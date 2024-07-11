Midwest WingFest

Offered by

Midwest WingFest

About this shop

Midwest WingFest Sponsorship

Flag Sponsor item
Flag Sponsor
$100
Flags are sold out for this year but we will gladly take donations for flag maintenenca or for honoring someone at next years festivl. Sponsor an American flag starting in high visibility areas like the main entrance for the price of the general location. Next year you will be able to choose the area you sponsor and they will be price driven. Be one of the first to sponsor a flag for your business, your family, or honor a fallen hero and hep raise money for The Flagman's Mission Continues and help WingFest honor Combat wounded and fallen Heroes. Help The Flagman's Mission and Midwest WingFest raise money for our local heroes and show our patriotism by sponsoring a flag this year and every year. We will have 10 foot tall 3 foot by 5 foot flags all around the festival this year. Show support by posting sponsoring a flag today. Help us start a new tradition by taking your picture by your sign and posting it each year. After paying please email [email protected] with your high resolution logo or, how you would like the sponsorship to read. Example: I would like my flag to say "In Honor of Larry Eckhardt, The Original Flag Man"
Comerative Cup Sponsor
$5,000
This years new "aluminum" comemorative cup will be a hit for sure. This thing is as cold as it gets. You will love it on a hot WingFest day. I can see these taken home and collected for years to come. Be one of 2 logo's listed on the oposite side of the Cup
Napkin Sponsor item
Napkin Sponsor
$1,000
"SOLD Out" for 2024 but you can still purchase for 2025. Your logo will be visible to thousands of patrons in some of the highest visibility areas.
Non-Food Vendor 10'x10' item
Non-Food Vendor 10'x10'
$1,000
Shawcase your business to 20k or more in attendance each year. Many of our Non-Food vendors have been coming back since year one to grow their business while helping us honor our local heroes.
Non-Food Vendor 10'x20' item
Non-Food Vendor 10'x20'
$1,750
Get a discount when you buy 2. Showcase your business to 20k or more in attendance each year. Many of our Non-Food vendors have been coming back since year one to grow their business while helping us honor our local heroes.
Banner Sponsor "High Visability" item
Banner Sponsor "High Visability"
$250
This is our first year offering banner sponsorships so...... We will be offering ALL banner sponsorships at the normal visibility price of $250 until August 20th. We will pos tthem starting at the main entrance and will work our way around. Anyone who misses the print deadline of the 20th is welcome to buy next years banner at this years price and again we will start at the high visibility locations. After this year prices will reverto to $250 and $500.
Banner Sponsor-General Visibility item
Banner Sponsor-General Visibility
$250
See Above
Logo On Event T-Shirt item
Logo On Event T-Shirt
$250
Showcase your loco on our Event T-Shirt for 2024
Name On Event T-Shirt item
Name On Event T-Shirt
$100
Get your name, the name of your business you could ev en honor a local hero.
Add a donation for Midwest WingFest

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!