MVSUNAA Equipment Rentals

There is a $50 non-refundable deposit that will be used to cover the cost of shipping. $150 will be refunded if all equipment is returned in it original condition. If equipment is damaged the $150 deposit will be forfeited.
There is a $50 non-refundable deposit that will be used to cover the cost of shipping. $150 will be refunded if all equipment is returned in it original condition. If equipment is damaged the $150 deposit will be forfeited.
Equipment Rental (Small)
$235
There is a $35 non-refundable deposit that will be used to cover the cost of shipping. $100 will be refunded if all equipment is returned in its original condition. If equipment is damaged the $100 deposit will be forfeited.
There is a $35 non-refundable deposit that will be used to cover the cost of shipping. $100 will be refunded if all equipment is returned in its original condition. If equipment is damaged the $100 deposit will be forfeited.
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