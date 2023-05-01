2023 Celebrate to Educate Dinner/Fundraiser - Sponsorships

Scholarship Sponsorship Opportunities:





Platinum Sponsor - $4000

One reserved table, next to the VIP table, for up to eight which includes a cocktail reception, dinner buffet, and dessert.

Opportunity to have a member of your organization serve on our independent scholarship review board.

Full-page, prominently placed ad in the keepsake event program.





Gold Sponsor- $3000

One table for up to six which includes cocktail reception, dinner buffet, and dessert.

Half-page advertisement in keepsake event program.





Silver Sponsor - $2000

Four tickets to the event which includes cocktail reception, dinner buffet, and dessert.

Half-page advertisement in keepsake event program.









Please Note: All sponsors will receive recognition in event press releases and their logo in digital and printed advertisements. In addition, sponsors will be featured on the event step and repeat backdrop, and in the slideshow that will run throughout the evening.





Important: All sponsor payments are final. Your generous support is greatly appreciated and will help continue to provide scholarships through the HRCPOSA Scholarship Program. Please contact Mrs. Jessica Paisley for assistance at the email provided below.





All sponsors are encouraged to provide additional business cards and/or marketing materials to be included in the attendee packet each guest will be presented upon arrival.





All information, high-resolution logos, and advertisement images for sponsorship must be received by May 1, 2023 at [email protected]. Please include Program Submission in the subject line.



