May 2024 Sponsorship!

May is Small Business Month!





If you're looking to promote your own business/service, give a shoutout to your favorite small business, or just support EcoShip's mission, you can do so through our May sponsor opportunity! All funds raised with this campaign will help pay for the storage units that we operate out of.





How It Works:

Every day of May has a price point: May 1st = $1, May 2nd = $2, May 3rd = $3, and so forth. Choose the day you'd like to sponsor (max. of 2 sponsors/day) and make your donation!





May 1-15 sponsors will receive a story shoutout, with their website and social media handle included and will be included in our "Thank You" post at the end of the month.

May 16-24 sponsors will receive a story shoutout, with their website and social media handle included, will be included in our "Thank You" post at the end of the month, and will be featured on the first page of our website for 1 month.

May 25-31 sponsors will receive a story shoutout, with their website and social media handle included, will be included in our "Thank You" post at the end of the month, and will be featured on the first page of our website and Linktree for 3 months.





*Interested in matching this donation of up to $700? Email us at [email protected] for more information.