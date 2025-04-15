421 K9 Search & Rescue's Cinco de Mayo Charity Auction
American Flag Quilt made by Quilts for K9s
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Quilts for K9s has generously donated an American Flag Quilt. The quilt is 100% cotton, measures 54" x 65" and has paw prints for the quilt design.
$250 value
Thank you to Quilts for K9s for making and donating this beautiful quilt
https://www.instagram.com/quiltsfork9s/
Quilts for K9s has generously donated an American Flag Quilt. The quilt is 100% cotton, measures 54" x 65" and has paw prints for the quilt design.
$250 value
Thank you to Quilts for K9s for making and donating this beautiful quilt
https://www.instagram.com/quiltsfork9s/
K9 Handcuff 911 Challenge Coin
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Challenge coins come in a plastic protective casing
$25 Value
https://hero-industries.com/
Challenge coins come in a plastic protective casing
$25 Value
https://hero-industries.com/
Custom-Made Crystal Crown with Matching Dog Collar
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
You will work with Nikki to select the colors and style for a beautiful custom-made Crystal crown with matching dog collar. $75 value, bid includes shipping.
See more examples and information about Nikki's beautiful work at https://www.etsy.com/shop/CrownsCollars
You will work with Nikki to select the colors and style for a beautiful custom-made Crystal crown with matching dog collar. $75 value, bid includes shipping.
See more examples and information about Nikki's beautiful work at https://www.etsy.com/shop/CrownsCollars
Starmark Dog Toy and Reward Bag Gift basket
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Large Treat Dispensing Chew Ball
Pro-Training Treat POUCH
Fantastic DuraFoam BALL
Large Swing ‘n Fling DuraFoam Fetch BALL
Jolly pets soccer ball
jolly Pets football
$85 value
https://www.starmarkacademy.com/
Large Treat Dispensing Chew Ball
Pro-Training Treat POUCH
Fantastic DuraFoam BALL
Large Swing ‘n Fling DuraFoam Fetch BALL
Jolly pets soccer ball
jolly Pets football
$85 value
https://www.starmarkacademy.com/
Razor Lite EDC Knife
$5
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Never sharpen your knife again! The Razor Lite EDC is the sharpest, strongest replacement-blade knive available for everyday carry - combining the strength of a traditional knife with sharpness of a surgeon’s scalpel.
The Razor Lite EDC opens with one hand and comes complete with a removable/replaceable pocket clip and six replacement blades.
To replace the blade simply push the lock button in the handle to remove and insert a shaving-sharp new blade. Replacement packs of 6-blades are sold separately.
Manufactured by Outdoor Edge Cutlery Corp.
Specifications:
Blade: 3.5” / 8.9cm
Overall: 8” / 20.3cm
Total Weight: 2.8oz / 180grams
Razor-Blade Steel: Japanese 420J2
Razor Blade Thickness: 0.6mm
Handle: Grivory (glass/nylon) with rubberized TPR inserts
Never sharpen your knife again! The Razor Lite EDC is the sharpest, strongest replacement-blade knive available for everyday carry - combining the strength of a traditional knife with sharpness of a surgeon’s scalpel.
The Razor Lite EDC opens with one hand and comes complete with a removable/replaceable pocket clip and six replacement blades.
To replace the blade simply push the lock button in the handle to remove and insert a shaving-sharp new blade. Replacement packs of 6-blades are sold separately.
Manufactured by Outdoor Edge Cutlery Corp.
Specifications:
Blade: 3.5” / 8.9cm
Overall: 8” / 20.3cm
Total Weight: 2.8oz / 180grams
Razor-Blade Steel: Japanese 420J2
Razor Blade Thickness: 0.6mm
Handle: Grivory (glass/nylon) with rubberized TPR inserts
My Tribe Has Paws Gift basket
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Drink sleeve, koozie, badge reel, lip balm holder, and keychain!
Coffee/Drink sleeve fits most medium to-go cups. Koozie fits standard 12oz cans. Lip balm holder fits standard "tube" sizes. Keychain is about 1"x6". (Badge Reel is "one size fits all")
Drink sleeve, koozie, badge reel, lip balm holder, and keychain!
Coffee/Drink sleeve fits most medium to-go cups. Koozie fits standard 12oz cans. Lip balm holder fits standard "tube" sizes. Keychain is about 1"x6". (Badge Reel is "one size fits all")
Wagwear Gift Certificate
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
At auction closing, you will get emailed a code to enter to order the Wagwear boots of your choice.
$50 value
https://wagwear.com/
At auction closing, you will get emailed a code to enter to order the Wagwear boots of your choice.
$50 value
https://wagwear.com/
Hand Painted Leash, Key Hook & Wood Paw Ornament
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hang your dog leash, collar or your keys on a piece of art! Hand painted, one of a kind dog leash holder with paw cut out. 8"x6"x0.5" with a sawtooth hanger
The artist will include a 6” matching wood paw ornament.
