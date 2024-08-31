8 weeks of AI / ML Course (1)

July 13th to Aug 31st, 2024 - 10 AM to 11:30 AM

Location: Om Sri Sai Balaji Temple @ Monroe NJ





Day 1: Introduction to AI and ML (1 .5 hour)

- What is AI and ML?

- Real-world applications

- Basic AI terminology and concepts

- Types of learning: Supervised, Unsupervised

- Mathematical foundations: Linear Algebra: Vectors, Matrices, and Operations

- Probability and Statistics: Basics, Bayes Rule, Distributions, and Data Analysis

- Hand On: python environment setup.

• Day 2: Linear Regression and Least Squares (1 .5 hour)

- Concept and uses of linear regression

- The least squares method

- Use case and problem statement to set pretext on AI application.

- Hands-on activity: Implementing linear regression in Python

• Day 3: Logistic Regression (1 .5 hour)

- Logistic regression vs. linear regression

- Sigmoid function and binary classification

- Hands-on activity: Implementing logistic regression in Python

• Day 4: Supervised and Unsupervised Learning (1 .5 hour)

- Supervised Learning: Examples and use cases

- Unsupervised Learning: Examples and use cases

- Key differences and examples of algorithms

- Hands on activity: Supervised and Unsupervised learning.

- Minor Project 1.

• Day 5: Classification Models (1 .5 hour)

- K-Nearest Neighbors (KNN)

- Naive Bayes

- Linear classifiers and perceptron’s

- Hands-on activity: Implementing KNN and Naive Bayes in Python

• Day 6: Decision Trees and Random Forests (1 hour)

- Decision Tree basics and construction

- Random Forests: Introduction and importance of ensembles

- Hands-on activity: Implementing decision trees and random forests in Python

• Day 7: Python Packages and NLP Basics (1 hour)

- Essential Python packages: NumPy, Pandas, Matplotlib, Scikit-learn,

- Hands-on activity: Basic ML model using Scikit-learn

• Day 8: Advanced Models and AI (1 hour)

- Introduction to GPT, Transformers, and BERT

- CNN, Dalle,

- Hands-on activity: Using GPT for coding.