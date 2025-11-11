Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. - Eta Theta Lambda Chapter

Hosted by

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. - Eta Theta Lambda Chapter

About this event

Sales closed

41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Black History Month Commemorative Celebration

99 Quaker Meeting House Rd

Farmingdale, NY 11735, USA

Add a donation for Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. - Eta Theta Lambda Chapter

$

General admission
$225
Platinum Sponsorship
$20,000

• Mention as a presenting sponsor in marketing materials and in pre- and post-event publicity (social media, website, and press releases)
• Placement on the chapter’s website and event page as a presenting sponsor
• Presenting sponsor listing in the event program and event-day signage and posters
• Full-page ad placed prominently in the event program
• Acknowledgment as a Platinum Presenting Sponsor during the event
• One reserved table of ten at the 41st Annual MLK Celebration
• Opportunities to partner with the fraternity throughout the year on various community initiatives that impact youth and seniors
• Opportunity to render greetings during the program (no sales or solicitation allowed)

Diamond Sponsorship
$15,000

• Mention as a presenting sponsor in marketing materials and in pre- and post-event publicity (social media, website, and press releases)
• Diamond Sponsor listing in the event program and event-day signage and posters
• Placement on the chapter’s event page as a Diamond Sponsor
• Full-page ad in the event program
• One reserved table of ten at the 41st Annual MLK Celebration
• Acknowledgment as a Diamond Sponsor during the event

Gold Sponsorship
$10,000

• Mention as a presenting sponsor in marketing materials and in pre- and post-event publicity (social media, website, and press releases)
• Placement on the chapter’s event page as a Gold Sponsor
• Gold Sponsor listing in the event program and event-day signage and posters
• One reserved table of ten at the 41st Annual MLK Celebration
• Full-page ad in the event program
• Acknowledgment as a Gold Sponsor during the event

Silver Sponsorship
$5,000

• Mention as a presenting sponsor in marketing materials and in pre- and post-event publicity (social media, website, and press releases)
• Placement on the chapter’s event page as a Silver Sponsor
• Silver Sponsor listing in the event program and event-day signage and posters
• One reserved table of ten at the 41st Annual MLK Celebration

• Full-page ad in the event program
• Acknowledgment as a Silver Sponsor during the event

Table Sponsor
$3,000

• Table Sponsor listing in the event program and event-day signage and posters
• Ten reserved seats at the 41st Annual MLK Celebration

• Acknowledgment as a Table Sponsor during the event

• Half-page ad in the event program

Program Ad - Full Page
$500

Full-Page Ad

  • Trim Size: 8" × 11.5"
  • Resolution: 300 dpi
  • Color Mode: CMYK
  • File Format: PDF (preferred)
  • Bleed: 0.125" on all sides (if artwork extends to the edge)
  • Safe Area: Keep all text and important elements within 7.5" × 11"

Email your journal ad materials (artwork and business information) to: [email protected]


Submission Deadline

📅 January 25, 2026

All ads must be paid for and received by the deadline to guarantee placement in the program journal.

Program Ad - Half Page
$300

Ad Submission Specifications

Half-Page Ad

  • Trim Size: 8" × 5.75"
  • Resolution: 300 dpi
  • Color Mode: CMYK
  • File Format: PDF (preferred)
  • Bleed: 0.125" on all sides (if artwork extends to the edge)
  • Safe Area: Keep all text and important elements within 7.5" × 5.25"

Email your journal ad materials (artwork and business information) to: [email protected]


Submission Deadline

📅 January 25, 2026

All ads must be paid for and received by the deadline to guarantee placement in the program journal.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!