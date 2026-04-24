Permian Basin Chapter - Texas Restaurant Association

Hosted by

Permian Basin Chapter - Texas Restaurant Association

About this event

41st Annual Taste of the Permian Basin (PBTRA)

2514 Arena Trl

Midland, TX 79701, USA

General Admission (in advance)
$45
General Admission (at the door)
$55
Individual VIP Ticket
$100

Includes early access to the event (starting at 5:30pm) and open seating in the VIP Area.

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 50 tickets

Four Reserved Sponsor Tables (32 Sponsor Tickets- with early entry at 5:30pm), 50 Complimentary General Admission tickets, Presenting Sponsor identification, Company logo included in all electronic and newsprint promotion, Presenting Sponsor logo identification on presentation screen, ¼ page company logo in event program & Presenting Sponsor identification on sponsor boards.

Co-Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 24 tickets

Three Reserved Sponsor Tables (24 Sponsor Tickets- with early entry at 5:30pm), 24 Complimentary General Admission tickets, Co-Presenting Sponsor identification, Company logo included in all electronic and newsprint promotion, Co-presenting Sponsor logo identification on presentation screen, ⅛ page company logo in event program & Co-presenting Sponsor identification on sponsor boards.

Event Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Two Reserved Sponsor Table (16 Sponsor Tickets- with early entry at 5:30pm), 12 Complimentary General Admission tickets, Event Sponsor identification, Company logo included in electronic and newsprint promotion, Company wordmark in event program, Event Sponsor identification logo on presentation screen & Event Sponsor identification on sponsor boards.

Corporate Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

One Reserved Sponsor Table (8 Sponsor Tickets- with early entry at 5:30pm), Company Logo included in event onsite promotion, Listing in Event Program, & Corporate Sponsor Identification on sponsor boards.

Table Sponsor
$800

One Reserved Sponsor Table (8 Sponsor Tickets- with early entry at 5:30pm)

Add a donation for Permian Basin Chapter - Texas Restaurant Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!