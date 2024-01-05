Logo
Petersville Community Non_profit Corp
Team Paxson Raffle

Join us in a raffle to support #teampaxson

All proceeds of this raffle will go directly to the parents of Paxson to help with medical expenses.  

  

$5,720.00 in Prizes

1st Prize - 3 Night Stay at Gate Creek Cabin

Valued at over $1000.00 Donated by Gate Creek Cabins

2nd Prize – 2 Full Annual Services for ATV / SXS

Valued at $1000.00 Donated by River City Powersports

3rd Prize - Klim Helmet & Coat

Valued at $730.00 Donated by Hatcher Pass Polaris

4th Prize - 2 Night Stay W/Breakfast at Maclaren River Lodge

Valued at $560.00 Donated by Maclaren River Lodge

5th Prize - 2 Night Stay at Petersville Vacation Rentals, LLC

Valued at $500.00 Donated by Petersville Vacation Rentals, LLC

6th Prize - 2 Night Stay at Alpine Creek Lodge Alaska

Valued at $480.00 Donated by Alpine Creek Lodge Alaska

7th Prize - $200.00 Gift Card for the Captain Cook

Valued at $200.00 Donated by Anonymous Donator
8th Prize – Ultimate Facial - Valued at $199.00 Donated by RAW Aesthetics

9th Prize – Gift Basket from Team CC
Includes helmet, $50 gift card, water bottle, and more Valued at $195.00 Donated by Team CC

10th Prize – Gift Basket from Susitna Brewing Company

Includes $100 Gift Card, hat, shirt, and more - Valued at $175.00 Donated by Susitna Brewing Company

11th & 12th Prize – 1 month membership: One on One performance training

Valued at $150.00 Donated by Empower Physical Therapy

13th & 14th Prize – 60-minute medical massage

Valued at $120.00 Donated by Empower Physical Therapy
15th $50 Gift Card & 16th & 17th Prize – $25 Gift Card– Donated by Alaska Leather

18th & 19th Price– $20 Gift Card – Donated by Little Millers 

$20.00 Per Raffel Ticket Drawing to be held 5/1/2024