Value $50
Created by Kristie, owner of Liquid Sunshine Art in Orlando FL.
https://www.instagram.com/liquidsunshineart/
Hang your dog leash, collar or your keys on a piece of art! Hand painted, one of a kind dog leash holder with paw cut out. 8"x6"x0.5" with a sawtooth hanger
The artist will include a 6” matching wood paw ornament.
Value $50
Created by Kristie, owner of Liquid Sunshine Art in Orlando FL.
https://www.instagram.com/liquidsunshineart/
K9 Hero Plush - GSD Thin Line hello Kitty Defender
$5
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$25 value
https://hero-industries.com/
$25 value
https://hero-industries.com/
Thin Blue Line Flag
$5
auctionV2.input.startingBid
US Flag Factory - 2.5x4 FT Thin Blue Line Flag (Pole Sleeve) (Sewn 3-Stripes) for Police Officers - Blue Lives Matter Flag - Outdoor SolarMax Nylon - 100% Made in America (2.5x4 FT (Pole Sleeve))
-Constructed with SolarMax nylon, America's #1 choice for U.S. Flags; Resistant to UV fading;
-Sewn Stripes (not printed); Finished with four rows (but 12x18 size has two rows) of reinforced lock-stitching on the flying hem for longer life; Finished with Pole Sleeve and Leather Tab for easily sliding over a pole (pole sold separately); Sleeve fits best for 1.0 - 1.25" diameter pole;
Offers lustrous beauty, superior wear for outdoor use; A true all-weather flag; Excellent flyability even in the slightest breeze.
-Specially designed for police officers, Men and Women of Law Enforcement;
Proudly Made in USA
US Flag Factory - 2.5x4 FT Thin Blue Line Flag (Pole Sleeve) (Sewn 3-Stripes) for Police Officers - Blue Lives Matter Flag - Outdoor SolarMax Nylon - 100% Made in America (2.5x4 FT (Pole Sleeve))
-Constructed with SolarMax nylon, America's #1 choice for U.S. Flags; Resistant to UV fading;
-Sewn Stripes (not printed); Finished with four rows (but 12x18 size has two rows) of reinforced lock-stitching on the flying hem for longer life; Finished with Pole Sleeve and Leather Tab for easily sliding over a pole (pole sold separately); Sleeve fits best for 1.0 - 1.25" diameter pole;
Offers lustrous beauty, superior wear for outdoor use; A true all-weather flag; Excellent flyability even in the slightest breeze.
-Specially designed for police officers, Men and Women of Law Enforcement;
Proudly Made in USA
Hand Painted Leash, Key Hook & Wood Paw Ornament
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hang your dog leash, collar or your keys on a piece of art! Hand painted, one of a kind dog leash holder with paw cut out. 8"x6"x0.5" with asawtooth hanger
The artist will include a 6” matching wood paw ornament.
Value $50
Created by Kristie, owner of Liquid Sunshine Art in Orlando FL.
https://www.instagram.com/liquidsunshineart/
Hang your dog leash, collar or your keys on a piece of art! Hand painted, one of a kind dog leash holder with paw cut out. 8"x6"x0.5" with asawtooth hanger
The artist will include a 6” matching wood paw ornament.
Value $50
Created by Kristie, owner of Liquid Sunshine Art in Orlando FL.
https://www.instagram.com/liquidsunshineart/
K9 Hero Plush - Mal blue Line We Own the Night
$5
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$25 value
https://hero-industries.com/
$25 value
https://hero-industries.com/
K9 Belgian Malinois American Flag Challenge Coin
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Challenge coins come in a plastic protective casing
$25 Value
https://hero-industries.com/
Challenge coins come in a plastic protective casing
$25 Value
https://hero-industries.com/
Hand Painted French Bulldog figurine
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
French Bulldog figurine
6” tall abstract painted ceramic French Bulldog. Hand painted with fluid acrylic paint. Finished with glossy varnish.
Value $40
Created by Kristie, owner of Liquid Sunshine Art in Orlando FL.
https://www.instagram.com/liquidsunshineart/
French Bulldog figurine
6” tall abstract painted ceramic French Bulldog. Hand painted with fluid acrylic paint. Finished with glossy varnish.
