PLHS Activities Department
Value: $145
Come on out and support our PLHS students! Throw on some new Laker fan gear and let's hear you cheer!
Package Includes: Adult Activities Punch Card for 10 home events and Laker gear (1-2 items) of the winner's choosing (quarter-zips, bags, etc.)
Courtesy of PLHS Activities Department
Value: $145
#13- PLHS Student Parking Pass
$100
Starting bid
Avoid the hassle and hustle of purchasing your student's parking pass!
Package Includes: Student parking pass for the 2025-2026 school year
Courtesy of Prior Lake High School
Value: $250
Avoid the hassle and hustle of purchasing your student's parking pass!
Package Includes: Student parking pass for the 2025-2026 school year
Courtesy of Prior Lake High School
Value: $250
#14- PLHS Student Parking Pass
$100
Starting bid
Avoid the hassle and hustle of purchasing your student's parking pass!
Package Includes: Student parking pass for the 2025-2026 school year
Courtesy of Prior Lake High School
Value: $250
Avoid the hassle and hustle of purchasing your student's parking pass!
Package Includes: Student parking pass for the 2025-2026 school year
Courtesy of Prior Lake High School
Value: $250
#15- Cabin Weekend Getaway
$150
Starting bid
Cabin living, up north just can't be beat! Enjoy a weekend stay at a cabin on Fourth Crow Wing Lake in Nevis, Minnesota for 8 -10 people (3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom). Details and images found at: https://evolve.com/vacation-rentals/us/mn/nevis/272974
Courtesy of Charlie & Nneka Sederstrom
Value: $450
Cabin living, up north just can't be beat! Enjoy a weekend stay at a cabin on Fourth Crow Wing Lake in Nevis, Minnesota for 8 -10 people (3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom). Details and images found at: https://evolve.com/vacation-rentals/us/mn/nevis/272974
Courtesy of Charlie & Nneka Sederstrom
Value: $450
#16- Cabin Weekend Getaway
$150
Starting bid
Cabin living, up north just can't be beat! Enjoy a weekend stay at a cabin on Fourth Crow Wing Lake in Nevis, Minnesota for 8 -10 people (3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom). Details and images found at: https://evolve.com/vacation-rentals/us/mn/nevis/272974
Courtesy of Charlie & Nneka Sederstrom
Value: $450
Cabin living, up north just can't be beat! Enjoy a weekend stay at a cabin on Fourth Crow Wing Lake in Nevis, Minnesota for 8 -10 people (3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom). Details and images found at: https://evolve.com/vacation-rentals/us/mn/nevis/272974
Courtesy of Charlie & Nneka Sederstrom
Value: $450
#18- Fore!
$75
Starting bid
Enjoy a beautiful day on the links at Stonebrooke Golf Course.
Package Includes: 2, 18 hole rounds plus cart, at Stonebrooke Golf Course
Value: $150
Enjoy a beautiful day on the links at Stonebrooke Golf Course.
Package Includes: 2, 18 hole rounds plus cart, at Stonebrooke Golf Course
Value: $150
#19- Let's Get Wild
$150
Starting bid
"Let's Play Hockey!" Be part of the action as the MN Wild take on the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, January 7th, 7:00pm.
Package Includes: 4 club level tickets to Wilds game on Tuesday, 1/7/25. Parking pass included.
Courtesy of McNamara Contracting Inc.
Value: $525
"Let's Play Hockey!" Be part of the action as the MN Wild take on the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, January 7th, 7:00pm.
Package Includes: 4 club level tickets to Wilds game on Tuesday, 1/7/25. Parking pass included.
Courtesy of McNamara Contracting Inc.
Value: $525
#20- Total Gaming Package
$300
Starting bid
Become the ultimate gamer with a new Xbox Series X bundle and Ultimate Game Pass- perfect gift for the video game enthusiasts!
Package Includes: Xbox Series X Console, Ultimate game pass, and 2 controllers.
Courtesy of The Laker Educational Foundation
Value: $700
Become the ultimate gamer with a new Xbox Series X bundle and Ultimate Game Pass- perfect gift for the video game enthusiasts!
Package Includes: Xbox Series X Console, Ultimate game pass, and 2 controllers.
Courtesy of The Laker Educational Foundation
Value: $700
#21- Farm to Table Experience
$75
Starting bid
A special opportunity to connect with how your food is grown- Spring Lake Farm is featuring their signature Farm to Table dinner experience. Enjoy a coursed dinner featuring organic and sustainably grown food on site at the farm. Fall 2025 schedule TBD.
Package Includes: 2 tickets to one of the Spring Lake Farm, Farm to Table dinners. Date TBD.
Courtesy of Spring Lake Farm.
Value: $200
A special opportunity to connect with how your food is grown- Spring Lake Farm is featuring their signature Farm to Table dinner experience. Enjoy a coursed dinner featuring organic and sustainably grown food on site at the farm. Fall 2025 schedule TBD.
Package Includes: 2 tickets to one of the Spring Lake Farm, Farm to Table dinners. Date TBD.
Courtesy of Spring Lake Farm.
Value: $200
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