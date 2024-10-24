Hosted by

Laker Educational Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Sip + Support Silent Auction, 2024

Pick-up location

14435 State Hwy 13, Savage, MN 55378

#1- Family Fun Day, Skates + Sweets item
#1- Family Fun Day, Skates + Sweets
$25

Starting bid

Grab the fam and hit the rink! Roller skate or blade the day away and then follow-up your hard work with sweets from Edelweiss Bakery. Package Includes: 6 Buy One, Get One tickets to Skateville and a $20 gift card to Edelweiss Bakery. Value: $70
#2- Family Fun Day, Roar + Refresh item
#2- Family Fun Day, Roar + Refresh
$50

Starting bid

Grab the crew and head to the Minnesota Zoo! Afterwards, cool down and refresh with treats from Nautical Bowls. Package Includes: 4 tickets to the Minnesota Zoo and 3 free Acai bowls. Value- $125
#3- Family Fun Day, Laser Lights + Bakery Delights item
#3- Family Fun Day, Laser Lights + Bakery Delights
$25

Starting bid

Grab your best competition and head to Grand Slam for the trifecta of fun! Laser tag, mini golf and crazy carts are all included. Then grab lunch (and a cookie!) from Edelweiss Bakery. Package Includes: Laser tag walk-in package for 2 (unlimited laser tag, dmini golf and crazy cars and arcade credits), $20 gift card to Edelweiss. Value- $60
#4- Stress Reliever item
#4- Stress Reliever
$40

Starting bid

Feeling a little stressed and looking for a way to channel it out of your system?!? Look one further than the Wreck It Rage Room! Package Includes: $100 gift card to Wreck It Rage Room Value: $100
#5- Treat Yourself item
#5- Treat Yourself
$30

Starting bid

Treat yourself and put your feet up! No muss, no fuss with this pamper package! Package Includes: $50 gift card to Cole's Salon, $25 gift card to Porter Creek Value: $75
#6- Soak Up the Sun item
#6- Soak Up the Sun
$1,500

Starting bid

Improve your home the "Sunnyside Way"! Sunnyside specializes in solar panel installation and EV charging station solutions for homes and businesses. The team installs pitched roof arrays, ground mount systems, and flat roof arrays for seamless energy production. Package Includes: $3,000 discount coupon on solar install; discount good for 2 years; Sunnyside sweatshirt, T-shirt and work gloves. https://www.sunnysidesolutionsmn.com. Courtesy of Rickeeta + Anthony Francis. Value: $3,100
#7- Pizza Party item
#7- Pizza Party
$30

Starting bid

Don't feel like cooking? Having a party and want to keep the meal easy? Enzo's is your answer! Package Includes: 4, $20 gift cards Value: $80
#8- Get "Cross-Fit" item
#8- Get "Cross-Fit"
$100

Starting bid

Ready to change up your workout? Looking to join a community with a passion for healthy living? Look no further than Crossfit Prior Lake! https://crossfitpriorlake.com/ Package Includes: 20 visit punch card Value: $300
#9- Get "Crossfit" item
#9- Get "Crossfit"
$100

Starting bid

Ready to change up your workout? Looking to join a community with a passion for healthy living? Look no further than Crossfit Prior Lake! https://crossfitpriorlake.com/ Package Includes: 20 visit punch card Value: $300
#10- Laker Super Fan item
#10- Laker Super Fan
$25

Starting bid

Come on out and support our PLHS students! Throw on some new Laker fan gear and let's hear you cheer! Package Includes: Adult Activities Punch Card for 10 home events and Laker gear (1-2 items) of the winner's choosing (quarter-zips, bags, etc.) Courtesy of PLHS Activities Department Value: $145
#11- Laker Super Fan item
#11- Laker Super Fan
$25

Starting bid

Come on out and support our PLHS students! Throw on some new Laker fan gear and let's hear you cheer! Package Includes: Adult Activities Punch Card for 10 home events and Laker gear (1-2 items) of the winner's choosing (quarter-zips, bags, etc.) Courtesy of PLHS Activities Department Value: $145
#12- Laker Super Fan item
#12- Laker Super Fan
$25

Starting bid

Come on out and support our PLHS students! Throw on some new Laker fan gear and let's hear you cheer! Package Includes: Adult Activities Punch Card for 10 home events and Laker gear (1-2 items) of the winner's choosing (quarter-zips, bags, etc.) Courtesy of PLHS Activities Department Value: $145
#13- PLHS Student Parking Pass item
#13- PLHS Student Parking Pass
$100

Starting bid

Avoid the hassle and hustle of purchasing your student's parking pass! Package Includes: Student parking pass for the 2025-2026 school year Courtesy of Prior Lake High School Value: $250
#14- PLHS Student Parking Pass item
#14- PLHS Student Parking Pass
$100

Starting bid

Avoid the hassle and hustle of purchasing your student's parking pass! Package Includes: Student parking pass for the 2025-2026 school year Courtesy of Prior Lake High School Value: $250
#15- Cabin Weekend Getaway item
#15- Cabin Weekend Getaway
$150

Starting bid

Cabin living, up north just can't be beat! Enjoy a weekend stay at a cabin on Fourth Crow Wing Lake in Nevis, Minnesota for 8 -10 people (3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom). Details and images found at: https://evolve.com/vacation-rentals/us/mn/nevis/272974 Courtesy of Charlie & Nneka Sederstrom Value: $450
#16- Cabin Weekend Getaway item
#16- Cabin Weekend Getaway
$150

Starting bid

Cabin living, up north just can't be beat! Enjoy a weekend stay at a cabin on Fourth Crow Wing Lake in Nevis, Minnesota for 8 -10 people (3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom). Details and images found at: https://evolve.com/vacation-rentals/us/mn/nevis/272974 Courtesy of Charlie & Nneka Sederstrom Value: $450
#18- Fore! item
#18- Fore!
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a beautiful day on the links at Stonebrooke Golf Course. Package Includes: 2, 18 hole rounds plus cart, at Stonebrooke Golf Course Value: $150
#19- Let's Get Wild item
#19- Let's Get Wild
$150

Starting bid

"Let's Play Hockey!" Be part of the action as the MN Wild take on the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, January 7th, 7:00pm. Package Includes: 4 club level tickets to Wilds game on Tuesday, 1/7/25. Parking pass included. Courtesy of McNamara Contracting Inc. Value: $525
#20- Total Gaming Package item
#20- Total Gaming Package
$300

Starting bid

Become the ultimate gamer with a new Xbox Series X bundle and Ultimate Game Pass- perfect gift for the video game enthusiasts! Package Includes: Xbox Series X Console, Ultimate game pass, and 2 controllers. Courtesy of The Laker Educational Foundation Value: $700
#21- Farm to Table Experience item
#21- Farm to Table Experience
$75

Starting bid

A special opportunity to connect with how your food is grown- Spring Lake Farm is featuring their signature Farm to Table dinner experience. Enjoy a coursed dinner featuring organic and sustainably grown food on site at the farm. Fall 2025 schedule TBD. Package Includes: 2 tickets to one of the Spring Lake Farm, Farm to Table dinners. Date TBD. Courtesy of Spring Lake Farm. Value: $200

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