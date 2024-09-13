Honduras Ministries Annual Fundraiser

Thank you for purchasing a ticket to attend our annual fundraising event! We can't wait to see you there.
Thank you for purchasing a ticket to attend our annual fundraising event! We can't wait to see you there.
Bronze Sponsorship Level
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Bronze Level Sponsorships receive:
Program recognition at the event, 2 Rooted in Hope T-Shirts, 2 tickets for the fundraising event on November 15
*all program and social media recognition is optional. A board member will reach out to you via email after your registration.
Bronze Level Sponsorships receive:
Program recognition at the event, 2 Rooted in Hope T-Shirts, 2 tickets for the fundraising event on November 15
*all program and social media recognition is optional. A board member will reach out to you via email after your registration.
Silver Sponsorship Level:
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Silver Level Sponsorships receive: Program recognition at the event, social media highlight, 4 Rooted in Hope T-Shirts, 4 tickets for the fundraising event on November 15
*all program and social media recognition is optional. A board member will reach out to you via email after your registration.
Silver Level Sponsorships receive: Program recognition at the event, social media highlight, 4 Rooted in Hope T-Shirts, 4 tickets for the fundraising event on November 15
*all program and social media recognition is optional. A board member will reach out to you via email after your registration.
Gold Sponsorship Level:
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Gold Level Sponsorships receive: Program recognition at the event, social media highlight, VIP seating at the event, ice cream party for all sponsored children in Honduras, 4 Rooted in Hope T-Shirts, 8 tickets for the fundraising event on November 15
*all program and social media recognition is optional. A board member will reach out to you via email after your registration.
Gold Level Sponsorships receive: Program recognition at the event, social media highlight, VIP seating at the event, ice cream party for all sponsored children in Honduras, 4 Rooted in Hope T-Shirts, 8 tickets for the fundraising event on November 15
*all program and social media recognition is optional. A board member will reach out to you via email after your registration.
Platinum Level Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Platinum Level Sponsorships receive: Program recognition at the event, Social media highlight, VIP seating at the event, Pizza party for all sponsored children in Honduras, 4 Rooted in Hope T-Shirts, 8 tickets for the Fundraising Event on November 15.
*all program and social media recognition is optional. A board member will reach out to you via email after your registration.
Platinum Level Sponsorships receive: Program recognition at the event, Social media highlight, VIP seating at the event, Pizza party for all sponsored children in Honduras, 4 Rooted in Hope T-Shirts, 8 tickets for the Fundraising Event on November 15.
*all program and social media recognition is optional. A board member will reach out to you via email after your registration.
Rooted in Hope T-Shirt - Size Small
$25
Support Honduras Ministries and order a Rooted in Hope event t-shirt. Share your love for Honduras Ministries every time you wear the shirt. Pickup will be available on the night of the event!
Support Honduras Ministries and order a Rooted in Hope event t-shirt. Share your love for Honduras Ministries every time you wear the shirt. Pickup will be available on the night of the event!
Rooted in Hope T-Shirt - Size Medium
$25
Support Honduras Ministries and order a Rooted in Hope event t-shirt. Share your love for Honduras Ministries every time you wear the shirt. Pickup will be available on the night of the event!
Support Honduras Ministries and order a Rooted in Hope event t-shirt. Share your love for Honduras Ministries every time you wear the shirt. Pickup will be available on the night of the event!
Rooted in Hope T-Shirt - Size Large
$25
Support Honduras Ministries and order a Rooted in Hope event t-shirt. Share your love for Honduras Ministries every time you wear the shirt. Pickup will be available on the night of the event!
Support Honduras Ministries and order a Rooted in Hope event t-shirt. Share your love for Honduras Ministries every time you wear the shirt. Pickup will be available on the night of the event!
Rooted in Hope T-Shirt - Size X-Large
$25
Support Honduras Ministries and order a Rooted in Hope event t-shirt. Share your love for Honduras Ministries every time you wear the shirt. Pickup will be available on the night of the event!
Support Honduras Ministries and order a Rooted in Hope event t-shirt. Share your love for Honduras Ministries every time you wear the shirt. Pickup will be available on the night of the event!
Rooted in Hope T-Shirt - Size 2XL
$25
Support Honduras Ministries and order a Rooted in Hope event t-shirt. Share your love for Honduras Ministries every time you wear the shirt. Pickup will be available on the night of the event!
Support Honduras Ministries and order a Rooted in Hope event t-shirt. Share your love for Honduras Ministries every time you wear the shirt. Pickup will be available on the night of the event!
Rooted in Hope T-Shirt - Size 3XL
$25
Support Honduras Ministries and order a Rooted in Hope event t-shirt. Share your love for Honduras Ministries every time you wear the shirt. Pickup will be available on the night of the event!
Support Honduras Ministries and order a Rooted in Hope event t-shirt. Share your love for Honduras Ministries every time you wear the shirt. Pickup will be available on the night of the event!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!