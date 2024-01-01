Emmett Kyoshi Art Auction

Emmett Kyoshi’s piece Clementine (16x20, framed) is available by auction, with currently at $475, with all funds supporting the fundraising efforts for Christi!





Emmett Kyoshi Wilson , 18, is an award -winning artist and inclusion pioneer advocating for people with abilities through his art. When asked by his dad to help Chris, he emphatically chose to donate "Clementine". this is a 16"x 20" signed & numbered limited edition print. The original piece he created for his newborn cousin when she was in the NICU. Clementine is now a thriving 3 year old in Denver, Co.





To bid, purchase a ticket (listed at $0) and enter your bid in the question box. Bids are to be in 25.00 increments. As bids are received, the price will be updated in the description. The bidding will close on May 1st at 7pm with the winner being notified immediately.

Happy bidding and thank you for your contribution!!