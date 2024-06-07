2024 SouthEast FamCon via Mail-in Check

Lodging is additional to the above registration fees. Please add $90 for 1 room for Saturday night stay. Each room will accommodate 4 people with 4 twin beds (bunk bed style) & has a private bathroom. For families with less than or greater than 4 members, please see Q & A for your lodging options.

Lodging is additional to the above registration fees. Please add $90 for 1 room for Saturday night stay. Each room will accommodate 4 people with 4 twin beds (bunk bed style) & has a private bathroom. For families with less than or greater than 4 members, please see Q & A for your lodging options.

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