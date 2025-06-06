Spring Mar Preschool's 2024-25 Online Auction

(2) Virginia Repertory Theater Vouchers for "Waitress"
$45
Starting bid
"Valid for the show: "Waitress"
Book by Jessie Nelson, Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles
Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, finds herself stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a nearby baking contest offers her the chance of escape, and with support from her fellow waitresses, loyal customers, and an unexpected romance, Jenna begins to find the courage to take her long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress, featuring the music of Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose, and the quality of a well-baked pie.
June 21 - Aug. 3, 2025
https://va-rep.org/
Value: $140"
"Valid for the show: "Waitress"
Book by Jessie Nelson, Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles
Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, finds herself stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a nearby baking contest offers her the chance of escape, and with support from her fellow waitresses, loyal customers, and an unexpected romance, Jenna begins to find the courage to take her long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress, featuring the music of Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose, and the quality of a well-baked pie.
June 21 - Aug. 3, 2025
https://va-rep.org/
Value: $140"
Two Tickets to any Strathmore Presents performance
$30
Starting bid
Strathmore is bigger than a performance and broader than a campus. We are both an experience and a community—a venue for discovery and a canvas for expression.
Strathmore spotlights world-class talent and serves as a launch pad for local artists. Each year, we present hundreds of accessible and affordable events in the Music Center, Mansion, on its 16-acre campus, and throughout the community.
Rules & Restrictions:
1. Valid for performances on or before June 6, 2025
2. Once redeemed, tickets may not be returned or exchanged for other events.
3. Best available seats will be assigned, based on inventory, at the time of redemption.
4. This voucher must be redeemed in advance by mail, in-person or via email as an attachment
5. Valid only for Strathmore Presents performances based on availability.
6. Not valid for any Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, National Philharmonic, Washington Performing Arts or third-party performances.
7. For a list of valid performances on our website, please visit www.strathmore.org, click on Events and Tickets,
then 2024-2025 Strathmore Season.
https://www.strathmore.org/
Value: $100
Strathmore is bigger than a performance and broader than a campus. We are both an experience and a community—a venue for discovery and a canvas for expression.
Strathmore spotlights world-class talent and serves as a launch pad for local artists. Each year, we present hundreds of accessible and affordable events in the Music Center, Mansion, on its 16-acre campus, and throughout the community.
Rules & Restrictions:
1. Valid for performances on or before June 6, 2025
2. Once redeemed, tickets may not be returned or exchanged for other events.
3. Best available seats will be assigned, based on inventory, at the time of redemption.
4. This voucher must be redeemed in advance by mail, in-person or via email as an attachment
5. Valid only for Strathmore Presents performances based on availability.
6. Not valid for any Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, National Philharmonic, Washington Performing Arts or third-party performances.
7. For a list of valid performances on our website, please visit www.strathmore.org, click on Events and Tickets,
then 2024-2025 Strathmore Season.
https://www.strathmore.org/
Value: $100
$250 Gift Card for The Art League in Alexandria, VA
$50
Starting bid
By nurturing the artistic expression, we engage the community. The Art League develops the artist through education, exhibition, and a stimulating, supportive environment, while sharing the experience of the visual arts with the community. Founded in 1954, The Art League, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charitable and educational nonprofit organization. The League is a multifaceted visual arts organization that meets its mission through its gallery, fine art school, art supply store, and arts-outreach programs.
This gift card can be used at The Art League in Alexandria school, store, or gallery.
https://www.theartleague.org/classes/ https://www.theartleague.org/gallery/gallery-shop/
By nurturing the artistic expression, we engage the community. The Art League develops the artist through education, exhibition, and a stimulating, supportive environment, while sharing the experience of the visual arts with the community. Founded in 1954, The Art League, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charitable and educational nonprofit organization. The League is a multifaceted visual arts organization that meets its mission through its gallery, fine art school, art supply store, and arts-outreach programs.
This gift card can be used at The Art League in Alexandria school, store, or gallery.
https://www.theartleague.org/classes/ https://www.theartleague.org/gallery/gallery-shop/
Susy Young Hair $250 Gift Certificate for Hair Services (#1)
$50
Starting bid
Hair is my passion and it’s my favorite fabric. I started my career as an Aveda Master Color Educator as well as a Precision Hair Cutter. I have since become a Deva Level 3 and Mizani Aircut certified stylist.
All hair types are an inspiration to me. Color, Placement, Shape, and Design are the core strength to my hairstyles and color work.
I love doing Balayage for straight, wavy, and curly hair. I'm a blonde and red hair specialist. Also quite good with fantasy colors. Fastest highlighter on the east coast.
https://www.susyyounghair.com/about
Hair is my passion and it’s my favorite fabric. I started my career as an Aveda Master Color Educator as well as a Precision Hair Cutter. I have since become a Deva Level 3 and Mizani Aircut certified stylist.
All hair types are an inspiration to me. Color, Placement, Shape, and Design are the core strength to my hairstyles and color work.
I love doing Balayage for straight, wavy, and curly hair. I'm a blonde and red hair specialist. Also quite good with fantasy colors. Fastest highlighter on the east coast.
https://www.susyyounghair.com/about
Susy Young Hair $250 Gift Certificate for Hair Services (#2)
$50
Starting bid
Hair is my passion and it’s my favorite fabric. I started my career as an Aveda Master Color Educator as well as a Precision Hair Cutter. I have since become a Deva Level 3 and Mizani Aircut certified stylist.
All hair types are an inspiration to me. Color, Placement, Shape, and Design are the core strength to my hairstyles and color work.
I love doing Balayage for straight, wavy, and curly hair. I'm a blonde and red hair specialist. Also quite good with fantasy colors. Fastest highlighter on the east coast.
https://www.susyyounghair.com/about
Hair is my passion and it’s my favorite fabric. I started my career as an Aveda Master Color Educator as well as a Precision Hair Cutter. I have since become a Deva Level 3 and Mizani Aircut certified stylist.
All hair types are an inspiration to me. Color, Placement, Shape, and Design are the core strength to my hairstyles and color work.
I love doing Balayage for straight, wavy, and curly hair. I'm a blonde and red hair specialist. Also quite good with fantasy colors. Fastest highlighter on the east coast.
https://www.susyyounghair.com/about
2 Tickets to Sippin’ with CityDance Workshop
$15
Starting bid
Looking for the perfect way to unwind after a long week of work? Join our Sippin’ with CityDance monthly workshop where we explore iconic dances from everyone’s favorite music videos, Tik Toks, and other pop culture phenomena with a glass of liquid courage. No dance experience is required. Must be 21 years of age. Friendship Heights location.
Sharing the joy, enrichment, and transformative connection of dance through classes, workshops and camps for ages 18 months to Adults. With a mission to transform lives and communities through dance, CityDance works towards creating a world where everyone has access to the benefits of an arts education and where world-class dance is available to all.
https://www.citydance.net/
Looking for the perfect way to unwind after a long week of work? Join our Sippin’ with CityDance monthly workshop where we explore iconic dances from everyone’s favorite music videos, Tik Toks, and other pop culture phenomena with a glass of liquid courage. No dance experience is required. Must be 21 years of age. Friendship Heights location.
Sharing the joy, enrichment, and transformative connection of dance through classes, workshops and camps for ages 18 months to Adults. With a mission to transform lives and communities through dance, CityDance works towards creating a world where everyone has access to the benefits of an arts education and where world-class dance is available to all.
https://www.citydance.net/
$50 Shake Shack Gift Card
$15
Starting bid
One digital $50 Shake Shack Gift Card. Must be redeemed with a cashier, not through a FreedomPay terminal.
One digital $50 Shake Shack Gift Card. Must be redeemed with a cashier, not through a FreedomPay terminal.
1 hour of tutoring for an elementary age child
$20
Starting bid
1 hour of math or reading tutoring for a child in 1st through 4th grade from Kelsey Fliegel, done at a local library or in your home. I can also do an hour of consulting and speak with a parent on topics such as how to help their child with schoolwork at home, if you would prefer that to tutoring.
Approximate value: $90
I have a bachelors degree in Childhood Education and a Masters degree in Second Language Special Education. I am certified in Elementary Education, English as a Second Language and Special Education. I worked as an elementary teacher for four years for grades 3 and 4, and as a special education teacher for 3 years for grades K-4.
1 hour of math or reading tutoring for a child in 1st through 4th grade from Kelsey Fliegel, done at a local library or in your home. I can also do an hour of consulting and speak with a parent on topics such as how to help their child with schoolwork at home, if you would prefer that to tutoring.
Approximate value: $90
I have a bachelors degree in Childhood Education and a Masters degree in Second Language Special Education. I am certified in Elementary Education, English as a Second Language and Special Education. I worked as an elementary teacher for four years for grades 3 and 4, and as a special education teacher for 3 years for grades K-4.
30-Minute Resume Review Session with Jamie Farley, CSP
$25
Starting bid
Jamie is the Director of Talent Acquisition for Careers In Nonprofits, a staffing firm that specializes in filling nonprofit jobs across the country from entry level to executive. She has 8 years of experience helping job seekers make themselves more marketable to hiring managers. She can best support people looking for work in the for-profit or non-profit sector (not federal resumes).
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jamiedjensen?trk=public_post_feed-actor-name
Jamie is the Director of Talent Acquisition for Careers In Nonprofits, a staffing firm that specializes in filling nonprofit jobs across the country from entry level to executive. She has 8 years of experience helping job seekers make themselves more marketable to hiring managers. She can best support people looking for work in the for-profit or non-profit sector (not federal resumes).
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jamiedjensen?trk=public_post_feed-actor-name
$25 Gift Card for Paint Your Heart Out in Occoquan, VA
$8
Starting bid
Making art just feels good. To use your hands, your mind and spirit to create something from your own imagination is pure delight. Our purpose is to ignite in you the desire to create art. Our sunny studio is a truly inviting space, inspiring your inner artist to come out and play. We offer pottery painting, mosaic making and hand-building with clay. We also host birthdays, and group outings. Come experience the joy of making art with us.
https://www.paintyourheartout.com/
Making art just feels good. To use your hands, your mind and spirit to create something from your own imagination is pure delight. Our purpose is to ignite in you the desire to create art. Our sunny studio is a truly inviting space, inspiring your inner artist to come out and play. We offer pottery painting, mosaic making and hand-building with clay. We also host birthdays, and group outings. Come experience the joy of making art with us.
https://www.paintyourheartout.com/
One Month of Classes at Big Blue Swim School - Springfield
$35
Starting bid
When you’re looking for a safe and effective source of infant, toddler, and older kids’ swim lessons in Springfield, VA, you want Big Blue Swim School on Old Keene Mill Road. Our clean, state-of-the-art facility welcomes children ages three months through 12 years to learn from our well-trained, caring instructors. We prioritize water safety first and gradually increase your child’s confidence and playful exploration for a lifetime love of the water.
Gift certificate includes 4 lessons for up to 3 children from the same family. Expires in December 2025.
Up to $450 value
https://bigblueswimschool.com/locations/virginia/springfield
When you’re looking for a safe and effective source of infant, toddler, and older kids’ swim lessons in Springfield, VA, you want Big Blue Swim School on Old Keene Mill Road. Our clean, state-of-the-art facility welcomes children ages three months through 12 years to learn from our well-trained, caring instructors. We prioritize water safety first and gradually increase your child’s confidence and playful exploration for a lifetime love of the water.
Gift certificate includes 4 lessons for up to 3 children from the same family. Expires in December 2025.
Up to $450 value
https://bigblueswimschool.com/locations/virginia/springfield
Have Your Work Party Requirement Fulfilled!
$20
Starting bid
Fulfill your Spring Mar annual work party requirement by letting the Aarons-Priestley family do the working and partying in your stead!
Valid for 2024-2025 school year only
Fulfill your Spring Mar annual work party requirement by letting the Aarons-Priestley family do the working and partying in your stead!
Valid for 2024-2025 school year only
"Barre-ty" Class for up to 16 People at Pure Barre Burke
$40
Starting bid
Pure Barre is the largest, most established barre franchise with more than 600 studios across North America. Pure Barre is a full-body workout that transforms you physically and mentally. Our musically-driven group classes focus on low-impact, high-intensity movements that strengthen and tone your body in 50 minutes or less.
https://www.purebarre.com/location/burke-va
Pure Barre is the largest, most established barre franchise with more than 600 studios across North America. Pure Barre is a full-body workout that transforms you physically and mentally. Our musically-driven group classes focus on low-impact, high-intensity movements that strengthen and tone your body in 50 minutes or less.
https://www.purebarre.com/location/burke-va
2 Tickets for Baltimore Center Stage
$35
Starting bid
As the State Theater of Maryland, we create world-class performances and teach the art of storytelling to inspire joy and connection in our community. We are building a theater for everyone. Flowing from our values of joy, service, and connection, Baltimore Center Stage will serve as an ambassador for our city. We will be an important home for bold new plays and relevant, reinterpreted classics, with our diverse, deeply engaged audience clamoring to witness thought-provoking stories from the visionary artists on our stages. We will inspire a new generation of artists and audiences with educational programs that empower our state’s youth through the transformative power
of theater.
Founded in 1963 and designated the State Theater of Maryland in 1978, Baltimore Center Stage provides the highest quality theater and programming for all members of our communities, including youth and families. Baltimore Center Stage ignites conversations and imaginations by producing an eclectic season of professional productions across two mainstages and an intimate 99-seat theater, through engaging community programs, and with inspiring education programs. Everything we do at Center Stage is led by our core values—chief among them being Access For All. Our mission is heavily rooted in providing active and open accessibility for everyone, regardless of any and all barriers, to our Mainstage performances, education initiatives, and community programming.
This listing is for 2 tickets to any performance in the Main Stage Series.
https://www.centerstage.org/
As the State Theater of Maryland, we create world-class performances and teach the art of storytelling to inspire joy and connection in our community. We are building a theater for everyone. Flowing from our values of joy, service, and connection, Baltimore Center Stage will serve as an ambassador for our city. We will be an important home for bold new plays and relevant, reinterpreted classics, with our diverse, deeply engaged audience clamoring to witness thought-provoking stories from the visionary artists on our stages. We will inspire a new generation of artists and audiences with educational programs that empower our state’s youth through the transformative power
of theater.
Founded in 1963 and designated the State Theater of Maryland in 1978, Baltimore Center Stage provides the highest quality theater and programming for all members of our communities, including youth and families. Baltimore Center Stage ignites conversations and imaginations by producing an eclectic season of professional productions across two mainstages and an intimate 99-seat theater, through engaging community programs, and with inspiring education programs. Everything we do at Center Stage is led by our core values—chief among them being Access For All. Our mission is heavily rooted in providing active and open accessibility for everyone, regardless of any and all barriers, to our Mainstage performances, education initiatives, and community programming.
This listing is for 2 tickets to any performance in the Main Stage Series.
https://www.centerstage.org/
2 Tickets for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra
$35
Starting bid
For over a century, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) has been recognized as one of America’s leading orchestras and one of Maryland’s most significant cultural institutions. The orchestra is internationally renowned and locally admired for its performances, recordings, community and educational initiatives including OrchKids.
The only major American orchestra to have been founded as a part of its municipality, the BSO is also the only American orchestra with year-round venues in two distinct metropolitan areas, both specifically designed with the orchestra in mind: the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore, and the Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda. 2020 marked the beginning of a new era of innovation, stability, and digital accessibility, including the launch of the virtual platform BSO OffStage and a groundbreaking docu-concert series BSO Sessions.
In July 2022, the BSO once again made musical history with its announcement that Jonathon Heyward would succeed Music Director Laureate and OrchKids Founder Marin Alsop as the Orchestra’s next Music Director. Maestro Heyward began his five-year contract in the 2023-24 season. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is a proud member of the League of American Orchestras.
This listing is for 2 tickets to any performance in the Main Stage Series.
https://www.bsomusic.org/
For over a century, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) has been recognized as one of America’s leading orchestras and one of Maryland’s most significant cultural institutions. The orchestra is internationally renowned and locally admired for its performances, recordings, community and educational initiatives including OrchKids.
