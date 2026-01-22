41st Booster Club's Shop

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T-Shirts the Buzzsaw Way
FAIP OR MWS specified thru the Swaggo.
Callsigns will appear in quotes between first and last name.
Callsigns will appear in quotes between first and last name.
Other designs may be available.
Get tropical.
No image available - see Swaggo for customization.
No image available - see Swaggo for customization.
Other designs available upon request.
Ensure name, callsign, and badges are provided to Swaggo.
Name, callsign, and design in Swaggo order form.
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