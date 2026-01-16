FACC Philadelphia

Hosted by

FACC Philadelphia

About this event

Registration for the 36th Annual Fête Gala & Global Leadership Award

Down Town Club by Cescaphe Events in the Public Ledger Building

150 S. 6th Street, Philadelphia, PA

Non-members per person
$350

Not sure of your or your company's FACC Philadelphia Membership

status? Kindly email [email protected] for confirmation before registering or join today at www.FACCphila.org.

FACC Members & Employees of Corporate Members per person
$300

All employees of FACC Philadelphia's Corporate Member Companies qualify for the discounted Member Rate when you register with your work email for company verification. The reduced price also applies to your guests on a per-person basis.


Not sure of your or your company's FACC Philadelphia Membership

status? Kindly email [email protected] for confirmation before registering or join today at www.FACCphila.org.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!