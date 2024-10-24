Sip + Support Silent Auction, 2024

A special opportunity to connect with how your food is grown- Spring Lake Farm is featuring their signature Farm to Table dinner experience. Enjoy a coursed dinner featuring organic and sustainably grown food on site at the farm. Fall 2025 schedule TBD. Package Includes: 2 tickets to one of the Spring Lake Farm, Farm to Table dinners. Date TBD. Courtesy of Spring Lake Farm. Value: $200

A special opportunity to connect with how your food is grown- Spring Lake Farm is featuring their signature Farm to Table dinner experience. Enjoy a coursed dinner featuring organic and sustainably grown food on site at the farm. Fall 2025 schedule TBD. Package Includes: 2 tickets to one of the Spring Lake Farm, Farm to Table dinners. Date TBD. Courtesy of Spring Lake Farm. Value: $200

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