The only major American orchestra to have been founded as a part of its municipality, the BSO is also the only American orchestra with year-round venues in two distinct metropolitan areas, both specifically designed with the orchestra in mind: the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore, and the Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda. 2020 marked the beginning of a new era of innovation, stability, and digital accessibility, including the launch of the virtual platform BSO OffStage and a groundbreaking docu-concert series BSO Sessions.
In July 2022, the BSO once again made musical history with its announcement that Jonathon Heyward would succeed Music Director Laureate and OrchKids Founder Marin Alsop as the Orchestra’s next Music Director. Maestro Heyward began his five-year contract in the 2023-24 season. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is a proud member of the League of American Orchestras.
This listing is for 2 tickets to any performance in the Main Stage Series.
https://www.bsomusic.org/
Admission for 4 to the Children's Museum of Richmond
$8
Starting bid
At the Children’s Museum, children’s growth is inspired by engaging families in the power of play, knowing that everyone can learn more — and develop more rapidly — when they play together.
https://www.childrensmuseumofrichmond.org/
At the Children’s Museum, children’s growth is inspired by engaging families in the power of play, knowing that everyone can learn more — and develop more rapidly — when they play together.
https://www.childrensmuseumofrichmond.org/
1-Hour Tennis Lesson at Arlington YMCA Tennis Center
$25
Starting bid
Ready to join the YMCA Arlington Tennis & Pickleball Center community? Tennis and pickleball are two of the most popular racquet sports in the world and for good reason. Both sports offer a unique blend of physical exercise, strategic thinking, and competitive spirit that can provide players with a lifetime of enjoyment.
We have eight indoor tennis courts and also offer pickleball as well! Our dedicated team keeps them well-maintained and ready for our members and guests of all experience levels to enjoy.
https://www.ymcadc.org/locations/ymca-arlington-tennis-pickleball-center/
Ready to join the YMCA Arlington Tennis & Pickleball Center community? Tennis and pickleball are two of the most popular racquet sports in the world and for good reason. Both sports offer a unique blend of physical exercise, strategic thinking, and competitive spirit that can provide players with a lifetime of enjoyment.
We have eight indoor tennis courts and also offer pickleball as well! Our dedicated team keeps them well-maintained and ready for our members and guests of all experience levels to enjoy.
https://www.ymcadc.org/locations/ymca-arlington-tennis-pickleball-center/
All Friends Pet Care - $100 Gift Certificate
$25
Starting bid
At All Friends Pet Care, we understand how nervous your pets can be when separated from you for several days or more. It is even scarier for them to leave the one place that is safe and familiar to them - their home - to go to a boarding kennel. Our services keep everyone happy! We provide professional, attentive, loving care of your pets in the comfort of their own home while you are away.
We offer Midday Dog Walks, Vacation Visits, and Overnight Stays and a wide variety of timed visits that you can select based on your pets' needs - and your budget. Choose the length of each visit, and mix-and-match as much as you'd like to create a personalize package of your very own!
www.allfriendspetcare.com
At All Friends Pet Care, we understand how nervous your pets can be when separated from you for several days or more. It is even scarier for them to leave the one place that is safe and familiar to them - their home - to go to a boarding kennel. Our services keep everyone happy! We provide professional, attentive, loving care of your pets in the comfort of their own home while you are away.
We offer Midday Dog Walks, Vacation Visits, and Overnight Stays and a wide variety of timed visits that you can select based on your pets' needs - and your budget. Choose the length of each visit, and mix-and-match as much as you'd like to create a personalize package of your very own!
www.allfriendspetcare.com
Hand-tufted 100% Wool Area Rug from Herat Oriental Rugs
$100
Starting bid
Hand-tufted 100% Wool Area Rug
Made in India
Size 5x8
Approximate Value: $500
We are the largest Importer of oriental rugs in the Washington Metropolitan Area! We stock over 10,000 rugs in our warehouse. Our services include rug appraisals, rug washing, rug repairs, sell, buy & trade new and antique handmade rugs.
https://heratorientalrugs.com/
https://www.instagram.com/heratorientalrugs/
Hand-tufted 100% Wool Area Rug
Made in India
Size 5x8
Approximate Value: $500
We are the largest Importer of oriental rugs in the Washington Metropolitan Area! We stock over 10,000 rugs in our warehouse. Our services include rug appraisals, rug washing, rug repairs, sell, buy & trade new and antique handmade rugs.
https://heratorientalrugs.com/
https://www.instagram.com/heratorientalrugs/
Family 4-Pack Admission to the Children's Science Center Lab
$15
Starting bid
The Northern Virginia Science Center Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that operates the Children's Science Center Lab at Fair Oaks Mall and is building a world-class interactive science center in Dulles, Va. Our mission today allows us to serve tens of thousands of guests each year at the Lab and through our community programs delivered to schools, libraries and STEM festivals across Northern Virginia. The Children's Science Center Lab is an interactive museum where children, families, and school groups can explore science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts through fun, engaging hands-on exhibits, activities, and programs.
https://www.childsci.org/
The Northern Virginia Science Center Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that operates the Children's Science Center Lab at Fair Oaks Mall and is building a world-class interactive science center in Dulles, Va. Our mission today allows us to serve tens of thousands of guests each year at the Lab and through our community programs delivered to schools, libraries and STEM festivals across Northern Virginia. The Children's Science Center Lab is an interactive museum where children, families, and school groups can explore science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts through fun, engaging hands-on exhibits, activities, and programs.
https://www.childsci.org/
4 Tickets to the Mount Vernon Museum
$25
Starting bid
The mission of the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association is to preserve, restore, and manage the estate of George Washington to the highest standards and to educate visitors and people throughout the world about the life and legacies of George Washington, so that his example of character and leadership will continue to inform and inspire future generations.
https://www.mountvernon.org/plan-your-visit
The mission of the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association is to preserve, restore, and manage the estate of George Washington to the highest standards and to educate visitors and people throughout the world about the life and legacies of George Washington, so that his example of character and leadership will continue to inform and inspire future generations.
https://www.mountvernon.org/plan-your-visit
4 Tickets to the National Children's Museum
$20
Starting bid
Moments of delight are found around every corner at the reimagined National Children’s Museum in downtown DC! Designed for the whole family, children and parents alike will enjoy playful and modern exhibits that explore science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) concepts. The Museum is a unique hybrid of science center content and children’s museum experiences that will spark curiosity in young innovators ages 0-12.
This Family Package gift certificate includes admission for 4 people age 1 and over.
https://nationalchildrensmuseum.org/
Moments of delight are found around every corner at the reimagined National Children’s Museum in downtown DC! Designed for the whole family, children and parents alike will enjoy playful and modern exhibits that explore science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) concepts. The Museum is a unique hybrid of science center content and children’s museum experiences that will spark curiosity in young innovators ages 0-12.
This Family Package gift certificate includes admission for 4 people age 1 and over.
https://nationalchildrensmuseum.org/
$25 Gift Card for Oriental Trading Company
$7
Starting bid
Oriental Trading Company has one simple mission: to make life more fun. For individuals, nonprofits, churches and schools, our budget-friendly buys provide countless reasons to share smiles while making all of life's moments more special.
With more than 60,000 unique products, we're the nation's largest direct retailer of value-priced party supplies, toys and crafts as well as a leading provider of fundraising products. Whether you're a mom hosting a birthday bash that's a smash, a Sunday School teacher shopping for cool crafts or a business owner looking for unique rewards to recognize your team, we've got thousands upon thousands of ways to create good times galore.
https://www.orientaltrading.com/
Oriental Trading Company has one simple mission: to make life more fun. For individuals, nonprofits, churches and schools, our budget-friendly buys provide countless reasons to share smiles while making all of life's moments more special.
With more than 60,000 unique products, we're the nation's largest direct retailer of value-priced party supplies, toys and crafts as well as a leading provider of fundraising products. Whether you're a mom hosting a birthday bash that's a smash, a Sunday School teacher shopping for cool crafts or a business owner looking for unique rewards to recognize your team, we've got thousands upon thousands of ways to create good times galore.
https://www.orientaltrading.com/
4 One-Day Admission Tickets to Six Flags America
$30
Starting bid
Approximate Value: $160
Six Flags America is Washington & Baltimore’s largest, most exciting theme park! If your family is looking for things to do in or around Washington/Baltimore, you’ve come to the right place. With dozens of rides and attractions, including soaring roller coasters and enchanting children’s rides for families with young children, live entertainment, classic dining options, acclaimed shows and special events like Fright Fest, there’s always something new and exciting happening in the park!
This listing includes 4 one-day admission tickets for the 2025 season.
https://www.sixflags.com/america/plan-your-visit
Approximate Value: $160
Six Flags America is Washington & Baltimore’s largest, most exciting theme park! If your family is looking for things to do in or around Washington/Baltimore, you’ve come to the right place. With dozens of rides and attractions, including soaring roller coasters and enchanting children’s rides for families with young children, live entertainment, classic dining options, acclaimed shows and special events like Fright Fest, there’s always something new and exciting happening in the park!
This listing includes 4 one-day admission tickets for the 2025 season.
https://www.sixflags.com/america/plan-your-visit
2 Tickets to the International Spy Museum
$10
Starting bid
The International Spy Museum (SPY) is an independent nonprofit museum which documents the tradecraft, history, and contemporary role of espionage. It holds the largest collection of international espionage artifacts on public display. The Museum opened in 2002 in the Penn Quarter neighborhood of Washington, DC, and relocated to a new, expanded building with all-new exhibitions at L'Enfant Plaza in 2019.
https://www.spymuseum.org/visit/
The International Spy Museum (SPY) is an independent nonprofit museum which documents the tradecraft, history, and contemporary role of espionage. It holds the largest collection of international espionage artifacts on public display. The Museum opened in 2002 in the Penn Quarter neighborhood of Washington, DC, and relocated to a new, expanded building with all-new exhibitions at L'Enfant Plaza in 2019.
https://www.spymuseum.org/visit/
Gift Basket from Petite Smiles Boutique Pediatric Dentistry
$35
Starting bid
A gift basket containing: an adult electric toothbrush, a water flosser, and a Barbie dentist kit.
Value is $165.
Are you looking for a pediatric dentist near Lorton, Newington, or Fort Belvoir area? Whether it’s your baby’s first dental appointment or you’re seeking a new dentist to continue care, we’d love to tell you more about Petite Smiles in Lorton, VA.
At our dentistry for kids, Dr. Heba Rashed and her team partner with families to ensure that their youngsters’ smiles properly develop without sacrificing quality care. Our goal is to make visiting the dentist an engaging environment for kids and a peaceful place for parents to catch their breaths.
https://petitesmilesdentistry.com/
A gift basket containing: an adult electric toothbrush, a water flosser, and a Barbie dentist kit.
Value is $165.
Are you looking for a pediatric dentist near Lorton, Newington, or Fort Belvoir area? Whether it’s your baby’s first dental appointment or you’re seeking a new dentist to continue care, we’d love to tell you more about Petite Smiles in Lorton, VA.
At our dentistry for kids, Dr. Heba Rashed and her team partner with families to ensure that their youngsters’ smiles properly develop without sacrificing quality care. Our goal is to make visiting the dentist an engaging environment for kids and a peaceful place for parents to catch their breaths.
https://petitesmilesdentistry.com/
2 Months of Virtual Services with Ame For It Run Coaching
$50
Starting bid
This listing is valued at $280 and includes:
- A 2-month custom plan built around specific goals, races, current running level, etc. We will
discuss on our first call and the plan will be developed from there.
- Bi-weekly calls to discuss how training is going, if there is a need to edit anything, ask questions.
- Unlimited text communication and communication in the Vdot App (free app where the plan
will be published)
Katie Bennett got her first glimpse of competitive running after finishing second in the state as a 7th grader and went on to place 47th in the cross country Junior Olympics. Throughout twelve seasons of high school running, Katie was a top runner in the state. Many times on the all-state team, her favorite race was the indoor 3000m her junior year. Fast forward to spring and the competition was calling so she finished out her running career running for three years at Boston College. It was here her distance running love grew and the 10,000m became her favorite event. After college, working out became focused around the gym and running would be whenever she felt like it. This didn’t stop her from jumping into half marathons here and there. After the marathon bombing, Katie and her friend Ashley decided they would run a BQ marathon to get to Boston. Fall 2014 was her first marathon at 3:25, good enough for Boston. Since then, Katie has run 10 marathons, all BQs with a PR of 3:01 (not for long).
Katie started working with Dave in December 2020 after wanting a more personalized experience for her big goals. Katie has seen huge successes in working with Dave for the last two years that include a new half marathon PR, road 10k PR, winning a marathon, and becoming a better student of the sport. Because of this success, she wants to help others and become a coach herself. She wants to share her passion for running with others to help hit their goals. At Ame For It, Katie works with runners of all abilities, with a focus on intermediate athletes seeking long-term running development. As do all coaches at Ame For It, Katie coaches every athlete as an individual, tailoring training to each athletes unique running history, goals, and strengths.
https://www.ameforitruncoaching.com/
This listing is valued at $280 and includes:
- A 2-month custom plan built around specific goals, races, current running level, etc. We will
discuss on our first call and the plan will be developed from there.
- Bi-weekly calls to discuss how training is going, if there is a need to edit anything, ask questions.
- Unlimited text communication and communication in the Vdot App (free app where the plan
will be published)
Katie Bennett got her first glimpse of competitive running after finishing second in the state as a 7th grader and went on to place 47th in the cross country Junior Olympics. Throughout twelve seasons of high school running, Katie was a top runner in the state. Many times on the all-state team, her favorite race was the indoor 3000m her junior year. Fast forward to spring and the competition was calling so she finished out her running career running for three years at Boston College. It was here her distance running love grew and the 10,000m became her favorite event. After college, working out became focused around the gym and running would be whenever she felt like it. This didn’t stop her from jumping into half marathons here and there. After the marathon bombing, Katie and her friend Ashley decided they would run a BQ marathon to get to Boston. Fall 2014 was her first marathon at 3:25, good enough for Boston. Since then, Katie has run 10 marathons, all BQs with a PR of 3:01 (not for long).
Katie started working with Dave in December 2020 after wanting a more personalized experience for her big goals. Katie has seen huge successes in working with Dave for the last two years that include a new half marathon PR, road 10k PR, winning a marathon, and becoming a better student of the sport. Because of this success, she wants to help others and become a coach herself. She wants to share her passion for running with others to help hit their goals. At Ame For It, Katie works with runners of all abilities, with a focus on intermediate athletes seeking long-term running development. As do all coaches at Ame For It, Katie coaches every athlete as an individual, tailoring training to each athletes unique running history, goals, and strengths.
https://www.ameforitruncoaching.com/
4 Tickets to University Mall Theatres
$8
Starting bid
Home of the Best Popcorn in the Known Universe!
https://www.universitymalltheatres.com/
Home of the Best Popcorn in the Known Universe!
https://www.universitymalltheatres.com/
$50 Off a Birthday Party at Tiny Dancers
$10
Starting bid
Through our specially designed program and exceptional staff, young dancers gain self-confidence, poise and a lifelong love of the art regardless of where their dance education takes them. In addition to the three main studios (Fairfax, Alexandria and Mosaic) Tiny Dancers is available at select community centers, preschools and private academies in the Northern Virginia area. Beginning in March 2020, we began offering our virtual dance program live streamed to dancers in the Washington, DC area and throughout the country.
Started in 2001 by studio owner Donna Rathe, Tiny Dancers has grown from 30 students in a sublet Tae Kwon Do studio to over 1000 young dancers just before the pandemic. Even as we’ve grown, we remain a family-owned studio, committed to our core values and the idea that the joy of dance lies in the creative expression and non-competitive experience that is the essence of the art.
https://www.tinydancers.com/dance-birthday-parties
Through our specially designed program and exceptional staff, young dancers gain self-confidence, poise and a lifelong love of the art regardless of where their dance education takes them. In addition to the three main studios (Fairfax, Alexandria and Mosaic) Tiny Dancers is available at select community centers, preschools and private academies in the Northern Virginia area. Beginning in March 2020, we began offering our virtual dance program live streamed to dancers in the Washington, DC area and throughout the country.
