Book Club: Freedom is a Constant Struggle by Dr. Angela Davis

Angela Davis’ Freedom is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine and the foundations of a movement (2014) examines the connections between various struggles for liberation around the world – from Ferguson to Palestine.





During this three-part book club, we will engage in discussion about the themes of the book through the lens of the current genocide taking place in Palestine. We will also examine how state-sponsored violence is experienced globally and abroad.





Masks will be available for those who would prefer to wear one.





This event is free to attend.





Please note that this is part of a series. We ask that you commit to attending all sessions in the series.





DATE(s) | TIME | LOCATION

Saturdays from 1PM - 3PM

May 4 | May 11 | May 18

Semilla Cafe + Studio, 1283 Main St, Hartford, CT 06103





ABOUT the ABOLITION FEMINISM LEARNING SERIES





It’s time to radically reimagine how we approach conflict, harm, and abuse, drawing lessons from Black Queer feminists, past and present. We are conditioned within the U.S. to rely primarily on punishment and imprisonment, which reinforces the violence of the State, even within movements to abolish the police and prisons.





Through the Abolition Feminism Learning Series, the People’s Saturday School creates opportunities for people to skill up in anti-carceral, community-based approaches to care and accountability.





ABOUT THE PEOPLE’S SATURDAY SCHOOL





The People’s Saturday School (TPSS) is an emerging worker-owned cooperative of facilitators based in Hartford, Connecticut. Guided by the principles and practices of care, accountability, and cooperation, we support individuals and organizations working towards collective liberation. We offer workshops, training programs, arts & culture events, and consulting and peer counseling services. Learn more at our website: www.saturdaycooperative.org





FACILITATOR BIO(s)

Jose is a Puerto Rican anti-imperialist, artist and nerd surviving in the belly of the beast. They are a founding member of The People’s Saturday School and an educator working with youth in Hartford. They deeply believe in the people's ability to heal and transform, and in a world free of the empire. Jose loves being a papa and is dedicated to raising their bebé in a world that prioritizes people, community and care.





Cancellation & Refund Policy:

We appreciate your support of our workshops and events. At this time we are unable to offer refunds or credits for our events, workshops, or courses.