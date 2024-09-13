Honduras Ministries Annual Fundraiser

Gold Level Sponsorships receive: Program recognition at the event, social media highlight, VIP seating at the event, ice cream party for all sponsored children in Honduras, 4 Rooted in Hope T-Shirts, 8 tickets for the fundraising event on November 15 *all program and social media recognition is optional. A board member will reach out to you via email after your registration.

Gold Level Sponsorships receive: Program recognition at the event, social media highlight, VIP seating at the event, ice cream party for all sponsored children in Honduras, 4 Rooted in Hope T-Shirts, 8 tickets for the fundraising event on November 15 *all program and social media recognition is optional. A board member will reach out to you via email after your registration.

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