Started in 2001 by studio owner Donna Rathe, Tiny Dancers has grown from 30 students in a sublet Tae Kwon Do studio to over 1000 young dancers just before the pandemic. Even as we’ve grown, we remain a family-owned studio, committed to our core values and the idea that the joy of dance lies in the creative expression and non-competitive experience that is the essence of the art.
https://www.tinydancers.com/dance-birthday-parties
4 ZAVAZONE One-Hour General Admission Tickets
$25
Starting bid
30,000 square feet. 15 attractions. One great price.
Kick boredom to the curb and create your own adventure at our active indoor parks – perfect for guests, ages 5 to 105. Adventure awaits you!
https://www.zavazone.com
$100 value
30,000 square feet. 15 attractions. One great price.
Kick boredom to the curb and create your own adventure at our active indoor parks – perfect for guests, ages 5 to 105. Adventure awaits you!
https://www.zavazone.com
$100 value
One Bag of Coffee from 29th Parallel Coffee & Tea
$5
Starting bid
Here at 29th Parallel Coffee & Tea our goal is to get remarkable coffees around the world, use various methods to brew them, and carefully prepare hand crafted espresso base drinks for individualized guest experience by taking one cup at a time approach. Honestly, we love doing that.
Located at 5616 Ox Rd Ste H, Fairfax Station, VA 22039
$25 value
Here at 29th Parallel Coffee & Tea our goal is to get remarkable coffees around the world, use various methods to brew them, and carefully prepare hand crafted espresso base drinks for individualized guest experience by taking one cup at a time approach. Honestly, we love doing that.
Located at 5616 Ox Rd Ste H, Fairfax Station, VA 22039
$25 value
Family Photo Shoot by DC2 Photography
$50
Starting bid
Photography is our instrument to be creative and crazy... the camera is a paint brush, the world is our canvas.
I'm a regular guy who just doesn't skip meals... I've lived in, or around the DC area most my life, and my name is Drew Carbone, hence the name DC2 Photography. Let's get together, capture some moments, appreciate life, laugh a little and have some fun!
This listing is for one family photo shoot: Up to 2 hours on site, at a location of your choosing, with up to 50 high resolution edited digital photos. For more information: https://www.drewcarbonephotography.com/.
Photography is our instrument to be creative and crazy... the camera is a paint brush, the world is our canvas.
I'm a regular guy who just doesn't skip meals... I've lived in, or around the DC area most my life, and my name is Drew Carbone, hence the name DC2 Photography. Let's get together, capture some moments, appreciate life, laugh a little and have some fun!
This listing is for one family photo shoot: Up to 2 hours on site, at a location of your choosing, with up to 50 high resolution edited digital photos. For more information: https://www.drewcarbonephotography.com/.
2025 Mini Session by Lovestruck Images
$50
Starting bid
MEET KATIE
I’m the mom of two wild boys and a wife to probably the worlds most laid back, awesome man. When I’m not editing photos, you can often find me in rain boots, traipsing thru a stream after the boys or kicked back on our porch with a glass of wine.
After graduating from photography school, I worked as studio manager and a food photographer for several publications including the Washington Post, Washingtonian and Virginia Living. And yes, I often got to eat the food (everyone asks that! and YES! it was freaking amazing!). I loved studio work but once I started photographing weddings & families on the side, I realized how much of a people person I really am. I love being with people (if this pandemic has taught me anything – its how much I need people). I love getting to know my clients. Feeling like part of your team, one of your friends, makes photographing your wedding or family even better.
https://lovestruckimages.com/contact/
MEET KATIE
I’m the mom of two wild boys and a wife to probably the worlds most laid back, awesome man. When I’m not editing photos, you can often find me in rain boots, traipsing thru a stream after the boys or kicked back on our porch with a glass of wine.
After graduating from photography school, I worked as studio manager and a food photographer for several publications including the Washington Post, Washingtonian and Virginia Living. And yes, I often got to eat the food (everyone asks that! and YES! it was freaking amazing!). I loved studio work but once I started photographing weddings & families on the side, I realized how much of a people person I really am. I love being with people (if this pandemic has taught me anything – its how much I need people). I love getting to know my clients. Feeling like part of your team, one of your friends, makes photographing your wedding or family even better.
https://lovestruckimages.com/contact/
$25 Gift Card to BGR - The Burger Joint (#1)
$5
Starting bid
Nestled in the vibrant heart of Springfield, Virginia, BGR Burgers Grilled Right offers a culinary experience that stands out in the local dining scene. Our Springfield store is not just about serving gourmet burgers grilled to perfection; it’s about embracing the spirit of community and the joy of flavors. Situated conveniently for both locals and visitors, we’re surrounded by Springfield’s bustling shopping districts and serene parks, making us a perfect spot for both a leisurely meal and a quick, delicious bite in a day of exploration.
With a commitment to quality, using only the best ingredients for our wide range of burgers, shakes, and sides, BGR Springfield is a beacon for food enthusiasts and casual diners alike. Join us to savor the taste of burgers grilled right, in a neighborhood that’s always welcoming and full of life.
https://bgrtheburgerjoint.com/
Nestled in the vibrant heart of Springfield, Virginia, BGR Burgers Grilled Right offers a culinary experience that stands out in the local dining scene. Our Springfield store is not just about serving gourmet burgers grilled to perfection; it’s about embracing the spirit of community and the joy of flavors. Situated conveniently for both locals and visitors, we’re surrounded by Springfield’s bustling shopping districts and serene parks, making us a perfect spot for both a leisurely meal and a quick, delicious bite in a day of exploration.
With a commitment to quality, using only the best ingredients for our wide range of burgers, shakes, and sides, BGR Springfield is a beacon for food enthusiasts and casual diners alike. Join us to savor the taste of burgers grilled right, in a neighborhood that’s always welcoming and full of life.
https://bgrtheburgerjoint.com/
$25 Gift Card to BGR - The Burger Joint (#2)
$5
Starting bid
Nestled in the vibrant heart of Springfield, Virginia, BGR Burgers Grilled Right offers a culinary experience that stands out in the local dining scene. Our Springfield store is not just about serving gourmet burgers grilled to perfection; it’s about embracing the spirit of community and the joy of flavors. Situated conveniently for both locals and visitors, we’re surrounded by Springfield’s bustling shopping districts and serene parks, making us a perfect spot for both a leisurely meal and a quick, delicious bite in a day of exploration.
With a commitment to quality, using only the best ingredients for our wide range of burgers, shakes, and sides, BGR Springfield is a beacon for food enthusiasts and casual diners alike. Join us to savor the taste of burgers grilled right, in a neighborhood that’s always welcoming and full of life.
https://bgrtheburgerjoint.com/
Nestled in the vibrant heart of Springfield, Virginia, BGR Burgers Grilled Right offers a culinary experience that stands out in the local dining scene. Our Springfield store is not just about serving gourmet burgers grilled to perfection; it’s about embracing the spirit of community and the joy of flavors. Situated conveniently for both locals and visitors, we’re surrounded by Springfield’s bustling shopping districts and serene parks, making us a perfect spot for both a leisurely meal and a quick, delicious bite in a day of exploration.
With a commitment to quality, using only the best ingredients for our wide range of burgers, shakes, and sides, BGR Springfield is a beacon for food enthusiasts and casual diners alike. Join us to savor the taste of burgers grilled right, in a neighborhood that’s always welcoming and full of life.
https://bgrtheburgerjoint.com/
$25 Gift Certificate to Milano's Family Restaurant (#1)
$5
Starting bid
Milano’s Family Restaurant has been proudly serving the Northern Virginia area since 1980, bringing you the best in Greek, Italian & American cuisine.
https://milanosfamilyrestaurant.com/
Milano’s Family Restaurant has been proudly serving the Northern Virginia area since 1980, bringing you the best in Greek, Italian & American cuisine.
https://milanosfamilyrestaurant.com/
$25 Gift Certificate to Milano's Family Restaurant (#2)
$5
Starting bid
Milano’s Family Restaurant has been proudly serving the Northern Virginia area since 1980, bringing you the best in Greek, Italian & American cuisine.
https://milanosfamilyrestaurant.com/
Milano’s Family Restaurant has been proudly serving the Northern Virginia area since 1980, bringing you the best in Greek, Italian & American cuisine.
https://milanosfamilyrestaurant.com/
George Foreman Grill
$12
Starting bid
A Classic Plate 6-serving George Foreman Grill
Approximate worth: $45
Cooks up to 6 Servings
Patented Sloped Design
Nonstick Cooking Surface
Temperature Indicator Light
Dishwasher Safe Drip Tray
A Classic Plate 6-serving George Foreman Grill
Approximate worth: $45
Cooks up to 6 Servings
Patented Sloped Design
Nonstick Cooking Surface
Temperature Indicator Light
Dishwasher Safe Drip Tray
$25 Gift Card for Old Dominion Pizza Company
$5
Starting bid
Old Dominion Pizza company is a locally owned and operated pizza shop in Arlington and Fairfax City, VA. We use the best ingredients and provide a great atmosphere.
https://www.olddominionpizza.com/
Old Dominion Pizza company is a locally owned and operated pizza shop in Arlington and Fairfax City, VA. We use the best ingredients and provide a great atmosphere.
https://www.olddominionpizza.com/
Kiaan 18in Doll by Every Girl Dolls
$30
Starting bid
Make every child feel seen. Every Girl Dolls started with two moms on a mission to find affordable, fun dolls for their kids that celebrate who they are.
Our Kiaan Doll is dressed to impress in a stylish kurta, a shiny blue top, silky white pants, and trendy brown loafers.
• Vinyl limbs and torso
• Silky black hair that can be styled and brushed
• Dark brown eyes and long eyelashes
• Play Ready - Kiaan can sit, stand and rotate his arms, legs, and head
Every Kiaan doll comes with:
• 2-piece kurta (top, pants)
• pair of brown loafers
*Recommend for Ages 3+
Value: $97
https://everygirldolls.com/
Make every child feel seen. Every Girl Dolls started with two moms on a mission to find affordable, fun dolls for their kids that celebrate who they are.
Our Kiaan Doll is dressed to impress in a stylish kurta, a shiny blue top, silky white pants, and trendy brown loafers.
• Vinyl limbs and torso
• Silky black hair that can be styled and brushed
• Dark brown eyes and long eyelashes
• Play Ready - Kiaan can sit, stand and rotate his arms, legs, and head
Every Kiaan doll comes with:
• 2-piece kurta (top, pants)
• pair of brown loafers
*Recommend for Ages 3+
Value: $97
https://everygirldolls.com/
4 Tasting Cards for Paradise Springs Winery
$20
Starting bid
Located in the town of Clifton, VA and bordering the Bull Run River, Paradise Springs is the closest winery to Washington DC and the first in Fairfax County. The property was originally part of a land grant from Lord Fairfax in 1716 to the Kincheloe family and has been passed down through generations since. The property features a 1700’s log cabin, which was renovated in 1955 by a protégé of Frank Lloyd Wright. Wine tastings, tours, and much more can be found at this intimate, family run, destination winery.
https://www.paradisespringswinery.com/Home
Value: $80
Located in the town of Clifton, VA and bordering the Bull Run River, Paradise Springs is the closest winery to Washington DC and the first in Fairfax County. The property was originally part of a land grant from Lord Fairfax in 1716 to the Kincheloe family and has been passed down through generations since. The property features a 1700’s log cabin, which was renovated in 1955 by a protégé of Frank Lloyd Wright. Wine tastings, tours, and much more can be found at this intimate, family run, destination winery.
https://www.paradisespringswinery.com/Home
Value: $80
$50 Gift Card to Roaming Rooster (#2)
$10
Starting bid
In early 2015, Roaming Rooster was founded in Washington, D.C. by a family with a unique concept. The idea of a food truck with fried chicken that you could feel good about eating: free-range, grain-fed, and antibiotic free chicken served fresh every day. Within months, word got out on social media about the delicious poultry menu and the demand for Roaming Rooster soon called for the expansion from one food truck to three and subsequently, to numerous brick and mortars. The fast expansion of Roaming Rooster in just under a year is easy to explain - where your food comes from matters, and we bring that ideal to every meal we serve.
https://www.roamingroosterdc.com/
In early 2015, Roaming Rooster was founded in Washington, D.C. by a family with a unique concept. The idea of a food truck with fried chicken that you could feel good about eating: free-range, grain-fed, and antibiotic free chicken served fresh every day. Within months, word got out on social media about the delicious poultry menu and the demand for Roaming Rooster soon called for the expansion from one food truck to three and subsequently, to numerous brick and mortars. The fast expansion of Roaming Rooster in just under a year is easy to explain - where your food comes from matters, and we bring that ideal to every meal we serve.
https://www.roamingroosterdc.com/
$50 Gift Card for Roaming Rooster (#1)
$10
Starting bid
In early 2015, Roaming Rooster was founded in Washington, D.C. by a family with a unique concept. The idea of a food truck with fried chicken that you could feel good about eating: free-range, grain-fed, and antibiotic free chicken served fresh every day. Within months, word got out on social media about the delicious poultry menu and the demand for Roaming Rooster soon called for the expansion from one food truck to three and subsequently, to numerous brick and mortars. The fast expansion of Roaming Rooster in just under a year is easy to explain - where your food comes from matters, and we bring that ideal to every meal we serve.
https://www.roamingroosterdc.com/
In early 2015, Roaming Rooster was founded in Washington, D.C. by a family with a unique concept. The idea of a food truck with fried chicken that you could feel good about eating: free-range, grain-fed, and antibiotic free chicken served fresh every day. Within months, word got out on social media about the delicious poultry menu and the demand for Roaming Rooster soon called for the expansion from one food truck to three and subsequently, to numerous brick and mortars. The fast expansion of Roaming Rooster in just under a year is easy to explain - where your food comes from matters, and we bring that ideal to every meal we serve.
https://www.roamingroosterdc.com/
1-Month Membership at the St. James
$45
Starting bid
The St. James is the leading sports, performance, wellness, and entertainment platform in the country. The Flagship location includes a premium fitness gym in Springfield, a massive sports complex, and lifestyle and active entertainment amenities for the whole family. An additional Performance Club location is streamlined to focus on being the best gym in Bethesda. If you are looking for a health club, a gym with classes, or a sports club, The St. James has it. Maximize your potential with a gym membership at The St. James.
Value: $140
Valid for six months after redemption
https://www.thestjames.com/
The St. James is the leading sports, performance, wellness, and entertainment platform in the country. The Flagship location includes a premium fitness gym in Springfield, a massive sports complex, and lifestyle and active entertainment amenities for the whole family. An additional Performance Club location is streamlined to focus on being the best gym in Bethesda. If you are looking for a health club, a gym with classes, or a sports club, The St. James has it. Maximize your potential with a gym membership at The St. James.
Value: $140
Valid for six months after redemption
https://www.thestjames.com/
$25 Gift Card for The Auld Shebeen Irish Pub & Restaurant
$5
Starting bid
“The Spirit of The Shebeen is in Fairfax”
The Auld Shebeen, in Fairfax, Virginia, is only 20 miles from Washington DC and Alexandria, Virginia and 10 miles from Tysons Corner. Once inside, you’re instantly transformed to Ireland; enjoying our warm Irish hospitality, traditional Irish fare and well-stocked bar. Owners Mick Boyle and Dominic Keane established The Auld Shebeen in 2004. Changing with the times and the blossoming City of Fairfax, Mick and Dominic love being a part of the growth and charm of the Fairfax community. You’re bound to see one or both of them on any given day at the pub. You can’t miss the Irish accents and expressions that are just a bit of what brings the Emerald Isle to Fairfax.
The Auld Shebeen is Fairfax City’s only authentic Irish Pub and Restaurant. Our menu combines traditional Irish recipes and American cuisines. We offer many Traditional Irish dishes such as Fish and Chips, Shepherd’s Pie, and our signature Guinness Beef Stew, as well as many house specialties. We also offer a special Brunch menu every Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.
“The Spirit of The Shebeen is in Fairfax”
The Auld Shebeen, in Fairfax, Virginia, is only 20 miles from Washington DC and Alexandria, Virginia and 10 miles from Tysons Corner. Once inside, you’re instantly transformed to Ireland; enjoying our warm Irish hospitality, traditional Irish fare and well-stocked bar. Owners Mick Boyle and Dominic Keane established The Auld Shebeen in 2004. Changing with the times and the blossoming City of Fairfax, Mick and Dominic love being a part of the growth and charm of the Fairfax community. You’re bound to see one or both of them on any given day at the pub. You can’t miss the Irish accents and expressions that are just a bit of what brings the Emerald Isle to Fairfax.
