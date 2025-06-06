Spring Mar Preschool's 2024-25 Online Auction

This listing is valued at $280 and includes: - A 2-month custom plan built around specific goals, races, current running level, etc. We will discuss on our first call and the plan will be developed from there. - Bi-weekly calls to discuss how training is going, if there is a need to edit anything, ask questions. - Unlimited text communication and communication in the Vdot App (free app where the plan will be published) Katie Bennett got her first glimpse of competitive running after finishing second in the state as a 7th grader and went on to place 47th in the cross country Junior Olympics. Throughout twelve seasons of high school running, Katie was a top runner in the state. Many times on the all-state team, her favorite race was the indoor 3000m her junior year. Fast forward to spring and the competition was calling so she finished out her running career running for three years at Boston College. It was here her distance running love grew and the 10,000m became her favorite event. After college, working out became focused around the gym and running would be whenever she felt like it. This didn’t stop her from jumping into half marathons here and there. After the marathon bombing, Katie and her friend Ashley decided they would run a BQ marathon to get to Boston. Fall 2014 was her first marathon at 3:25, good enough for Boston. Since then, Katie has run 10 marathons, all BQs with a PR of 3:01 (not for long). Katie started working with Dave in December 2020 after wanting a more personalized experience for her big goals. Katie has seen huge successes in working with Dave for the last two years that include a new half marathon PR, road 10k PR, winning a marathon, and becoming a better student of the sport. Because of this success, she wants to help others and become a coach herself. She wants to share her passion for running with others to help hit their goals. At Ame For It, Katie works with runners of all abilities, with a focus on intermediate athletes seeking long-term running development. As do all coaches at Ame For It, Katie coaches every athlete as an individual, tailoring training to each athletes unique running history, goals, and strengths. https://www.ameforitruncoaching.com/

This listing is valued at $280 and includes: - A 2-month custom plan built around specific goals, races, current running level, etc. We will discuss on our first call and the plan will be developed from there. - Bi-weekly calls to discuss how training is going, if there is a need to edit anything, ask questions. - Unlimited text communication and communication in the Vdot App (free app where the plan will be published) Katie Bennett got her first glimpse of competitive running after finishing second in the state as a 7th grader and went on to place 47th in the cross country Junior Olympics. Throughout twelve seasons of high school running, Katie was a top runner in the state. Many times on the all-state team, her favorite race was the indoor 3000m her junior year. Fast forward to spring and the competition was calling so she finished out her running career running for three years at Boston College. It was here her distance running love grew and the 10,000m became her favorite event. After college, working out became focused around the gym and running would be whenever she felt like it. This didn’t stop her from jumping into half marathons here and there. After the marathon bombing, Katie and her friend Ashley decided they would run a BQ marathon to get to Boston. Fall 2014 was her first marathon at 3:25, good enough for Boston. Since then, Katie has run 10 marathons, all BQs with a PR of 3:01 (not for long). Katie started working with Dave in December 2020 after wanting a more personalized experience for her big goals. Katie has seen huge successes in working with Dave for the last two years that include a new half marathon PR, road 10k PR, winning a marathon, and becoming a better student of the sport. Because of this success, she wants to help others and become a coach herself. She wants to share her passion for running with others to help hit their goals. At Ame For It, Katie works with runners of all abilities, with a focus on intermediate athletes seeking long-term running development. As do all coaches at Ame For It, Katie coaches every athlete as an individual, tailoring training to each athletes unique running history, goals, and strengths. https://www.ameforitruncoaching.com/

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