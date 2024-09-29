Travel Tournament Fees

Please check with Coach before paying.
This is the Student's registration share of the Harvard National Speech and Debate Tournament.
The balance of the registration fees will be sponsored by POISE
2024 — Cambridge, MA/US
Please check with Coach before paying.
This is the Student's registration share of the Harvard National Speech and Debate Tournament.
The balance of the registration fees will be sponsored by POISE
2024 — Cambridge, MA/US
Harvard Hotel Payment (Only for students staying overnight)
$175
Hotel costs for students staying overnight at Harvard Feb 15-17 2025
Hotel costs for students staying overnight at Harvard Feb 15-17 2025
NSDA and NCFL - Nationals - Initial Payment
$750
Please check with coach before paying.
NSDA - June 15-20 2025 Des Moines, Iowa
NCFL -- May 24-26 2025, Chicago, IL (Memorial Day weekend)
Please check with coach before paying.
NSDA - June 15-20 2025 Des Moines, Iowa
NCFL -- May 24-26 2025, Chicago, IL (Memorial Day weekend)
Last Chance Qualifier
$150
Nationals 2025 - Second Payment Part 1
$550
Please check with coach before paying.
NSDA - June 15-20 2025 Des Moines, Iowa
NCFL -- May 24-26 2025, Chicago, IL (Memorial Day weekend)
Please check with coach before paying.
NSDA - June 15-20 2025 Des Moines, Iowa
NCFL -- May 24-26 2025, Chicago, IL (Memorial Day weekend)
Nationals 2025 - Second Payment Part 2
$500
NCFL/NSDA Nationals Additional Payment
$400
Students eligible to attend both NCFL and NSDA only
Students eligible to attend both NCFL and NSDA only
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