Hosted by

St. Helens Main Street Alliance

About this event

North of West Music Fest 2024

Downtown St Helens

OR 97051, USA

General admission
$25
Please present this ticket at the first venue to receive a wristband that will allow access to all of the venues with scheduled performances: Big River Taproom, The Klondike, Crooked Creek Brewery and Endless Sound Records.
Add a donation for St. Helens Main Street Alliance

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