The Auld Shebeen is Fairfax City’s only authentic Irish Pub and Restaurant. Our menu combines traditional Irish recipes and American cuisines. We offer many Traditional Irish dishes such as Fish and Chips, Shepherd’s Pie, and our signature Guinness Beef Stew, as well as many house specialties. We also offer a special Brunch menu every Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.
1 Month Martial Arts Training in 1 Style - OSA Burke
$50
Starting bid
Many students search to learn Martial Arts. OSA goes beyond teaching Martial Arts. It becomes a study. OSA prides itself on maintaining high standards in its curricula and high expectations of each student. Individuals learn at one’s ability level and continue to progress at one’s pace at our traditional self-defense programs.
Students will:
* gain confidence,
* achieve their goals,
* improve focus,
* improve health
* and so much more.
At OSA your health will improve and you will have a proficient teacher that can address both the mental and physical parts of training.
This listing is for 4 weeks of training in 1 style, a $234 value. Choose from: Taekwondo, Hapkido, Judo/Juijitsu, or Korean Sword.
https://www.orientalsportsacademy.com/burke-location
Many students search to learn Martial Arts. OSA goes beyond teaching Martial Arts. It becomes a study. OSA prides itself on maintaining high standards in its curricula and high expectations of each student. Individuals learn at one’s ability level and continue to progress at one’s pace at our traditional self-defense programs.
Students will:
* gain confidence,
* achieve their goals,
* improve focus,
* improve health
* and so much more.
At OSA your health will improve and you will have a proficient teacher that can address both the mental and physical parts of training.
This listing is for 4 weeks of training in 1 style, a $234 value. Choose from: Taekwondo, Hapkido, Judo/Juijitsu, or Korean Sword.
https://www.orientalsportsacademy.com/burke-location
1 Month Martial Arts Training in 2 Styles - OSA Burke
$60
Starting bid
Many students search to learn Martial Arts. OSA goes beyond teaching Martial Arts. It becomes a study. OSA prides itself on maintaining high standards in its curricula and high expectations of each student. Individuals learn at one’s ability level and continue to progress at one’s pace at our traditional self-defense programs.
Students will:
* gain confidence,
* achieve their goals,
* improve focus,
* improve health
* and so much more.
At OSA your health will improve and you will have a proficient teacher that can address both the mental and physical parts of training.
This listing is for 4 weeks of training in 2 styles, a $304 value. Choose from: Taekwondo, Hapkido, Judo/Juijitsu, or Korean Sword.
https://www.orientalsportsacademy.com/burke-location
Many students search to learn Martial Arts. OSA goes beyond teaching Martial Arts. It becomes a study. OSA prides itself on maintaining high standards in its curricula and high expectations of each student. Individuals learn at one’s ability level and continue to progress at one’s pace at our traditional self-defense programs.
Students will:
* gain confidence,
* achieve their goals,
* improve focus,
* improve health
* and so much more.
At OSA your health will improve and you will have a proficient teacher that can address both the mental and physical parts of training.
This listing is for 4 weeks of training in 2 styles, a $304 value. Choose from: Taekwondo, Hapkido, Judo/Juijitsu, or Korean Sword.
https://www.orientalsportsacademy.com/burke-location
1 Month Martial Arts Training in 3 Styles - OSA Burke
$75
Starting bid
Many students search to learn Martial Arts. OSA goes beyond teaching Martial Arts. It becomes a study. OSA prides itself on maintaining high standards in its curricula and high expectations of each student. Individuals learn at one’s ability level and continue to progress at one’s pace at our traditional self-defense programs.
Students will:
* gain confidence,
* achieve their goals,
* improve focus,
* improve health
* and so much more.
At OSA your health will improve and you will have a proficient teacher that can address both the mental and physical parts of training.
This listing is for 4 weeks of training in 3 styles, a $374 value. Choose from: Taekwondo, Hapkido, Judo/Juijitsu, or Korean Sword.
https://www.orientalsportsacademy.com/burke-location
Many students search to learn Martial Arts. OSA goes beyond teaching Martial Arts. It becomes a study. OSA prides itself on maintaining high standards in its curricula and high expectations of each student. Individuals learn at one’s ability level and continue to progress at one’s pace at our traditional self-defense programs.
Students will:
* gain confidence,
* achieve their goals,
* improve focus,
* improve health
* and so much more.
At OSA your health will improve and you will have a proficient teacher that can address both the mental and physical parts of training.
This listing is for 4 weeks of training in 3 styles, a $374 value. Choose from: Taekwondo, Hapkido, Judo/Juijitsu, or Korean Sword.
https://www.orientalsportsacademy.com/burke-location
1 Month Martial Arts Training in 4 Styles - OSA Burke
$90
Starting bid
Many students search to learn Martial Arts. OSA goes beyond teaching Martial Arts. It becomes a study. OSA prides itself on maintaining high standards in its curricula and high expectations of each student. Individuals learn at one’s ability level and continue to progress at one’s pace at our traditional self-defense programs.
Students will:
* gain confidence,
* achieve their goals,
* improve focus,
* improve health
* and so much more.
At OSA your health will improve and you will have a proficient teacher that can address both the mental and physical parts of training.
This listing is for 4 weeks of training in 4 styles, a $444 value. The styles are: Taekwondo, Hapkido, Judo/Juijitsu, or Korean Sword.
https://www.orientalsportsacademy.com/burke-location
Many students search to learn Martial Arts. OSA goes beyond teaching Martial Arts. It becomes a study. OSA prides itself on maintaining high standards in its curricula and high expectations of each student. Individuals learn at one’s ability level and continue to progress at one’s pace at our traditional self-defense programs.
Students will:
* gain confidence,
* achieve their goals,
* improve focus,
* improve health
* and so much more.
At OSA your health will improve and you will have a proficient teacher that can address both the mental and physical parts of training.
This listing is for 4 weeks of training in 4 styles, a $444 value. The styles are: Taekwondo, Hapkido, Judo/Juijitsu, or Korean Sword.
https://www.orientalsportsacademy.com/burke-location
Himchari Martial Arts New Student Package
$60
Starting bid
Himchari Martial Arts is a team of passionate martial artists dedicated to making a positive impact on the world around us, starting with our little corner. We opened our first school in the summer of 2017 and have worked tirelessly since to bring a higher level of martial arts experience to our community.
Includes: One Month of classes + uniform + t-shirt + first belt test
https://himcharimartialarts.com/
Value: $200
Himchari Martial Arts is a team of passionate martial artists dedicated to making a positive impact on the world around us, starting with our little corner. We opened our first school in the summer of 2017 and have worked tirelessly since to bring a higher level of martial arts experience to our community.
Includes: One Month of classes + uniform + t-shirt + first belt test
https://himcharimartialarts.com/
Value: $200
Handmade Nutcracker Beaded Earrings
$4
Starting bid
Enjoy the classic seasonal elegance of these Nutcracker Earrings
Add a festive sparkle to your holiday outfits with this charming set of handmade holiday-themed beaded earrings!
Each pair is meticulously handcrafted with colorful beads and festive details, making them perfect for yourself or as a unique gift.
Value: $10
Enjoy the classic seasonal elegance of these Nutcracker Earrings
Add a festive sparkle to your holiday outfits with this charming set of handmade holiday-themed beaded earrings!
Each pair is meticulously handcrafted with colorful beads and festive details, making them perfect for yourself or as a unique gift.
Value: $10
1 Month of Classes at Lead by Example Tae Kwon Do (#1)
$40
Starting bid
Lead by Example Tae Kwon Do was founded by 7th Dan Master Tommy Lightfoot and his wife, 5th Dan Master Janet Lightfoot.
We believe in offering a postive environment where students can progress in their martial arts careers by not only meeting the goals of the Curriculum, but also by setting and achieving their own goals. Lead by Example is not only the name of our studio, but it's also the philosophy that we believe in, where students are encouraged to set a good example in the studio, at home, at school and in life.
https://leadbyexampletaekwondo.com/
Lead by Example Tae Kwon Do was founded by 7th Dan Master Tommy Lightfoot and his wife, 5th Dan Master Janet Lightfoot.
We believe in offering a postive environment where students can progress in their martial arts careers by not only meeting the goals of the Curriculum, but also by setting and achieving their own goals. Lead by Example is not only the name of our studio, but it's also the philosophy that we believe in, where students are encouraged to set a good example in the studio, at home, at school and in life.
https://leadbyexampletaekwondo.com/
1 Month of Classes at Lead by Example Tae Kwon Do (#2)
$40
Starting bid
Lead by Example Tae Kwon Do was founded by 7th Dan Master Tommy Lightfoot and his wife, 5th Dan Master Janet Lightfoot.
We believe in offering a postive environment where students can progress in their martial arts careers by not only meeting the goals of the Curriculum, but also by setting and achieving their own goals. Lead by Example is not only the name of our studio, but it's also the philosophy that we believe in, where students are encouraged to set a good example in the studio, at home, at school and in life.
https://leadbyexampletaekwondo.com/
Lead by Example Tae Kwon Do was founded by 7th Dan Master Tommy Lightfoot and his wife, 5th Dan Master Janet Lightfoot.
We believe in offering a postive environment where students can progress in their martial arts careers by not only meeting the goals of the Curriculum, but also by setting and achieving their own goals. Lead by Example is not only the name of our studio, but it's also the philosophy that we believe in, where students are encouraged to set a good example in the studio, at home, at school and in life.
https://leadbyexampletaekwondo.com/
2 Weeks of Classes at InCourage Martial Arts (Burke) (#1)
$20
Starting bid
InCourage Martial Arts began its journey with a heartfelt mission: to build a community where individuals could strengthen their bodies, sharpen their minds, and elevate their spirits through the art of martial arts. Opening our first schools in Burke, VA, and Ashburn, VA, we quickly became known for our dedication to personal growth, discipline, and respect.
Fueled by the enthusiasm and support of our students and their families, we expanded our footprint. In 2019, we celebrated the opening of our third and fourth locations in Fairfax, VA, and Purcellville, VA. These new branches allowed us to extend our empowering programs and create more opportunities for people to discover their potential.
Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, we adapted with resilience, continuing to provide exceptional training both in-person and virtually. By 2023, we proudly added our latest addition in Broadlands, VA, solidifying our presence across Northern Virginia.
This listing is for a 2-week trial of martial arts classes at InCourage Burke, including a free uniform. Expires 3 months after receipt.
https://www.incouragemartialarts.com/locations/burke-va
InCourage Martial Arts began its journey with a heartfelt mission: to build a community where individuals could strengthen their bodies, sharpen their minds, and elevate their spirits through the art of martial arts. Opening our first schools in Burke, VA, and Ashburn, VA, we quickly became known for our dedication to personal growth, discipline, and respect.
Fueled by the enthusiasm and support of our students and their families, we expanded our footprint. In 2019, we celebrated the opening of our third and fourth locations in Fairfax, VA, and Purcellville, VA. These new branches allowed us to extend our empowering programs and create more opportunities for people to discover their potential.
Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, we adapted with resilience, continuing to provide exceptional training both in-person and virtually. By 2023, we proudly added our latest addition in Broadlands, VA, solidifying our presence across Northern Virginia.
This listing is for a 2-week trial of martial arts classes at InCourage Burke, including a free uniform. Expires 3 months after receipt.
https://www.incouragemartialarts.com/locations/burke-va
2 Weeks of Classes at InCourage Martial Arts (Burke) (#2)
$20
Starting bid
InCourage Martial Arts began its journey with a heartfelt mission: to build a community where individuals could strengthen their bodies, sharpen their minds, and elevate their spirits through the art of martial arts. Opening our first schools in Burke, VA, and Ashburn, VA, we quickly became known for our dedication to personal growth, discipline, and respect.
Fueled by the enthusiasm and support of our students and their families, we expanded our footprint. In 2019, we celebrated the opening of our third and fourth locations in Fairfax, VA, and Purcellville, VA. These new branches allowed us to extend our empowering programs and create more opportunities for people to discover their potential.
Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, we adapted with resilience, continuing to provide exceptional training both in-person and virtually. By 2023, we proudly added our latest addition in Broadlands, VA, solidifying our presence across Northern Virginia.
This listing is for a 2-week trial of martial arts classes at InCourage Burke, including a free uniform. Expires 3 months after receipt.
https://www.incouragemartialarts.com/locations/burke-va
InCourage Martial Arts began its journey with a heartfelt mission: to build a community where individuals could strengthen their bodies, sharpen their minds, and elevate their spirits through the art of martial arts. Opening our first schools in Burke, VA, and Ashburn, VA, we quickly became known for our dedication to personal growth, discipline, and respect.
Fueled by the enthusiasm and support of our students and their families, we expanded our footprint. In 2019, we celebrated the opening of our third and fourth locations in Fairfax, VA, and Purcellville, VA. These new branches allowed us to extend our empowering programs and create more opportunities for people to discover their potential.
Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, we adapted with resilience, continuing to provide exceptional training both in-person and virtually. By 2023, we proudly added our latest addition in Broadlands, VA, solidifying our presence across Northern Virginia.
This listing is for a 2-week trial of martial arts classes at InCourage Burke, including a free uniform. Expires 3 months after receipt.
https://www.incouragemartialarts.com/locations/burke-va
2 Weeks of Classes at InCourage Martial Arts (Burke) (#3)
$20
Starting bid
InCourage Martial Arts began its journey with a heartfelt mission: to build a community where individuals could strengthen their bodies, sharpen their minds, and elevate their spirits through the art of martial arts. Opening our first schools in Burke, VA, and Ashburn, VA, we quickly became known for our dedication to personal growth, discipline, and respect.
Fueled by the enthusiasm and support of our students and their families, we expanded our footprint. In 2019, we celebrated the opening of our third and fourth locations in Fairfax, VA, and Purcellville, VA. These new branches allowed us to extend our empowering programs and create more opportunities for people to discover their potential.
Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, we adapted with resilience, continuing to provide exceptional training both in-person and virtually. By 2023, we proudly added our latest addition in Broadlands, VA, solidifying our presence across Northern Virginia.
This listing is for a 2-week trial of martial arts classes at InCourage Burke, including a free uniform. Expires 3 months after receipt.
https://www.incouragemartialarts.com/locations/burke-va
InCourage Martial Arts began its journey with a heartfelt mission: to build a community where individuals could strengthen their bodies, sharpen their minds, and elevate their spirits through the art of martial arts. Opening our first schools in Burke, VA, and Ashburn, VA, we quickly became known for our dedication to personal growth, discipline, and respect.
Fueled by the enthusiasm and support of our students and their families, we expanded our footprint. In 2019, we celebrated the opening of our third and fourth locations in Fairfax, VA, and Purcellville, VA. These new branches allowed us to extend our empowering programs and create more opportunities for people to discover their potential.
Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, we adapted with resilience, continuing to provide exceptional training both in-person and virtually. By 2023, we proudly added our latest addition in Broadlands, VA, solidifying our presence across Northern Virginia.
This listing is for a 2-week trial of martial arts classes at InCourage Burke, including a free uniform. Expires 3 months after receipt.
https://www.incouragemartialarts.com/locations/burke-va
Birthday Party for up to 10 at Sportrock Climbing Center
$95
Starting bid
$350 Value
We strive to be a teaching gym that delivers world-class routesetting, exceptional educational programs, and high quality fitness options to support climbers now…and for the future of the sport. That commitment began in 1994 and continues today. And it is the reason we offer:
- the TALLEST rock climbing walls in the Mid-Atlantic
- the ONLY IFSC Regulation speed wall in the region
- the ONLY multi-pitch training ledge in the country
- and the MOST HIGHLY CERTIFIED routesetting team in the industry!
AND WE DO IT ALL FOR COMMUNITY!
https://www.sportrock.com/birthday-climbing-parties
$350 Value
We strive to be a teaching gym that delivers world-class routesetting, exceptional educational programs, and high quality fitness options to support climbers now…and for the future of the sport. That commitment began in 1994 and continues today. And it is the reason we offer:
- the TALLEST rock climbing walls in the Mid-Atlantic
- the ONLY IFSC Regulation speed wall in the region
- the ONLY multi-pitch training ledge in the country
- and the MOST HIGHLY CERTIFIED routesetting team in the industry!
