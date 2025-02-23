Miles for Memories & Amy's Place Open House

- Register for FREE and join us for Miles for Memories and the Grand Opening Celebration for Amy's Place. Select the number of walkers you want to register today, then scroll down to the bottom of the page and click the SELECT button. Proceed to next page to start or join a team, or sign up as an individual. Set your fundraising goal, make a donation to kickstart your campaign, and invite your friends and family to help reach your fundraising target. Once you complete your registration, you will get an email from Zeffy with a link to your personal fundraising page.

- Register for FREE and join us for Miles for Memories and the Grand Opening Celebration for Amy's Place. Select the number of walkers you want to register today, then scroll down to the bottom of the page and click the SELECT button. Proceed to next page to start or join a team, or sign up as an individual. Set your fundraising goal, make a donation to kickstart your campaign, and invite your friends and family to help reach your fundraising target. Once you complete your registration, you will get an email from Zeffy with a link to your personal fundraising page.

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