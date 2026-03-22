2026 OWE Festival T-shirts

District® Very Important Tee® DT6000

100% cotton. Premium & soft, like your fave tee.

Designed by Old West End Artist, Jewelry Designer and Resident Daria Sysoeva.

In her words:

My design features a flamingo - a symbol familiar to anyone living in the Old West End. Introduced in the 1980s, this bird has come to embody the neighborhood’s spirit of preservation, the Old West End community itself, and, inevitably, the annual Historic Old West End Festival.



Many OWE homes were built at the turn of the twentieth century, around the same time the Art Nouveau movement flourished. I chose to reference its vivid, elegant visual language in my design as a nod to those historic roots while keeping the illustration bright, simple, and contemporary; something memorable yet easy to translate onto a T-shirt or festival flyer.



Although the design was created digitally in Procreate, the process closely mirrors traditional illustration, from initial sketch to final details. Every element, from the floral pattern to each single letter, was developed from scratch and hand-drawn specifically for this piece. In an age when AI-generated images are increasingly common, it felt especially meaningful to contribute a design created and drawn by a person.



As both an artist and a current Old West End resident, I wanted the illustration to reflect the neighborhood’s creative spirit and sense of belonging. More than anything, I hope it adds a little joy and character to this year’s festival.



THANK YOU DARIA! She wins a cash prize and a free booth at the festival art fair. Find her during festival to check out her beautiful jewelry offered for sale.