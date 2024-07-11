Midwest WingFest Sponsorship

This is our first year offering banner sponsorships so...... We will be offering ALL banner sponsorships at the normal visibility price of $250 until August 20th. We will pos tthem starting at the main entrance and will work our way around. Anyone who misses the print deadline of the 20th is welcome to buy next years banner at this years price and again we will start at the high visibility locations. After this year prices will reverto to $250 and $500.

This is our first year offering banner sponsorships so...... We will be offering ALL banner sponsorships at the normal visibility price of $250 until August 20th. We will pos tthem starting at the main entrance and will work our way around. Anyone who misses the print deadline of the 20th is welcome to buy next years banner at this years price and again we will start at the high visibility locations. After this year prices will reverto to $250 and $500.

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