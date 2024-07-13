Spirit Rock Reservation 24-25

Reservation Begins at 5:00 pm the day before your reserved date, through 5:00 pm on your reserved date. If you want to paint the rock for your student's birthday on Nov. 1st, reserve the rock for Nov. 1st. You will paint the rock after 5:00 pm on Oct. 31st, and they will see it on their Nov. 1st Birthday. Reservation will not be refunded for any reason. Please make sure to check the CMS School Calendar before making your reservation. Please do not reserve multiple days for your student. This will allow as many families to have the opportunity as possible.

Reservation Begins at 5:00 pm the day before your reserved date, through 5:00 pm on your reserved date. If you want to paint the rock for your student's birthday on Nov. 1st, reserve the rock for Nov. 1st. You will paint the rock after 5:00 pm on Oct. 31st, and they will see it on their Nov. 1st Birthday. Reservation will not be refunded for any reason. Please make sure to check the CMS School Calendar before making your reservation. Please do not reserve multiple days for your student. This will allow as many families to have the opportunity as possible.

More details...