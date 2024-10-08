Aldrich Elementary

Offered by

Aldrich Elementary

About this shop

Aldrich Elementary's Tiger Store

Tiger Belt Bag item
Tiger Belt Bag
$10
Tiger Paw Shoe Charm item
Tiger Paw Shoe Charm
$3
Shoe charms x2 item
Shoe charms x2
$5

Save $1 when you buy 2 charms!

Tiger Paw Shoe Charms x6 item
Tiger Paw Shoe Charms x6
$12

Buy 6 for $12 and save!

Tiger Paw Shoe Charm x12 item
Tiger Paw Shoe Charm x12
$15

Get 12 for $15!

Tiger Paw Shoe Charm x24 item
Tiger Paw Shoe Charm x24
$25

Buy 24 charms for $25!

Kid Tiger Hat item
Kid Tiger Hat
$15
Kid Tiger Paw Hat item
Kid Tiger Paw Hat
$15
Adult Tiger Hat item
Adult Tiger Hat
$20
Adult Tiger Paw Hat item
Adult Tiger Paw Hat
$20
Adult Tiger Paw Hat item
Adult Tiger Paw Hat
$20
Adult Sequence Tiger Paw item
Adult Sequence Tiger Paw
$20
Tiger Star/Paw Hat item
Tiger Star/Paw Hat
$20
Stocking Hat item
Stocking Hat
$20

One size fits most

Small Kid Bracelet item
Small Kid Bracelet
$6

5.5" -typically fits 4-6 year olds

Medium Kid Bracelet item
Medium Kid Bracelet
$6

6" Typically fits 7-9 year olds

Large Kid Bracelet item
Large Kid Bracelet
$7

6.25" - Typically fits 9-11 year olds

Medium Adult Bracelet item
Medium Adult Bracelet
$8

6.75"

Large Adult Bracelet item
Large Adult Bracelet
$9

7"

Small Adult Bracelet item
Small Adult Bracelet
$8

6.5"

XL Adult Bracelet item
XL Adult Bracelet
$10

7.5"

2 Small Stickers item
2 Small Stickers
$1
Aldrich Sticker item
Aldrich Sticker
$3

Size: 3in x 3in

Sticker - Black item
Sticker - Black
$3

Sticky Brand indoor/outdoor sticker. Size: 2.5in x 2.5in

Sticker - half Tiger item
Sticker - half Tiger
$3

Sticky Brand indoor/outdoor sticker. Size: 2in x 2.5in

Sticker - Tiger head item
Sticker - Tiger head
$3

Sticky Brand indoor/outdoor sticker. Size: 2.5in x 2in

Sticker - CF item
Sticker - CF
$3

Sticky Brand indoor/outdoor sticker. Size: 1.5in x 2.5in

Sticker - White item
Sticker - White
$3

Sticky Brand indoor/outdoor sticker. Size: 2.5in x 2.5in

Sticker bundle item
Sticker bundle
$15

Save and buy all 5!

Aldrich Water Bottle item
Aldrich Water Bottle
$8

Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Pennant item
Pennant
$7
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