41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Black History Month Commemorative Celebration

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About this event
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• Mention as a presenting sponsor in marketing materials and in pre- and post-event publicity (social media, website, and press releases)
• Placement on the chapter’s website and event page as a presenting sponsor
• Presenting sponsor listing in the event program and event-day signage and posters
• Full-page ad placed prominently in the event program
• Acknowledgment as a Platinum Presenting Sponsor during the event
• One reserved table of ten at the 41st Annual MLK Celebration
• Opportunities to partner with the fraternity throughout the year on various community initiatives that impact youth and seniors
• Opportunity to render greetings during the program (no sales or solicitation allowed)
• Mention as a presenting sponsor in marketing materials and in pre- and post-event publicity (social media, website, and press releases)
• Diamond Sponsor listing in the event program and event-day signage and posters
• Placement on the chapter’s event page as a Diamond Sponsor
• Full-page ad in the event program
• One reserved table of ten at the 41st Annual MLK Celebration
• Acknowledgment as a Diamond Sponsor during the event
• Mention as a presenting sponsor in marketing materials and in pre- and post-event publicity (social media, website, and press releases)
• Placement on the chapter’s event page as a Gold Sponsor
• Gold Sponsor listing in the event program and event-day signage and posters
• One reserved table of ten at the 41st Annual MLK Celebration
• Full-page ad in the event program
• Acknowledgment as a Gold Sponsor during the event
• Mention as a presenting sponsor in marketing materials and in pre- and post-event publicity (social media, website, and press releases)
• Placement on the chapter’s event page as a Silver Sponsor
• Silver Sponsor listing in the event program and event-day signage and posters
• One reserved table of ten at the 41st Annual MLK Celebration
• Full-page ad in the event program
• Acknowledgment as a Silver Sponsor during the event
• Table Sponsor listing in the event program and event-day signage and posters
• Ten reserved seats at the 41st Annual MLK Celebration
• Acknowledgment as a Table Sponsor during the event
• Half-page ad in the event program
Full-Page Ad
Email your journal ad materials (artwork and business information) to: [email protected]
Submission Deadline
📅 January 25, 2026
All ads must be paid for and received by the deadline to guarantee placement in the program journal.
Ad Submission Specifications
Half-Page Ad
Email your journal ad materials (artwork and business information) to: [email protected]
Submission Deadline
📅 January 25, 2026
All ads must be paid for and received by the deadline to guarantee placement in the program journal.
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