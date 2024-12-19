Logo
You Matter 2
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

You Matter 2 Fall 2024 Membership

Welcome to the You Matter 2 Fall 2024 Membership payment page! Your membership supports our mission to empower 6th-12th grade students through transformative programs and community engagement opportunities.


Membership Benefits:

  • Access to all Fall 2024 enrichment programs and activities
  • Exclusive invitations to special events and workshops
  • Priority registration for high-demand programs
  • Regular updates and newsletters about upcoming events and opportunities

Payment Information: 

Please select your membership type and complete the payment process to ensure your child’s spot in our programs. Membership fees help us continue providing high-quality experiences and support to our youth.


Thank you for your commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of our students. Your support is invaluable as we work together to foster growth, leadership, and community.

common:freeFormsBy