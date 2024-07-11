Midwest WingFest Sponsorship

Flags are sold out for this year but we will gladly take donations for flag maintenenca or for honoring someone at next years festivl.
Sponsor an American flag starting in high visibility areas like the main entrance for the price of the general location. Next year you will be able to choose the area you sponsor and they will be price driven. Be one of the first to sponsor a flag for your business, your family, or honor a fallen hero and hep raise money for The Flagman's Mission Continues and help WingFest honor Combat wounded and fallen Heroes.
Help The Flagman's Mission and Midwest WingFest raise money for our local heroes and show our patriotism by sponsoring a flag this year and every year.
We will have 10 foot tall 3 foot by 5 foot flags all around the festival this year. Show support by posting sponsoring a flag today.
Help us start a new tradition by taking your picture by your sign and posting it each year.
After paying please email [email protected]
with your high resolution logo or, how you would like the sponsorship to read. Example: I would like my flag to say "In Honor of Larry Eckhardt, The Original Flag Man"
Flags are sold out for this year but we will gladly take donations for flag maintenenca or for honoring someone at next years festivl.
Sponsor an American flag starting in high visibility areas like the main entrance for the price of the general location. Next year you will be able to choose the area you sponsor and they will be price driven. Be one of the first to sponsor a flag for your business, your family, or honor a fallen hero and hep raise money for The Flagman's Mission Continues and help WingFest honor Combat wounded and fallen Heroes.
Help The Flagman's Mission and Midwest WingFest raise money for our local heroes and show our patriotism by sponsoring a flag this year and every year.
We will have 10 foot tall 3 foot by 5 foot flags all around the festival this year. Show support by posting sponsoring a flag today.
Help us start a new tradition by taking your picture by your sign and posting it each year.
After paying please email [email protected]
with your high resolution logo or, how you would like the sponsorship to read. Example: I would like my flag to say "In Honor of Larry Eckhardt, The Original Flag Man"