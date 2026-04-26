Capital Region Vegan Network Inc

Hosted by

Capital Region Vegan Network Inc

About this event

4/26/2026 High Tea

100 Town Park Rd

East Greenbush, NY 12061, USA

General Admission to High Tea
$42

Non CRVN Member

*Before booking, consider joining as a CRVN Member for $25 per calendar year.
Register below!

CRVN Members Admission to High Tea
$35
CRVN members get discounts on events and at local businesses! Register below!
2025 CRVN membership
$25

This membership is valid until the end of 2026 and includes event discounts, discounts at local businesses and more! Please allow 2-3 business days to receive your membership card via email.

Small Animal Sponsor (optional)
$10

Support the animals at Broome Animal Sanctuary, Mini Mountain Farm & Song of the Robin Animal Sanctuary.

100% of this add-on goes directly to the animal sanctuaries.

Medium Animal Sponsor (optional)
$25

Support the animals at Broome Animal Sanctuary, Mini Mountain Farm & Song of the Robin Animal Sanctuary.

100% of this add-on goes directly to the animal sanctuaries.

Large Animal Sponsor (optional)
$50

Support the animals at Broome Animal Sanctuary, Mini Mountain Farm & Song of the Robin Animal Sanctuary.

100% of this add-on goes directly to the animal sanctuaries.

Add a donation for Capital Region Vegan Network Inc

$

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