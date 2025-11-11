41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Black History Month Commemorative Celebration

• Mention as a presenting sponsor in marketing materials and in pre- and post-event publicity (social media, website, and press releases)

• Placement on the chapter’s event page as a Silver Sponsor

• Silver Sponsor listing in the event program and event-day signage and posters

• One reserved table of ten at the 41st Annual MLK Celebration

• Full-page ad in the event program

• Acknowledgment as a Silver Sponsor during the event