AND WE DO IT ALL FOR COMMUNITY!
https://www.sportrock.com/birthday-climbing-parties
Original NFT AI Artwork by Kayla Every
$15
Starting bid
Anger #4 from AI Emotive Art Series, by machine learning engineer Kayla Every:
Approximate Value: $100
The AI Emotive Art Series is a pioneering journey into the world of AI-generated emotions. Created in 2021 by a Data Scientist, this collection emerged when AI-generated art was in its infancy. Each piece is the result of an AI model trained on thousands of photographs capturing various emotional states, offering a unique interpretation of complex human experiences. Through this series, we ask the thought-provoking question: Can AI truly portray human emotion?
This particular piece, Anger #4, was generated by a GAN AI model trained on images depicting the raw emotion of anger.
Ownership and Exclusivity
You're in good company! Other pieces in this AI Emotive Art Series are already part of the private collections of notable figures like Steve Aoki and Reese Witherspoon. This piece could be yours to experience AI's expressive abilities in its earlier, formative days.
How to Claim Your NFT
NFTs are digital assets secured by blockchain technology. To receive this NFT, you’ll need a crypto wallet compatible with OpenSea, such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet.
For the full collection, go to: https://opensea.io/collection/ai-emotive-art-series
https://www.linkedin.com/in/kayla-every
Anger #4 from AI Emotive Art Series, by machine learning engineer Kayla Every:
Approximate Value: $100
The AI Emotive Art Series is a pioneering journey into the world of AI-generated emotions. Created in 2021 by a Data Scientist, this collection emerged when AI-generated art was in its infancy. Each piece is the result of an AI model trained on thousands of photographs capturing various emotional states, offering a unique interpretation of complex human experiences. Through this series, we ask the thought-provoking question: Can AI truly portray human emotion?
This particular piece, Anger #4, was generated by a GAN AI model trained on images depicting the raw emotion of anger.
Ownership and Exclusivity
You're in good company! Other pieces in this AI Emotive Art Series are already part of the private collections of notable figures like Steve Aoki and Reese Witherspoon. This piece could be yours to experience AI's expressive abilities in its earlier, formative days.
How to Claim Your NFT
NFTs are digital assets secured by blockchain technology. To receive this NFT, you’ll need a crypto wallet compatible with OpenSea, such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet.
For the full collection, go to: https://opensea.io/collection/ai-emotive-art-series
https://www.linkedin.com/in/kayla-every
1 Toddler Day Pass for Vertical Rock Indoor Climbing (#1)
$5
Starting bid
Vertical Rock pledges a commitment to our community, company values, and industry best practices. We believe in providing a space which promotes respect, equality, self esteem and wellness.
VR values compassion and promotes a place where everyone can feel safe to learn, practice and enjoy the sport of Rock Climbing and its community.
All Vertical Rock employees are held to our high standards as well as promised to uphold our mission and its values.
https://climb-va.com/
Vertical Rock pledges a commitment to our community, company values, and industry best practices. We believe in providing a space which promotes respect, equality, self esteem and wellness.
VR values compassion and promotes a place where everyone can feel safe to learn, practice and enjoy the sport of Rock Climbing and its community.
All Vertical Rock employees are held to our high standards as well as promised to uphold our mission and its values.
https://climb-va.com/
1 Toddler Day Pass for Vertical Rock Indoor Climbing (#2)
$5
Starting bid
Vertical Rock pledges a commitment to our community, company values, and industry best practices. We believe in providing a space which promotes respect, equality, self esteem and wellness.
VR values compassion and promotes a place where everyone can feel safe to learn, practice and enjoy the sport of Rock Climbing and its community.
All Vertical Rock employees are held to our high standards as well as promised to uphold our mission and its values.
https://climb-va.com/
Vertical Rock pledges a commitment to our community, company values, and industry best practices. We believe in providing a space which promotes respect, equality, self esteem and wellness.
VR values compassion and promotes a place where everyone can feel safe to learn, practice and enjoy the sport of Rock Climbing and its community.
All Vertical Rock employees are held to our high standards as well as promised to uphold our mission and its values.
https://climb-va.com/
4 Gold Basketball Game Tickets from George Mason Athletics
$20
Starting bid
George Mason University provides the student-athlete the opportunity and encouragement to progress toward a degree of his or her choice together with the opportunity to develop athletic abilities in an environment consistent with high standards of academic scholarship, sportsmanship, leadership, and institutional loyalty. The student-athlete at George Mason University is a bona fide student pursuing a degree program.
This listing is for a gift certificate for 4 gold tickets for any men's or women's basketball game during the 2024-2025 season.
www.gomason.com
www.gomason.com
George Mason University provides the student-athlete the opportunity and encouragement to progress toward a degree of his or her choice together with the opportunity to develop athletic abilities in an environment consistent with high standards of academic scholarship, sportsmanship, leadership, and institutional loyalty. The student-athlete at George Mason University is a bona fide student pursuing a degree program.
This listing is for a gift certificate for 4 gold tickets for any men's or women's basketball game during the 2024-2025 season.
www.gomason.com
www.gomason.com
45-Minute Family Photo Shoot with Alexis Centers Photography
$50
Starting bid
Northern Virginia Photographer specializing in portrait photography. Let's have fun. Let's capture the smiles and silliness of your life as it is today. Don't let the moment pass you by. This is about you and your family in this moment.
http://www.alexiscentersphotography.com/
Northern Virginia Photographer specializing in portrait photography. Let's have fun. Let's capture the smiles and silliness of your life as it is today. Don't let the moment pass you by. This is about you and your family in this moment.
http://www.alexiscentersphotography.com/
$10 Gift Certificate to Amazing Comic Shop (#1)
$5
Starting bid
New Comics, Back Issues, Manga, Statues, Pokemon, MTG and more! We even offer subscription services. Conveniently located in the University Mall Shopping Centre, across from George Mason University. Right around the corner from Old Towne Fairfax. We are your one-stop-comic destination! So come on in!
https://amazingcomicshop.wordpress.com/
New Comics, Back Issues, Manga, Statues, Pokemon, MTG and more! We even offer subscription services. Conveniently located in the University Mall Shopping Centre, across from George Mason University. Right around the corner from Old Towne Fairfax. We are your one-stop-comic destination! So come on in!
https://amazingcomicshop.wordpress.com/
$10 Gift Certificate to Amazing Comic Shop (#2)
$5
Starting bid
New Comics, Back Issues, Manga, Statues, Pokemon, MTG and more! We even offer subscription services. Conveniently located in the University Mall Shopping Centre, across from George Mason University. Right around the corner from Old Towne Fairfax. We are your one-stop-comic destination! So come on in!
https://amazingcomicshop.wordpress.com/
New Comics, Back Issues, Manga, Statues, Pokemon, MTG and more! We even offer subscription services. Conveniently located in the University Mall Shopping Centre, across from George Mason University. Right around the corner from Old Towne Fairfax. We are your one-stop-comic destination! So come on in!
https://amazingcomicshop.wordpress.com/
$25 Gift Certificate for Burke Nursery & Garden Centre
$5
Starting bid
Burke Nursery & Garden Centre, located in Northern Virginia, is a gardener’s delight: A place where you find what you need to increase the beauty and sustainability of your yard and the curb appeal of your home. Whether you’re interested in beautifying your landscape and gardens, creating a vegetable or herb garden, or improving your lawn, Burke Nursery has the products and services you need.
Just walk around Burke Nursery and you’ll see the wide array of annuals, perennials, vines, trees, and shrubs. Take time to sit and relax by the koi pond as you consider the possibility of installing a pond or fountain in your yard. Walk through our greenhouse to see the house plants which can add color and texture to your home.
Discuss your gardening concepts or lawn care needs with our horticultural experts. Sometimes you need help in creating that lush landscape. That’s where our landscape and hardscape services come in handy. Our landscape architect can create your special landscape plan. Our team can install the plants, trees, and shrubs, as well as ponds and fountains and other hardscape that you want to grace your yard. We value the over 30 years we have served your gardening needs in the Fairfax County community.
https://www.burkenursery.com/
Burke Nursery & Garden Centre, located in Northern Virginia, is a gardener’s delight: A place where you find what you need to increase the beauty and sustainability of your yard and the curb appeal of your home. Whether you’re interested in beautifying your landscape and gardens, creating a vegetable or herb garden, or improving your lawn, Burke Nursery has the products and services you need.
Just walk around Burke Nursery and you’ll see the wide array of annuals, perennials, vines, trees, and shrubs. Take time to sit and relax by the koi pond as you consider the possibility of installing a pond or fountain in your yard. Walk through our greenhouse to see the house plants which can add color and texture to your home.
Discuss your gardening concepts or lawn care needs with our horticultural experts. Sometimes you need help in creating that lush landscape. That’s where our landscape and hardscape services come in handy. Our landscape architect can create your special landscape plan. Our team can install the plants, trees, and shrubs, as well as ponds and fountains and other hardscape that you want to grace your yard. We value the over 30 years we have served your gardening needs in the Fairfax County community.
https://www.burkenursery.com/
$25 Gift Card from Giant Grocery Store, Huntsman Blvd
$5
Starting bid
Our commitment starts and ends with you, our customers. For over 75 years, we’ve operated our business with a single goal in mind: delivering unmatched selection, quality and value.
https://stores.giantfood.com/va/springfield/7501-huntsman-blvd
Our commitment starts and ends with you, our customers. For over 75 years, we’ve operated our business with a single goal in mind: delivering unmatched selection, quality and value.
https://stores.giantfood.com/va/springfield/7501-huntsman-blvd
$25 Gift Card from Great American Restaurants
$5
Starting bid
Since 1974, we’ve been all about good food and good times. Our food is made fresh from scratch daily with the highest quality ingredients. With 14 restaurants and 3 artisan bakeries across Northern Virginia and Maryland, there’s a spot nearby for you to gather together and savor delicious eats. We invite you to discover your favorite Great American Restaurant. Let’s eat!
https://www.greatamericanrestaurants.com/
Since 1974, we’ve been all about good food and good times. Our food is made fresh from scratch daily with the highest quality ingredients. With 14 restaurants and 3 artisan bakeries across Northern Virginia and Maryland, there’s a spot nearby for you to gather together and savor delicious eats. We invite you to discover your favorite Great American Restaurant. Let’s eat!
https://www.greatamericanrestaurants.com/
Gift Basket from Earth Addictions (Occoquan, VA)
$25
Starting bid
𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 specializes in gifts and décor made of mineral, fossil, crystal, ore, wood and rock. We attend in person expo's but also offer live group/private shows via social media or Zoom/GoogleMeet.
This gift basket includes: 1 $11 green jade headband
1 $9 amethyst spider
1 $6 worry stone
1 $16 lil buddy
1 $6 chip jar
1 $6 necklace
3 $6 chip bracelets
1 $14 black obs seal
1 $9 unakite/green jade turtle
1 $19 tapestry
http://earthaddictions.com/
𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 specializes in gifts and décor made of mineral, fossil, crystal, ore, wood and rock. We attend in person expo's but also offer live group/private shows via social media or Zoom/GoogleMeet.
This gift basket includes: 1 $11 green jade headband
1 $9 amethyst spider
1 $6 worry stone
1 $16 lil buddy
1 $6 chip jar
1 $6 necklace
3 $6 chip bracelets
1 $14 black obs seal
1 $9 unakite/green jade turtle
1 $19 tapestry
http://earthaddictions.com/
$30 Gift Card for Spartans Family Restaurant
$5
Starting bid
Chris and Xenia Sarantis founded Spartans Family Restaurant in January 1995 in Burke, Virginia. Over the years several restaurant passed through the Spartans location but Chris and Xenia strongly believed with their hard work and belief in customer service, they could make their dream a lasting reality. Their focus was providing good food and a comfortable atmosphere where customers felt part of their family. They did just that and Spartans has created a family amongst their staff as well as their customers.
https://www.ilovespartans.com/
Chris and Xenia Sarantis founded Spartans Family Restaurant in January 1995 in Burke, Virginia. Over the years several restaurant passed through the Spartans location but Chris and Xenia strongly believed with their hard work and belief in customer service, they could make their dream a lasting reality. Their focus was providing good food and a comfortable atmosphere where customers felt part of their family. They did just that and Spartans has created a family amongst their staff as well as their customers.
https://www.ilovespartans.com/
$25 Gift Certificate for The Picket Fence (Burke)
$5
Starting bid
The Picket Fence was established in 2008 with the goal of providing our customers with a unique mix of gifts and home accessories in a relaxing environment and convenient location. Run by the mother-daughter team of Billie and Courtney Thomas, The Picket Fence truly is a family business.
We've always loved small, neighborhood gift shops. Places where you can spend an afternoon taking in all the unique products only a small store can offer. In fact, Billie's mom once owned such a store and we'd been dreaming of following in her footsteps! We noticed a lack of such shops nearby and The Picket Fence was born!
We strive to keep our inventory fresh and unique and pride ourselves on our customer service. We are happy to provide complimentary boxes and gift-wrapping on all purchases to help make gift-giving even easier!
We look forward to seeing you soon!
https://shopthepicketfence.com/
The Picket Fence was established in 2008 with the goal of providing our customers with a unique mix of gifts and home accessories in a relaxing environment and convenient location. Run by the mother-daughter team of Billie and Courtney Thomas, The Picket Fence truly is a family business.
We've always loved small, neighborhood gift shops. Places where you can spend an afternoon taking in all the unique products only a small store can offer. In fact, Billie's mom once owned such a store and we'd been dreaming of following in her footsteps! We noticed a lack of such shops nearby and The Picket Fence was born!
We strive to keep our inventory fresh and unique and pride ourselves on our customer service. We are happy to provide complimentary boxes and gift-wrapping on all purchases to help make gift-giving even easier!
We look forward to seeing you soon!
https://shopthepicketfence.com/
1-Month Fledgling Membership at The Toy Nest (Falls Church)
$10
Starting bid
At The Toy Nest you'll find high-quality toys and baby gear that feed discovery through creative, open-ended play and learning.
We are passionate about serving all members of our community which is why we offer affordable membership options for all income levels. And for every annual membership you buy, we will give an annual membership to a local family in need. Because today's budget shouldn't affect tomorrow's opportunities.
Wishing you many happy discoveries,
Lisa
This listing is for a 1-month Fledgling Membership, which has a retail value of $38.
https://www.thetoynest.com/
At The Toy Nest you'll find high-quality toys and baby gear that feed discovery through creative, open-ended play and learning.
We are passionate about serving all members of our community which is why we offer affordable membership options for all income levels. And for every annual membership you buy, we will give an annual membership to a local family in need. Because today's budget shouldn't affect tomorrow's opportunities.
Wishing you many happy discoveries,
Lisa
This listing is for a 1-month Fledgling Membership, which has a retail value of $38.
https://www.thetoynest.com/
90-Minute Party Package from Focus Family Karate Academy
$75
Starting bid
This listing is for a 90-Minute Party Package for a birthday child turning 4 or older, a $349 value.
https://karatefairfax.com/
Parties at Focus Family Karate Academy are more than just dropping the kids off at the fun zone and letting them run crazy for hours. They're fun, structured events that kids will be talking about for months after they've ended!
You can expect non-stop games, activities, challenges, and even learning some martial arts the whole way through in a safe, fun environment. And when we give martial arts instruction - your kid will be at the head of
the room leading the way! You can relax and let our staff chaperone and
supervise the kids – we will take care of all the details from providing you invitations to set up and clean up. Or you can get involved! We’re called Focus Family Karate for a reason —we always have plenty of ways for our
parents to join in on the fun!
Our bright, open state-of-the-art Academy can easily accommodate up to 40 kids!
We have 3 great 3 Birthday Packages to choose from!
All Packages Include:
• Ninja Drills, Games and Mini-Karate Lesson
• Your child gets to cut their cake with a real Martial Arts Sword
• We provide invitations and all the set-up and clean-up and supervision so you
can enjoy your child’s party!
• You just bring the cake and let our professional and friendly staff takes care of the rest
This listing is for a 90-Minute Party Package for a birthday child turning 4 or older, a $349 value.
https://karatefairfax.com/
Parties at Focus Family Karate Academy are more than just dropping the kids off at the fun zone and letting them run crazy for hours. They're fun, structured events that kids will be talking about for months after they've ended!