Value $40
Created by Kristie, owner of Liquid Sunshine Art in Orlando FL.
https://www.instagram.com/liquidsunshineart/
Embroidered Thin Blue and Red Line Flag 3x5 Outdoor Police F
$5
auctionV2.input.startingBid
[Embroidered Red Blue Line Flag]➡ Every star on the thin red blue line flags 3x5 are handmade embroidered, so realistic and textured. Handmade crafted sewn stripes with the bright vivid color give you a prettier 3D look
[Non-Rust Brass Grommets]➡ The firefighter police flag 3 x 5 with thick canvas cloth header and 2 non-rust brass grommets,strong and fade resistant,can securely fastened a flying flag
[Wear Resistance & Wrinkle Resistance]➡ Blue red line flags 3x5 outdoor each stripe has double stitched.The hemming is sewing 4 rows,to improve wind resistance .It will not be easily damaged in harsh outdoor weather
[Best Color]➡ The fabric of 3x5 red blue line flag outdoor has undergone special anti fading treatment,even exposed to the scorching sun for a long time, this flag still has vibrant color
[Customer Satisfication]➡We have done fully quality inspection on every 3x5 line flag, shipment make sure that all the details are well done.If there is a quality problem with the product or you are not satisfied,please contact us in time
[Embroidered Red Blue Line Flag]➡ Every star on the thin red blue line flags 3x5 are handmade embroidered, so realistic and textured. Handmade crafted sewn stripes with the bright vivid color give you a prettier 3D look
[Non-Rust Brass Grommets]➡ The firefighter police flag 3 x 5 with thick canvas cloth header and 2 non-rust brass grommets,strong and fade resistant,can securely fastened a flying flag
[Wear Resistance & Wrinkle Resistance]➡ Blue red line flags 3x5 outdoor each stripe has double stitched.The hemming is sewing 4 rows,to improve wind resistance .It will not be easily damaged in harsh outdoor weather
[Best Color]➡ The fabric of 3x5 red blue line flag outdoor has undergone special anti fading treatment,even exposed to the scorching sun for a long time, this flag still has vibrant color
[Customer Satisfication]➡We have done fully quality inspection on every 3x5 line flag, shipment make sure that all the details are well done.If there is a quality problem with the product or you are not satisfied,please contact us in time
Hand Painted Blue & Green Artwork
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This lovely 8x8” painting was created using fluid acrylic paint on stretched canvas with a protective gloss varnish finish. The composition was achieved using a blow dryer and kitchen skewer. The artist says it was inspired by her garden on a clear blue sky day.
value $50
Created by Kristie, owner of Liquid Sunshine Art in Orlando FL.
https://www.instagram.com/liquidsunshineart/
This lovely 8x8” painting was created using fluid acrylic paint on stretched canvas with a protective gloss varnish finish. The composition was achieved using a blow dryer and kitchen skewer. The artist says it was inspired by her garden on a clear blue sky day.
value $50
Created by Kristie, owner of Liquid Sunshine Art in Orlando FL.
https://www.instagram.com/liquidsunshineart/
K9 Hero Plush - black Shepherd blue Line K9 in Camo
$5
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$25 value
https://hero-industries.com/
$25 value
https://hero-industries.com/
Law Enforcement Canine American Flag Challenge Coin
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Challenge coins come in a plastic protective casing
$25 Value
https://hero-industries.com/
Challenge coins come in a plastic protective casing
$25 Value
https://hero-industries.com/
Hand Painted Pink Artwork
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This 8x10” painting with shades of pink is an original fluid acrylic abstract painting on stretched canvas. It was created with a blow dryer and an art tool called a catalyst wedge. Finished with gloss varnish.
Value $40
Created by Kristie, owner of Liquid Sunshine Art in Orlando FL.
https://www.instagram.com/liquidsunshineart/
This 8x10” painting with shades of pink is an original fluid acrylic abstract painting on stretched canvas. It was created with a blow dryer and an art tool called a catalyst wedge. Finished with gloss varnish.
Value $40
Created by Kristie, owner of Liquid Sunshine Art in Orlando FL.
https://www.instagram.com/liquidsunshineart/
Send Blue Line Heroes Live Forever Challenge Coin
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Challenge coins come in a plastic protective casing
$25 Value
https://hero-industries.com/
Challenge coins come in a plastic protective casing
$25 Value
https://hero-industries.com/
Hand Painted Purple Artwork
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This is a dynamic 11x6” original fluid acrylic abstract painting on stretched canvas. Finished with gloss varnish.
It can be hung vertically or horizontally.
Value $45
Created by Kristie, owner of Liquid Sunshine Art in Orlando FL.
https://www.instagram.com/liquidsunshineart/
This is a dynamic 11x6” original fluid acrylic abstract painting on stretched canvas. Finished with gloss varnish.
It can be hung vertically or horizontally.
Value $45
Created by Kristie, owner of Liquid Sunshine Art in Orlando FL.
https://www.instagram.com/liquidsunshineart/
K9 Hero Plush - USA Black Vested Malinois
$5
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$25 value
https://hero-industries.com/
$25 value
https://hero-industries.com/
Guns and Coffee Challenge Coin
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Challenge coins come in a plastic protective casing
$25 Value
https://hero-industries.com/
Challenge coins come in a plastic protective casing
$25 Value
https://hero-industries.com/
Hero Industries Commemorative Challenge Coin
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Challenge coins come in a plastic protective casing
$25 Value
https://hero-industries.com/
Challenge coins come in a plastic protective casing
$25 Value
https://hero-industries.com/