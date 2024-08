The Rugby Social Program:

Flag Rugby programming for special needs children that incorporates social skills with a certified BCaBA! Now enrolling for FALL!

Summer: June-August (8 weeks) 1 tournament & 5 matches

Fall: Sept - November (8 weeks) 1 tournament & 5 matches

Spring: March-May (8 weeks) 1 tournament & 5 matches

Cost: $286 per player