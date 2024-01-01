Art of the New York City Subways: A Zoom Tour

Join us for a fascinating virtual tour of art in the form of stained-glass windows, mosaic glass tiles, terra-cotta historic plaques, sculptures, and lots more. There is a section devoted to some of the noted Jewish artists who contributed to the beautification of the New York City subway system in recent years, including Roy Lichtenstein, Nancy Spero, Edith Kramer, Sol Lewitt, Ann Schaumberger, Ed Kopel, and Simon Levinson. There are two art installations in the subway system relating to Jewish themes–one portrays a shtetl scene of Anitevka from Fiddler on the Roof in stained glass, and the other portrays life in the Hassidic neighborhood of Crown Heights designed in glass mosaic tiles. There is a section devoted to the rolling stock of subway cars dating back to the 1880s. We speak about the "recycling" of old subway cars in the transit system by "dumping" them offshore and creating habitats under the sea for thousands of fish and coral reefs.



Your presenter for this talk is Oscar Israelowitz, an architect, author, and artist. Born in Brussels, Belgium, Oscar has degrees in geology and architecture, is a licensed architect in Israel, a licensed New York City Tour Guide, and has exhibited photographic shows at the Whitney Museum of American Art, Brooklyn Historical Society, the New York Transit Museum, and the Main Branch of the Brooklyn Public Library.