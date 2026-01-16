Registration for the 36th Annual Fête Gala & Global Leadership Award

Hosted by
About this event
150 S. 6th Street, Philadelphia, PA
Not sure of your or your company's FACC Philadelphia Membership
status? Kindly email [email protected] for confirmation before registering or join today at www.FACCphila.org.
All employees of FACC Philadelphia's Corporate Member Companies qualify for the discounted Member Rate when you register with your work email for company verification. The reduced price also applies to your guests on a per-person basis.
Not sure of your or your company's FACC Philadelphia Membership
status? Kindly email [email protected] for confirmation before registering or join today at www.FACCphila.org.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!