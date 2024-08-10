MVSUNAA Equipment Rentals

There is a $50 non-refundable deposit that will be used to cover the cost of shipping. $150 will be refunded if all equipment is returned in it original condition. If equipment is damaged the $150 deposit will be forfeited.

There is a $50 non-refundable deposit that will be used to cover the cost of shipping. $150 will be refunded if all equipment is returned in it original condition. If equipment is damaged the $150 deposit will be forfeited.

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