You can expect non-stop games, activities, challenges, and even learning some martial arts the whole way through in a safe, fun environment. And when we give martial arts instruction - your kid will be at the head of
the room leading the way! You can relax and let our staff chaperone and
supervise the kids – we will take care of all the details from providing you invitations to set up and clean up. Or you can get involved! We’re called Focus Family Karate for a reason —we always have plenty of ways for our
parents to join in on the fun!
Our bright, open state-of-the-art Academy can easily accommodate up to 40 kids!
We have 3 great 3 Birthday Packages to choose from!
All Packages Include:
• Ninja Drills, Games and Mini-Karate Lesson
• Your child gets to cut their cake with a real Martial Arts Sword
• We provide invitations and all the set-up and clean-up and supervision so you
can enjoy your child’s party!
• You just bring the cake and let our professional and friendly staff takes care of the rest
Birthday Party at InCourage Martial Arts (Burke) (#1)
$60
Starting bid
InCourage Martial Arts began its journey with a heartfelt mission: to build a community where individuals could strengthen their bodies, sharpen their minds, and elevate their spirits through the art of martial arts. Opening our first schools in Burke, VA, and Ashburn, VA, we quickly became known for our dedication to personal growth, discipline, and respect.
Fueled by the enthusiasm and support of our students and their families, we expanded our footprint. In 2019, we celebrated the opening of our third and fourth locations in Fairfax, VA, and Purcellville, VA. These new branches allowed us to extend our empowering programs and create more opportunities for people to discover their potential.
Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, we adapted with resilience, continuing to provide exceptional training both in-person and virtually. By 2023, we proudly added our latest addition in Broadlands, VA, solidifying our presence across Northern Virginia.
This listing is for a birthday party gift certificate, including tae kwon do instruction, fun games, and a fully equipped party room - a $375 value. Expires 3 months from receipt.
https://www.incouragemartialarts.com/locations/burke-va
InCourage Martial Arts began its journey with a heartfelt mission: to build a community where individuals could strengthen their bodies, sharpen their minds, and elevate their spirits through the art of martial arts. Opening our first schools in Burke, VA, and Ashburn, VA, we quickly became known for our dedication to personal growth, discipline, and respect.
Fueled by the enthusiasm and support of our students and their families, we expanded our footprint. In 2019, we celebrated the opening of our third and fourth locations in Fairfax, VA, and Purcellville, VA. These new branches allowed us to extend our empowering programs and create more opportunities for people to discover their potential.
Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, we adapted with resilience, continuing to provide exceptional training both in-person and virtually. By 2023, we proudly added our latest addition in Broadlands, VA, solidifying our presence across Northern Virginia.
This listing is for a birthday party gift certificate, including tae kwon do instruction, fun games, and a fully equipped party room - a $375 value. Expires 3 months from receipt.
https://www.incouragemartialarts.com/locations/burke-va
Birthday Party at InCourage Martial Arts (Burke) (#2)
$60
Starting bid
InCourage Martial Arts began its journey with a heartfelt mission: to build a community where individuals could strengthen their bodies, sharpen their minds, and elevate their spirits through the art of martial arts. Opening our first schools in Burke, VA, and Ashburn, VA, we quickly became known for our dedication to personal growth, discipline, and respect.
Fueled by the enthusiasm and support of our students and their families, we expanded our footprint. In 2019, we celebrated the opening of our third and fourth locations in Fairfax, VA, and Purcellville, VA. These new branches allowed us to extend our empowering programs and create more opportunities for people to discover their potential.
Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, we adapted with resilience, continuing to provide exceptional training both in-person and virtually. By 2023, we proudly added our latest addition in Broadlands, VA, solidifying our presence across Northern Virginia.
This listing is for a birthday party gift certificate, including tae kwon do instruction, fun games, and a fully equipped party room - a $375 value. Expires 3 months from receipt.
https://www.incouragemartialarts.com/locations/burke-va
InCourage Martial Arts began its journey with a heartfelt mission: to build a community where individuals could strengthen their bodies, sharpen their minds, and elevate their spirits through the art of martial arts. Opening our first schools in Burke, VA, and Ashburn, VA, we quickly became known for our dedication to personal growth, discipline, and respect.
Fueled by the enthusiasm and support of our students and their families, we expanded our footprint. In 2019, we celebrated the opening of our third and fourth locations in Fairfax, VA, and Purcellville, VA. These new branches allowed us to extend our empowering programs and create more opportunities for people to discover their potential.
Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, we adapted with resilience, continuing to provide exceptional training both in-person and virtually. By 2023, we proudly added our latest addition in Broadlands, VA, solidifying our presence across Northern Virginia.
This listing is for a birthday party gift certificate, including tae kwon do instruction, fun games, and a fully equipped party room - a $375 value. Expires 3 months from receipt.
https://www.incouragemartialarts.com/locations/burke-va
Birthday Party at InCourage Martial Arts (Burke) (#3)
$60
Starting bid
InCourage Martial Arts began its journey with a heartfelt mission: to build a community where individuals could strengthen their bodies, sharpen their minds, and elevate their spirits through the art of martial arts. Opening our first schools in Burke, VA, and Ashburn, VA, we quickly became known for our dedication to personal growth, discipline, and respect.
Fueled by the enthusiasm and support of our students and their families, we expanded our footprint. In 2019, we celebrated the opening of our third and fourth locations in Fairfax, VA, and Purcellville, VA. These new branches allowed us to extend our empowering programs and create more opportunities for people to discover their potential.
Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, we adapted with resilience, continuing to provide exceptional training both in-person and virtually. By 2023, we proudly added our latest addition in Broadlands, VA, solidifying our presence across Northern Virginia.
This listing is for a birthday party gift certificate, including tae kwon do instruction, fun games, and a fully equipped party room - a $375 value. Expires 3 months from receipt.
https://www.incouragemartialarts.com/locations/burke-va
InCourage Martial Arts began its journey with a heartfelt mission: to build a community where individuals could strengthen their bodies, sharpen their minds, and elevate their spirits through the art of martial arts. Opening our first schools in Burke, VA, and Ashburn, VA, we quickly became known for our dedication to personal growth, discipline, and respect.
Fueled by the enthusiasm and support of our students and their families, we expanded our footprint. In 2019, we celebrated the opening of our third and fourth locations in Fairfax, VA, and Purcellville, VA. These new branches allowed us to extend our empowering programs and create more opportunities for people to discover their potential.
Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, we adapted with resilience, continuing to provide exceptional training both in-person and virtually. By 2023, we proudly added our latest addition in Broadlands, VA, solidifying our presence across Northern Virginia.
This listing is for a birthday party gift certificate, including tae kwon do instruction, fun games, and a fully equipped party room - a $375 value. Expires 3 months from receipt.
https://www.incouragemartialarts.com/locations/burke-va
Handmade Peppermint Candy Beaded Earrings
$4
Starting bid
Add a sweet touch to your holiday ensemble with these Peppermint Candy Earrings!
Each pair is meticulously handcrafted with colorful beads and festive details, making them perfect for yourself or as a unique gift.
Value: $10
Add a sweet touch to your holiday ensemble with these Peppermint Candy Earrings!
Each pair is meticulously handcrafted with colorful beads and festive details, making them perfect for yourself or as a unique gift.
Value: $10
Custom Unframed Name Print by The Letter Nest
$25
Starting bid
"Personalize one of The Letter Nest’s Alphabets with a Custom Name Print for your nursery, playroom, or kid’s room. You provide the name, and Sally will customize the artwork for you.
Each letter connects its subject with its letter-sound, lending the artwork an educational aspect. Our Custom Name Prints add individuality to your child’s space, and make for a wonderful baby shower or birthday gift.
Custom Name Prints are printed-to-order on white matte paper, based on Sally’s original watercolors. Alternative letters will be used where there are duplicates in a name, e.g. “Mimi,” “Kaia” or “Adam.”
"Personalize one of The Letter Nest’s Alphabets with a Custom Name Print for your nursery, playroom, or kid’s room. You provide the name, and Sally will customize the artwork for you.
Each letter connects its subject with its letter-sound, lending the artwork an educational aspect. Our Custom Name Prints add individuality to your child’s space, and make for a wonderful baby shower or birthday gift.
Custom Name Prints are printed-to-order on white matte paper, based on Sally’s original watercolors. Alternative letters will be used where there are duplicates in a name, e.g. “Mimi,” “Kaia” or “Adam.”
$25 Gift Card for California Pizza Kitchen
$5
Starting bid
Born in Beverly Hills in 1985, former federal prosecutors Rick Rosenfield and Larry Flax combined their passion for food with fresh high-quality ingredients to create California Pizza Kitchen (CPK). Introducing diners to innovative California-style pizza with the invention of The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza. Today, CPK continues to reimagine California creativity, pushing culinary boundaries with a long list of industry-firsts including gluten-free crust, cauliflower crust, and healthful Power Bowls. Handcrafted with fresh, seasonally inspired ingredients, each dish and cocktail served at CPK is uniquely built on innovation.
CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in nearly 200 restaurants worldwide, 12 international cities, and 11 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, and handcrafted beverages, let's cheers to a delicious adventure for your tastebuds!
https://www.cpk.com/
Born in Beverly Hills in 1985, former federal prosecutors Rick Rosenfield and Larry Flax combined their passion for food with fresh high-quality ingredients to create California Pizza Kitchen (CPK). Introducing diners to innovative California-style pizza with the invention of The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza. Today, CPK continues to reimagine California creativity, pushing culinary boundaries with a long list of industry-firsts including gluten-free crust, cauliflower crust, and healthful Power Bowls. Handcrafted with fresh, seasonally inspired ingredients, each dish and cocktail served at CPK is uniquely built on innovation.
CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in nearly 200 restaurants worldwide, 12 international cities, and 11 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, and handcrafted beverages, let's cheers to a delicious adventure for your tastebuds!
https://www.cpk.com/
$25 Gift Card for Doodlehopper 4 Kids (Falls Church)
$5
Starting bid
Doodlehopper 4 Kids is your neighborhood one stop kid’s shop for toys, children’s books and baby gifts. We have been locally owned and operated for over 20 years in Falls Church, Virginia.
We offer a uniquely specialized shopping experience with our knowledgeable staff and hand-picked selection of toys that will pique your child’s curiosity and encourage their imagination!
We host monthly events (usually free) throughout the year showcasing local children’s musicians, live animal shows, magicians and more!
We actively strive to be partners with the community by working with local elementary schools, family charities and other programs geared towards kids and families.
During the holiday season, we keep the magic of Christmas alive and well by playing ambassadors to Santa and more. Just ask any one of our employees.
Come on by to start your Doodlehopper experience today.
https://doodlehopper.com/
Doodlehopper 4 Kids is your neighborhood one stop kid’s shop for toys, children’s books and baby gifts. We have been locally owned and operated for over 20 years in Falls Church, Virginia.
We offer a uniquely specialized shopping experience with our knowledgeable staff and hand-picked selection of toys that will pique your child’s curiosity and encourage their imagination!
We host monthly events (usually free) throughout the year showcasing local children’s musicians, live animal shows, magicians and more!
We actively strive to be partners with the community by working with local elementary schools, family charities and other programs geared towards kids and families.
During the holiday season, we keep the magic of Christmas alive and well by playing ambassadors to Santa and more. Just ask any one of our employees.
Come on by to start your Doodlehopper experience today.
https://doodlehopper.com/
WB Motors Voucher (#1)
$10
Starting bid
1 Voucher for (2) oil change services at WB Motors
Oil change includes topping up all fluids, overall safety check, tire pressure adjustment.
Valid for new customers
Approximate Value: $80
https://wbmotorsinc.com/
1 Voucher for (2) oil change services at WB Motors
Oil change includes topping up all fluids, overall safety check, tire pressure adjustment.
Valid for new customers
Approximate Value: $80
https://wbmotorsinc.com/
WB Motors Voucher (#2)
$10
Starting bid
1 Voucher for (2) oil change services at WB Motors
Oil change includes topping up all fluids, overall safety check, tire pressure adjustment.
Valid for new customers
Approximate Value: $80
https://wbmotorsinc.com/
1 Voucher for (2) oil change services at WB Motors
Oil change includes topping up all fluids, overall safety check, tire pressure adjustment.
Valid for new customers
Approximate Value: $80
https://wbmotorsinc.com/
4 Tickets to a Fredericksburg Nationals Baseball Game
$15
Starting bid
Fredericksburg is the proud home of the Fredericksburg Nationals, affectionately known as the Fred Nats. As the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, the team is part of the Carolina League and provides a pathway for rising stars in professional baseball. Home games are played at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, a state-of-the-art facility offering an exciting and family-friendly experience. Known for their community involvement, thrilling games, and vibrant atmosphere, the Fred Nats are a cornerstone of local sports entertainment.
Baseball Games
The Fredericksburg Nationals’ season runs from April to September. Check out their website for the game schedule and to purchase tickets. Must redeem one week before desired game. Opening day, July 4th, and any weekend home game not applicable. Valid only for 2025 season.
https://www.milb.com/fredericksburg
Fredericksburg is the proud home of the Fredericksburg Nationals, affectionately known as the Fred Nats. As the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, the team is part of the Carolina League and provides a pathway for rising stars in professional baseball. Home games are played at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, a state-of-the-art facility offering an exciting and family-friendly experience. Known for their community involvement, thrilling games, and vibrant atmosphere, the Fred Nats are a cornerstone of local sports entertainment.
Baseball Games
The Fredericksburg Nationals’ season runs from April to September. Check out their website for the game schedule and to purchase tickets. Must redeem one week before desired game. Opening day, July 4th, and any weekend home game not applicable. Valid only for 2025 season.
https://www.milb.com/fredericksburg
Tax Plan Creation by Allele Tax Advisory
$50
Starting bid
At Allele Tax Advisory, our small, passionate team of IRS-registered preparers is dedicated to providing personalized, one-on-one attention to clients. We ensure you receive accurate and timely tax services while also gaining a deeper understanding of your taxes.
Our founder is an Enrolled Agent with over 6 years of experience in tax preparation and compliance. She also has a Certificate in Accounting from the College of San Mateo and has passed the Tax Preparation Training from Intuit, the makers of TurboTax. Additionally, all employees at Allele Tax Advisory are required to maintain an active Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN) with the IRS and undergo at least 20 hours of additional tax training per year to ensure that clients get the most accurate tax advice.
Allele Tax Advisory is based in Austin, Texas, but we work remotely with taxpayers across the United States. In fact, many of our clients live in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and, naturally, Texas.
This listing is for two 45-minute remote tax planning sessions for an individual or a married couple
Value: $379.
https://www.alleletax.com/
At Allele Tax Advisory, our small, passionate team of IRS-registered preparers is dedicated to providing personalized, one-on-one attention to clients. We ensure you receive accurate and timely tax services while also gaining a deeper understanding of your taxes.
Our founder is an Enrolled Agent with over 6 years of experience in tax preparation and compliance. She also has a Certificate in Accounting from the College of San Mateo and has passed the Tax Preparation Training from Intuit, the makers of TurboTax. Additionally, all employees at Allele Tax Advisory are required to maintain an active Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN) with the IRS and undergo at least 20 hours of additional tax training per year to ensure that clients get the most accurate tax advice.
Allele Tax Advisory is based in Austin, Texas, but we work remotely with taxpayers across the United States. In fact, many of our clients live in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and, naturally, Texas.
This listing is for two 45-minute remote tax planning sessions for an individual or a married couple
Value: $379.
https://www.alleletax.com/
Swim Lessons & More from Goldfish Swim School (Reston)
$60
Starting bid
Goldfish Swim School is proud to provide state-of-the-art aquatic swimming facilities that are dedicated to indoor children’s swim lessons and programs for children ages 4 months and up. From Jump Start Clinics to our competitive team known as Swim Force, we’re committed to helping your child develop important life skills so he or she can make waves in life.
This listing includes 4 weeks of swim lessons including registration fee, 4 family swim passes, and a pair of goggles, a retail value of $247.
https://goldfishswimschool.com/reston
Goldfish Swim School is proud to provide state-of-the-art aquatic swimming facilities that are dedicated to indoor children’s swim lessons and programs for children ages 4 months and up. From Jump Start Clinics to our competitive team known as Swim Force, we’re committed to helping your child develop important life skills so he or she can make waves in life.
