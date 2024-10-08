Aldrich Elementary's Tiger Store

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Save $1 when you buy 2 charms!
Buy 6 for $12 and save!
Get 12 for $15!
Buy 24 charms for $25!
One size fits most
5.5" -typically fits 4-6 year olds
6" Typically fits 7-9 year olds
6.25" - Typically fits 9-11 year olds
6.75"
7"
6.5"
7.5"
Size: 3in x 3in
Sticky Brand indoor/outdoor sticker. Size: 2.5in x 2.5in
Sticky Brand indoor/outdoor sticker. Size: 2in x 2.5in
Sticky Brand indoor/outdoor sticker. Size: 2.5in x 2in
Sticky Brand indoor/outdoor sticker. Size: 1.5in x 2.5in
Sticky Brand indoor/outdoor sticker. Size: 2.5in x 2.5in
Save and buy all 5!
Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$
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