41st Annual Taste of the Permian Basin (PBTRA)

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About this event
Includes early access to the event (starting at 5:30pm) and open seating in the VIP Area.
Four Reserved Sponsor Tables (32 Sponsor Tickets- with early entry at 5:30pm), 50 Complimentary General Admission tickets, Presenting Sponsor identification, Company logo included in all electronic and newsprint promotion, Presenting Sponsor logo identification on presentation screen, ¼ page company logo in event program & Presenting Sponsor identification on sponsor boards.
Three Reserved Sponsor Tables (24 Sponsor Tickets- with early entry at 5:30pm), 24 Complimentary General Admission tickets, Co-Presenting Sponsor identification, Company logo included in all electronic and newsprint promotion, Co-presenting Sponsor logo identification on presentation screen, ⅛ page company logo in event program & Co-presenting Sponsor identification on sponsor boards.
Two Reserved Sponsor Table (16 Sponsor Tickets- with early entry at 5:30pm), 12 Complimentary General Admission tickets, Event Sponsor identification, Company logo included in electronic and newsprint promotion, Company wordmark in event program, Event Sponsor identification logo on presentation screen & Event Sponsor identification on sponsor boards.
One Reserved Sponsor Table (8 Sponsor Tickets- with early entry at 5:30pm), Company Logo included in event onsite promotion, Listing in Event Program, & Corporate Sponsor Identification on sponsor boards.
One Reserved Sponsor Table (8 Sponsor Tickets- with early entry at 5:30pm)
$
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