This listing includes 4 weeks of swim lessons including registration fee, 4 family swim passes, and a pair of goggles, a retail value of $247.
https://goldfishswimschool.com/reston
$30 Gift Card & Beer Glass from Chubby Squirrel Brewing Co.
$5
Starting bid
Located in the heart of downtown Fairfax, in the City of Fairfax, Virginia. A short walk from historic Fairfax, Old Town Hall, great shopping, and with plenty of parking, CSBC is your convenient, neighborhood brewpub. Close to home for residents of Burke, Fairfax Station, Fairfax, Falls Church, Reston, Centreville, Vienna, Tysons Corner, Lorton, Prince William, and Washington DC.
Pets welcome on our outside porch, service animals welcome inside.
https://www.chubbysquirrelbrewing.com/
Located in the heart of downtown Fairfax, in the City of Fairfax, Virginia. A short walk from historic Fairfax, Old Town Hall, great shopping, and with plenty of parking, CSBC is your convenient, neighborhood brewpub. Close to home for residents of Burke, Fairfax Station, Fairfax, Falls Church, Reston, Centreville, Vienna, Tysons Corner, Lorton, Prince William, and Washington DC.
Pets welcome on our outside porch, service animals welcome inside.
https://www.chubbysquirrelbrewing.com/
Sugar Stix - 11 inch Handmade Cotton Candy Cake
$15
Starting bid
Customizable, multi-flavor cake. Serves up to 12. Comes with sprinkles. One week advance notice required. Certificate valid thru 12/31/25.
$40 Value
Our mission is to bring joy and nostalgia to every customer through the sweet, fluffy goodness of hand-spun cotton candy. We strive to use the highest quality ingredients and maintain the traditional methods of spinning cotton candy to ensure the best taste and texture. We are committed to providing a fun, nostalgic and inviting atmosphere for customers of all ages to enjoy.
https://sugarstixcottoncandy.com/
Customizable, multi-flavor cake. Serves up to 12. Comes with sprinkles. One week advance notice required. Certificate valid thru 12/31/25.
$40 Value
Our mission is to bring joy and nostalgia to every customer through the sweet, fluffy goodness of hand-spun cotton candy. We strive to use the highest quality ingredients and maintain the traditional methods of spinning cotton candy to ensure the best taste and texture. We are committed to providing a fun, nostalgic and inviting atmosphere for customers of all ages to enjoy.
https://sugarstixcottoncandy.com/
Yard Sign for Any Occasion from Happy Yards (Woodbridge)
$10
Starting bid
Happy Yards, founded by Katie Johnson, brings happiness to you through personalized signs for any special occasion. This listing is for 1 large-size yard sign for any occasion, a
$65 value.
Find Happy Yards on Instagram: @happy_yards_nova!
Happy Yards, founded by Katie Johnson, brings happiness to you through personalized signs for any special occasion. This listing is for 1 large-size yard sign for any occasion, a
$65 value.
Find Happy Yards on Instagram: @happy_yards_nova!
Gift Basket from Leaf & Petal (Occoquan)
$5
Starting bid
Leaf & Petal is a tea and remedies shop based in Historic Occoquan, Virginia. We bring you meticulously selected products that kindle wellness, good energy, and a sense of peace.
Our specialties are delicious, healing teas, herbal remedies, and aromatherapy products.
We also carry teapots, mugs, tea accessories, vinyl stickers, & local, original art.
Welcome to our tea community.
This listing is for a gift basket including: two small teas, a shower steamer, disposable tea bags and a $20 gift card.
https://leafandpetalva.com/
Leaf & Petal is a tea and remedies shop based in Historic Occoquan, Virginia. We bring you meticulously selected products that kindle wellness, good energy, and a sense of peace.
Our specialties are delicious, healing teas, herbal remedies, and aromatherapy products.
We also carry teapots, mugs, tea accessories, vinyl stickers, & local, original art.
Welcome to our tea community.
This listing is for a gift basket including: two small teas, a shower steamer, disposable tea bags and a $20 gift card.
https://leafandpetalva.com/
Romp & Roll Private 1hr play date for 8 children (6 & under)
$75
Starting bid
Includes an instructor-led 45 min gym or music class of your choice) @ Romp n Roll Fairfax
Value: $300.
A kids gym for Babies, Toddlers & Preschoolers
Once upon a time, in a world full of busy schedules and endless distractions, a beacon of joy, imagination, and connection emerged! Romp n’ Roll is a magical place where children aged 3 months to 5 years embark on adventures in weekly classes: choose from gym, art, music, cooking, science, dance, sports, and more. Here, we specialize in creating a vibrant community where both kids and parents can explore, learn, and grow together. Our clean, playful facilities and well-trained, engaging instructors ensure that every visit sparks curiosity, creativity, and, more importantly, fun! Come discover why Romp n’ Roll has been a beloved destination for families for over 20 years.
Includes an instructor-led 45 min gym or music class of your choice) @ Romp n Roll Fairfax
Value: $300.
A kids gym for Babies, Toddlers & Preschoolers
Once upon a time, in a world full of busy schedules and endless distractions, a beacon of joy, imagination, and connection emerged! Romp n’ Roll is a magical place where children aged 3 months to 5 years embark on adventures in weekly classes: choose from gym, art, music, cooking, science, dance, sports, and more. Here, we specialize in creating a vibrant community where both kids and parents can explore, learn, and grow together. Our clean, playful facilities and well-trained, engaging instructors ensure that every visit sparks curiosity, creativity, and, more importantly, fun! Come discover why Romp n’ Roll has been a beloved destination for families for over 20 years.
2 Admission & Skate Rental Passes from Fairfax Ice Arena
$5
Starting bid
Fairfax Ice Arena opened its doors on March 17, 1973. The rink is the first year-round indoor ice skating rink facility in Virginia, and in the South. Fairfax Ice Arena celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023.
Fairfax Ice Arena offers year-round indoor public ice skating, recreational and competitive figure skating lesson and training programs, adult ice hockey league, ice rink rental for fundraising events and film/media use, ice skating parties, a Pro Shop and a cafe. The rink is located only 12 miles from Washington D.C., in Fairfax, Virginia (Fairfax County Virginia).
The rink continues to have first-rate, world renowned coaches and competitive skaters. Fairfax Ice Arena is proud to be the home ice rink of the Skating Club of Northern Virginia, and the adult Fairfax Hockey League both formed in 1975.
www.fairfaxicearena.com
Fairfax Ice Arena opened its doors on March 17, 1973. The rink is the first year-round indoor ice skating rink facility in Virginia, and in the South. Fairfax Ice Arena celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023.
Fairfax Ice Arena offers year-round indoor public ice skating, recreational and competitive figure skating lesson and training programs, adult ice hockey league, ice rink rental for fundraising events and film/media use, ice skating parties, a Pro Shop and a cafe. The rink is located only 12 miles from Washington D.C., in Fairfax, Virginia (Fairfax County Virginia).
The rink continues to have first-rate, world renowned coaches and competitive skaters. Fairfax Ice Arena is proud to be the home ice rink of the Skating Club of Northern Virginia, and the adult Fairfax Hockey League both formed in 1975.
www.fairfaxicearena.com
$40 Gift Card for Clifton Cafe
$10
Starting bid
Three generations are now under one roof since a father & son have assumed ownership of Clifton Cafe in November, 2023. The Father, a military Veteran, science fiction writer and retired businessman, along with his son, a restauranteur, artist and art collector, have teamed up (with other family members and grandson in tow) to take Clifton Cafe into a new direction of excellence focusing on attentiveness, friendliness, cleanliness and service.
www.cliftoncafe.com
Three generations are now under one roof since a father & son have assumed ownership of Clifton Cafe in November, 2023. The Father, a military Veteran, science fiction writer and retired businessman, along with his son, a restauranteur, artist and art collector, have teamed up (with other family members and grandson in tow) to take Clifton Cafe into a new direction of excellence focusing on attentiveness, friendliness, cleanliness and service.
www.cliftoncafe.com
Handmade Mr. Grinch Beaded Earrings
$4
Starting bid
Give a playful nod to mischief with these Mr. Grinch Earrings!
Add a festive sparkle to your holiday outfits with this charming set of handmade holiday-themed beaded earrings!
Each pair is meticulously handcrafted with colorful beads and festive details, making them perfect for yourself or as a unique gift.
Value: $10
Give a playful nod to mischief with these Mr. Grinch Earrings!
Add a festive sparkle to your holiday outfits with this charming set of handmade holiday-themed beaded earrings!
Each pair is meticulously handcrafted with colorful beads and festive details, making them perfect for yourself or as a unique gift.
Value: $10
2 tickets to a Barter Theater Performance
$40
Starting bid
(2) Tickets to a Performance. Expires 1 year after purchase. Not valid for special events or holiday productions.
Value: $150.
https://bartertheatre.com/
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, VA, is the nation's longest running professional theatre produces more than 25 musicals, plays & live band showcase performances year-round. We are a repertory company of resident artists dedicated to serving others by creating world-class theatre in the heart of Appalachia. Barter Theatre will maintain a sustainable model of producing world-class theatre that entertains, engages, and connects artists and audience, while reflecting the inherently Appalachian values of hard work, generosity, service and story.
(2) Tickets to a Performance. Expires 1 year after purchase. Not valid for special events or holiday productions.
Value: $150.
https://bartertheatre.com/
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, VA, is the nation's longest running professional theatre produces more than 25 musicals, plays & live band showcase performances year-round. We are a repertory company of resident artists dedicated to serving others by creating world-class theatre in the heart of Appalachia. Barter Theatre will maintain a sustainable model of producing world-class theatre that entertains, engages, and connects artists and audience, while reflecting the inherently Appalachian values of hard work, generosity, service and story.
Handmade Mr. Claus Beaded Earrings
$4
Starting bid
Channel the spirit of Christmas in these Mr. Claus Earrings.
Add a festive sparkle to your holiday outfits with this charming set of handmade holiday-themed beaded earrings!
Each pair is meticulously handcrafted with colorful beads and festive details, making them perfect for yourself or as a unique gift."
Value: $10
Channel the spirit of Christmas in these Mr. Claus Earrings.
Add a festive sparkle to your holiday outfits with this charming set of handmade holiday-themed beaded earrings!
Each pair is meticulously handcrafted with colorful beads and festive details, making them perfect for yourself or as a unique gift."
Value: $10
Handmade Mrs. Grinch Beaded Earrings
$4
Starting bid
Give a playful nod to mischief with these Mrs. Grinch Earrings!
Add a festive sparkle to your holiday outfits with this charming set of handmade holiday-themed beaded earrings!
Each pair is meticulously handcrafted with colorful beads and festive details, making them perfect for yourself or as a unique gift.
Value: $10
Give a playful nod to mischief with these Mrs. Grinch Earrings!
Add a festive sparkle to your holiday outfits with this charming set of handmade holiday-themed beaded earrings!
Each pair is meticulously handcrafted with colorful beads and festive details, making them perfect for yourself or as a unique gift.
Value: $10
$25 Gift Card for Merrifield Garden Center
$5
Starting bid
Merrifield Garden Center is a family owned and operated, full service garden center, nursery and landscaping company. We have three locations in Northern Virginia, with an extended family of over 600 employees.
We believe in the power of dreams. Our founders, Bob Warhurst and Buddy Williams, established our garden center in 1971. We began with a small roadside store and less than an acre of plants, and now we are proud to be one of the largest nursery and landscaping companies in the region.
Quality drives everything we do. Our buyers travel the country to find the highest quality plants, gardening supplies and home décor items. We strive to provide an unmatched selection of new and noteworthy plants and products for your home and garden.
We pour our hearts into caring for our plants, and love connecting people with the perfect plants for their gardens. As hands-on gardeners, we learn a great deal working directly with our customers and experienced horticulturists alike. We are grateful for the opportunity to share our knowledge with you through our classes, the blog and social media.
As a family business with deep roots in the Northern Virginia area, we support our local schools and communities, other family businesses and independent artisans whenever we can.
We invite you to visit our garden centers throughout the year and experience the beauty that each season brings.
https://www.merrifieldgardencenter.com/
Merrifield Garden Center is a family owned and operated, full service garden center, nursery and landscaping company. We have three locations in Northern Virginia, with an extended family of over 600 employees.
We believe in the power of dreams. Our founders, Bob Warhurst and Buddy Williams, established our garden center in 1971. We began with a small roadside store and less than an acre of plants, and now we are proud to be one of the largest nursery and landscaping companies in the region.
Quality drives everything we do. Our buyers travel the country to find the highest quality plants, gardening supplies and home décor items. We strive to provide an unmatched selection of new and noteworthy plants and products for your home and garden.
We pour our hearts into caring for our plants, and love connecting people with the perfect plants for their gardens. As hands-on gardeners, we learn a great deal working directly with our customers and experienced horticulturists alike. We are grateful for the opportunity to share our knowledge with you through our classes, the blog and social media.
As a family business with deep roots in the Northern Virginia area, we support our local schools and communities, other family businesses and independent artisans whenever we can.
We invite you to visit our garden centers throughout the year and experience the beauty that each season brings.
https://www.merrifieldgardencenter.com/
Personal Pizza Coupon from Manhattan Pizza GMU (#1)
$2
Starting bid
The Manhattan Pizza dream was born from the deli and pizzeria stores in Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island where everyone was welcome to drop in and grab a slice of pizza. We want to take this dream and put it all across America.
At Manhattan Pizza, we want to see our communities thrive, which is why we invest and give back to local organizations. We are proud partners with non-profits such as sports teams all the way to the local police department. We are happy to say that the Manhattan name brings joy to families across America, and we hope to serve you soon!
https://manhattanpizza.com/locations/fairfax-gmu/
The Manhattan Pizza dream was born from the deli and pizzeria stores in Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island where everyone was welcome to drop in and grab a slice of pizza. We want to take this dream and put it all across America.
At Manhattan Pizza, we want to see our communities thrive, which is why we invest and give back to local organizations. We are proud partners with non-profits such as sports teams all the way to the local police department. We are happy to say that the Manhattan name brings joy to families across America, and we hope to serve you soon!
https://manhattanpizza.com/locations/fairfax-gmu/
Personal Pizza Coupon from Manhattan Pizza GMU (#2)
$2
Starting bid
The Manhattan Pizza dream was born from the deli and pizzeria stores in Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island where everyone was welcome to drop in and grab a slice of pizza. We want to take this dream and put it all across America.
At Manhattan Pizza, we want to see our communities thrive, which is why we invest and give back to local organizations. We are proud partners with non-profits such as sports teams all the way to the local police department. We are happy to say that the Manhattan name brings joy to families across America, and we hope to serve you soon!
https://manhattanpizza.com/locations/fairfax-gmu/
The Manhattan Pizza dream was born from the deli and pizzeria stores in Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island where everyone was welcome to drop in and grab a slice of pizza. We want to take this dream and put it all across America.
At Manhattan Pizza, we want to see our communities thrive, which is why we invest and give back to local organizations. We are proud partners with non-profits such as sports teams all the way to the local police department. We are happy to say that the Manhattan name brings joy to families across America, and we hope to serve you soon!
https://manhattanpizza.com/locations/fairfax-gmu/
Personal Pizza Coupon from Manhattan Pizza GMU (#3)
$2
Starting bid
The Manhattan Pizza dream was born from the deli and pizzeria stores in Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island where everyone was welcome to drop in and grab a slice of pizza. We want to take this dream and put it all across America.
At Manhattan Pizza, we want to see our communities thrive, which is why we invest and give back to local organizations. We are proud partners with non-profits such as sports teams all the way to the local police department. We are happy to say that the Manhattan name brings joy to families across America, and we hope to serve you soon!
https://manhattanpizza.com/locations/fairfax-gmu/
The Manhattan Pizza dream was born from the deli and pizzeria stores in Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island where everyone was welcome to drop in and grab a slice of pizza. We want to take this dream and put it all across America.
