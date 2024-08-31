8 weeks of AI / ML Course (1)

July 13th to Aug 31st, 2024 - 10 AM to 11:30 AM
Location: Om Sri Sai Balaji Temple @ Monroe NJ
Day 1: Introduction to AI and ML (1.5 hour)
- What is AI and ML?
- Real-world applications
- Basic AI terminology and concepts
- Types of learning: Supervised, Unsupervised
- Mathematical foundations: Linear Algebra: Vectors, Matrices, and Operations
- Probability and Statistics: Basics, Bayes Rule, Distributions, and Data Analysis
- Hand On: python environment setup.
• Day 2: Linear Regression and Least Squares (1.5 hour)
- Concept and uses of linear regression
- The least squares method
- Use case and problem statement to set pretext on AI application.
- Hands-on activity: Implementing linear regression in Python
• Day 3: Logistic Regression (1.5 hour)
- Logistic regression vs. linear regression
- Sigmoid function and binary classification
- Hands-on activity: Implementing logistic regression in Python
• Day 4: Supervised and Unsupervised Learning (1.5 hour)
- Supervised Learning: Examples and use cases
- Unsupervised Learning: Examples and use cases
- Key differences and examples of algorithms
- Hands on activity: Supervised and Unsupervised learning.
- Minor Project 1.
• Day 5: Classification Models (1.5 hour)
- K-Nearest Neighbors (KNN)
- Naive Bayes
- Linear classifiers and perceptron’s
- Hands-on activity: Implementing KNN and Naive Bayes in Python
• Day 6: Decision Trees and Random Forests (1 hour)
- Decision Tree basics and construction
- Random Forests: Introduction and importance of ensembles
- Hands-on activity: Implementing decision trees and random forests in Python
• Day 7: Python Packages and NLP Basics (1 hour)
- Essential Python packages: NumPy, Pandas, Matplotlib, Scikit-learn,
- Hands-on activity: Basic ML model using Scikit-learn
• Day 8: Advanced Models and AI (1 hour)
- Introduction to GPT, Transformers, and BERT
- CNN, Dalle,
- Hands-on activity: Using GPT for coding.