At Manhattan Pizza, we want to see our communities thrive, which is why we invest and give back to local organizations. We are proud partners with non-profits such as sports teams all the way to the local police department. We are happy to say that the Manhattan name brings joy to families across America, and we hope to serve you soon!
https://manhattanpizza.com/locations/fairfax-gmu/
Flight Adventure Park (5) 60min. jump passes
$30
Starting bid
Looking for out-of-this-world trampoline park programs in Springfield? Lucky you! We know the perfect spot. At Flight Adventure park, thrillseekers of all ages have over 25,000 square feet of fun to explore! Our exclusive Springfield trampoline park programs are packed with fun. Our amazing attractions include wall-to-wall trampolines, Lunar Dodgeball, AirSlam Basketball, Battle Beam, a designated Kidz Zone for our junior pilots, and an EPIC arcade section and so much more. Whether you want to throw a party, get fit, or simply have a blast, our trampoline park programs in Springfield are sure to delight your senses and bring unforgettable adventure into your life!
$115 Value
Looking for out-of-this-world trampoline park programs in Springfield? Lucky you! We know the perfect spot. At Flight Adventure park, thrillseekers of all ages have over 25,000 square feet of fun to explore! Our exclusive Springfield trampoline park programs are packed with fun. Our amazing attractions include wall-to-wall trampolines, Lunar Dodgeball, AirSlam Basketball, Battle Beam, a designated Kidz Zone for our junior pilots, and an EPIC arcade section and so much more. Whether you want to throw a party, get fit, or simply have a blast, our trampoline park programs in Springfield are sure to delight your senses and bring unforgettable adventure into your life!
$115 Value
Bluemont Experience Package
$45
Starting bid
Includes:
-Bluemont Vineyard - $25 off wine tasting
-Great Country Farms - Family Day Pass (Immediate Family) -Dirt Farm Brewing - $25 off beer purchase
-Henway Hard Cider Company - $25 off cider purchase
For years we gazed up at the mountain from the fields of Great Country Farms and envisioned planting grapes on the sunny slopes. As simple "dirt farmers," our goal is to provide a relaxed atmosphere and approachable tasting experience for our guests to embrace the fruits of our farm labors. We hope this mountain will call to you as often as it does to us to come to elevate your spirits with good wine and good company.
Value: Approximately $155
Includes:
-Bluemont Vineyard - $25 off wine tasting
-Great Country Farms - Family Day Pass (Immediate Family) -Dirt Farm Brewing - $25 off beer purchase
-Henway Hard Cider Company - $25 off cider purchase
For years we gazed up at the mountain from the fields of Great Country Farms and envisioned planting grapes on the sunny slopes. As simple "dirt farmers," our goal is to provide a relaxed atmosphere and approachable tasting experience for our guests to embrace the fruits of our farm labors. We hope this mountain will call to you as often as it does to us to come to elevate your spirits with good wine and good company.
Value: Approximately $155
2 Weeks of Classes at InCourage Martial Arts (Burke) (#4)
$20
Starting bid
InCourage Martial Arts began its journey with a heartfelt mission: to build a community where individuals could strengthen their bodies, sharpen their minds, and elevate their spirits through the art of martial arts. Opening our first schools in Burke, VA, and Ashburn, VA, we quickly became known for our dedication to personal growth, discipline, and respect.
Fueled by the enthusiasm and support of our students and their families, we expanded our footprint. In 2019, we celebrated the opening of our third and fourth locations in Fairfax, VA, and Purcellville, VA. These new branches allowed us to extend our empowering programs and create more opportunities for people to discover their potential.
Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, we adapted with resilience, continuing to provide exceptional training both in-person and virtually. By 2023, we proudly added our latest addition in Broadlands, VA, solidifying our presence across Northern Virginia.
This listing is for a 2-week trial of martial arts classes at InCourage Burke, including a free uniform. Expires 3 months after receipt.
https://www.incouragemartialarts.com/locations/burke-va
InCourage Martial Arts began its journey with a heartfelt mission: to build a community where individuals could strengthen their bodies, sharpen their minds, and elevate their spirits through the art of martial arts. Opening our first schools in Burke, VA, and Ashburn, VA, we quickly became known for our dedication to personal growth, discipline, and respect.
Fueled by the enthusiasm and support of our students and their families, we expanded our footprint. In 2019, we celebrated the opening of our third and fourth locations in Fairfax, VA, and Purcellville, VA. These new branches allowed us to extend our empowering programs and create more opportunities for people to discover their potential.
Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, we adapted with resilience, continuing to provide exceptional training both in-person and virtually. By 2023, we proudly added our latest addition in Broadlands, VA, solidifying our presence across Northern Virginia.
This listing is for a 2-week trial of martial arts classes at InCourage Burke, including a free uniform. Expires 3 months after receipt.
https://www.incouragemartialarts.com/locations/burke-va
2 Weeks of Classes at InCourage Martial Arts (Burke) (#5)
$20
Starting bid
InCourage Martial Arts began its journey with a heartfelt mission: to build a community where individuals could strengthen their bodies, sharpen their minds, and elevate their spirits through the art of martial arts. Opening our first schools in Burke, VA, and Ashburn, VA, we quickly became known for our dedication to personal growth, discipline, and respect.
Fueled by the enthusiasm and support of our students and their families, we expanded our footprint. In 2019, we celebrated the opening of our third and fourth locations in Fairfax, VA, and Purcellville, VA. These new branches allowed us to extend our empowering programs and create more opportunities for people to discover their potential.
Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, we adapted with resilience, continuing to provide exceptional training both in-person and virtually. By 2023, we proudly added our latest addition in Broadlands, VA, solidifying our presence across Northern Virginia.
This listing is for a 2-week trial of martial arts classes at InCourage Burke, including a free uniform. Expires 3 months after receipt.
https://www.incouragemartialarts.com/locations/burke-va
InCourage Martial Arts began its journey with a heartfelt mission: to build a community where individuals could strengthen their bodies, sharpen their minds, and elevate their spirits through the art of martial arts. Opening our first schools in Burke, VA, and Ashburn, VA, we quickly became known for our dedication to personal growth, discipline, and respect.
Fueled by the enthusiasm and support of our students and their families, we expanded our footprint. In 2019, we celebrated the opening of our third and fourth locations in Fairfax, VA, and Purcellville, VA. These new branches allowed us to extend our empowering programs and create more opportunities for people to discover their potential.
Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, we adapted with resilience, continuing to provide exceptional training both in-person and virtually. By 2023, we proudly added our latest addition in Broadlands, VA, solidifying our presence across Northern Virginia.
This listing is for a 2-week trial of martial arts classes at InCourage Burke, including a free uniform. Expires 3 months after receipt.
https://www.incouragemartialarts.com/locations/burke-va
2 Weeks of Classes at InCourage Martial Arts (Burke) (#6)
$20
Starting bid
InCourage Martial Arts began its journey with a heartfelt mission: to build a community where individuals could strengthen their bodies, sharpen their minds, and elevate their spirits through the art of martial arts. Opening our first schools in Burke, VA, and Ashburn, VA, we quickly became known for our dedication to personal growth, discipline, and respect.
Fueled by the enthusiasm and support of our students and their families, we expanded our footprint. In 2019, we celebrated the opening of our third and fourth locations in Fairfax, VA, and Purcellville, VA. These new branches allowed us to extend our empowering programs and create more opportunities for people to discover their potential.
Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, we adapted with resilience, continuing to provide exceptional training both in-person and virtually. By 2023, we proudly added our latest addition in Broadlands, VA, solidifying our presence across Northern Virginia.
This listing is for a 2-week trial of martial arts classes at InCourage Burke, including a free uniform. Expires 3 months after receipt.
https://www.incouragemartialarts.com/locations/burke-va
InCourage Martial Arts began its journey with a heartfelt mission: to build a community where individuals could strengthen their bodies, sharpen their minds, and elevate their spirits through the art of martial arts. Opening our first schools in Burke, VA, and Ashburn, VA, we quickly became known for our dedication to personal growth, discipline, and respect.
Fueled by the enthusiasm and support of our students and their families, we expanded our footprint. In 2019, we celebrated the opening of our third and fourth locations in Fairfax, VA, and Purcellville, VA. These new branches allowed us to extend our empowering programs and create more opportunities for people to discover their potential.
Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, we adapted with resilience, continuing to provide exceptional training both in-person and virtually. By 2023, we proudly added our latest addition in Broadlands, VA, solidifying our presence across Northern Virginia.
This listing is for a 2-week trial of martial arts classes at InCourage Burke, including a free uniform. Expires 3 months after receipt.
https://www.incouragemartialarts.com/locations/burke-va
Free Month of Classes & 2 Yoga Mats from Fit4Mom SW NOVA
$20
Starting bid
FIT4MOM is the nation’s leading company for pre and postnatal health, wellness, and fitness programs for every stage of motherhood. From pregnancy through postpartum and beyond, our fitness and wellness programs help make moms strong in body, mind, and spirit.
By providing mom with the support, community, and self-care she needs during pregnancy, postpartum, and throughout every stage of their motherhood journey, we believe these moms will raise healthy, strong families. FIT4MOM is more than a fitness franchise; we believe in building communities by connecting with local families, businesses, entrepreneurs, and neighborhoods.
Value: $100
https://southwestnova.fit4mom.com/
FIT4MOM is the nation’s leading company for pre and postnatal health, wellness, and fitness programs for every stage of motherhood. From pregnancy through postpartum and beyond, our fitness and wellness programs help make moms strong in body, mind, and spirit.
By providing mom with the support, community, and self-care she needs during pregnancy, postpartum, and throughout every stage of their motherhood journey, we believe these moms will raise healthy, strong families. FIT4MOM is more than a fitness franchise; we believe in building communities by connecting with local families, businesses, entrepreneurs, and neighborhoods.
Value: $100
https://southwestnova.fit4mom.com/
Mature Hoya Krinkle 8 Houseplant
$20
Starting bid
This plant comes from the personal collection of Spring-Mar parent Kate Bailey. Mature hoyas can be hard to find. Hoyas are rewarding, beautiful plants that tolerate dry conditions but need quite a bit of light. They have thick, shiny leaves. Hoyas are also considered pet safe.
This plant comes with a 6-inch diameter plastic grow pot with holes, white outer display pot without holes, and wood-beaded macrame hanger. No known pest history.
This plant comes from the personal collection of Spring-Mar parent Kate Bailey. Mature hoyas can be hard to find. Hoyas are rewarding, beautiful plants that tolerate dry conditions but need quite a bit of light. They have thick, shiny leaves. Hoyas are also considered pet safe.
This plant comes with a 6-inch diameter plastic grow pot with holes, white outer display pot without holes, and wood-beaded macrame hanger. No known pest history.
Peony Nail Spa $25 Gift Card
$8
Starting bid
Walk through our door, wind down, and allow the world to dissolve away. Indulge yourself with our luxurious treatments from a full line of nails, skin, and spa care, using brand products. Immerse yourself with natural and organic spa ingredients designed to pamper, rejuvenate, and renew your body and mind.
http://www.peonynailfairfax.com/
Walk through our door, wind down, and allow the world to dissolve away. Indulge yourself with our luxurious treatments from a full line of nails, skin, and spa care, using brand products. Immerse yourself with natural and organic spa ingredients designed to pamper, rejuvenate, and renew your body and mind.
http://www.peonynailfairfax.com/
ZZ Zenzi Plant in 6-Inch Pot
$10
Starting bid
This plant comes from the personal collection of Spring-Mar parent Kate Bailey. ZZ "zenzi" plants are miniature versions of the well-known ZZ plant. This plant tolerates neglect, low light, and dry conditions better than most. Comes in a plastic grow pot with holes and outer plastic display pot without holes. No known pest history.
This plant comes from the personal collection of Spring-Mar parent Kate Bailey. ZZ "zenzi" plants are miniature versions of the well-known ZZ plant. This plant tolerates neglect, low light, and dry conditions better than most. Comes in a plastic grow pot with holes and outer plastic display pot without holes. No known pest history.
6-Inch Cactus & Succulent Garden
$10
Starting bid
This cactus and succulent garden is from the personal collection of Spring-Mar parent Kate Bailey and includes a barrel cactus, fuzzy echeveria, and variegated jade plant. These plants love high light and tolerate infrequent watering well. They are planted in a 6-inch beige terracotta pot, which comes with a matching saucer. No known pest history.
This cactus and succulent garden is from the personal collection of Spring-Mar parent Kate Bailey and includes a barrel cactus, fuzzy echeveria, and variegated jade plant. These plants love high light and tolerate infrequent watering well. They are planted in a 6-inch beige terracotta pot, which comes with a matching saucer. No known pest history.
Homemade Holiday Cookie Platter
$15
Starting bid
Get ready to dazzle your taste buds and spread holiday cheer with this delightful tray assorted cookies, perfect for your festive gatherings (such as the upcoming class holiday parties!), gifting, or simply indulging in holiday magic! Save time on holiday baking, treat your family, friends, co-workers or class.
What’s Included:
A customizable variety of homemade holiday favorites, lovingly baked and beautifully presented.
Possible flavors: classic sugar cookies, snickerdoodles, molasses crinkles, peanut butter blossoms, creme de menthe brownies, and more!
Decorated with festive sprinkles, icing, and other holiday embellishments.
Tray Size: 3 dozen cookies.
Packaging: Arranged on a white, porcelain tray, wrapped for freshness.
Pickup/Delivery: Pickup the week of December 16 to 20, on the date of your choosing. Pickup from Spring Mar or other mutually agreed location.
Allergen Information: Contains wheat, eggs, dairy, peanuts*. Can exclude peanut options if notified of allergy.
Value: $50
Get ready to dazzle your taste buds and spread holiday cheer with this delightful tray assorted cookies, perfect for your festive gatherings (such as the upcoming class holiday parties!), gifting, or simply indulging in holiday magic! Save time on holiday baking, treat your family, friends, co-workers or class.
What’s Included:
A customizable variety of homemade holiday favorites, lovingly baked and beautifully presented.
Possible flavors: classic sugar cookies, snickerdoodles, molasses crinkles, peanut butter blossoms, creme de menthe brownies, and more!
Decorated with festive sprinkles, icing, and other holiday embellishments.
Tray Size: 3 dozen cookies.
Packaging: Arranged on a white, porcelain tray, wrapped for freshness.
Pickup/Delivery: Pickup the week of December 16 to 20, on the date of your choosing. Pickup from Spring Mar or other mutually agreed location.
Allergen Information: Contains wheat, eggs, dairy, peanuts*. Can exclude peanut options if notified of allergy.
Value: $50
KM Wellness - 60 minute massage certificate
$25
Starting bid
Karen is a professional massage therapist trained in a variety of modalities.
Swedish Massage: very relaxing and therapeutic style of bodywork. It combines oils or lotion with an array of strokes such as rolling, kneading, and percussion to help the body improve its circulation. The benefits of this type of bodywork are wide-ranging and include relief from aches and pains, decreased stress levels in the body, enhanced mental clarity, improved appearance, and greater flexibility.
Active Isolated Stretching: Developed by Aaron Mattes. A dynamic system for improving your flexibility and overall well-being. Stretching your muscles not only reduces your chance of injury, but also strengthens your tendons and improves your circulation.
Deep Tissue Massage: a form of bodywork that aims to relieve tension in the deeper layers of tissue in the body. Deep Tissue Massage is a highly effective method for releasing chronic stress areas due to misalignment, repetitive motions, and past lingering injuries. Due to the nature of the deep tissue work, open communication during the session is crucial to make sure you don't get too uncomfortable. Keep in mind that soreness is pretty common after the treatment, and that plenty of water should be ingested to aid with the flushing and removal of toxins that will have been released from the deep tissue during the session.
https://karenmermagen.amtamembers.com/about-me
Value: 100
Karen is a professional massage therapist trained in a variety of modalities.
Swedish Massage: very relaxing and therapeutic style of bodywork. It combines oils or lotion with an array of strokes such as rolling, kneading, and percussion to help the body improve its circulation. The benefits of this type of bodywork are wide-ranging and include relief from aches and pains, decreased stress levels in the body, enhanced mental clarity, improved appearance, and greater flexibility.
Active Isolated Stretching: Developed by Aaron Mattes. A dynamic system for improving your flexibility and overall well-being. Stretching your muscles not only reduces your chance of injury, but also strengthens your tendons and improves your circulation.
Deep Tissue Massage: a form of bodywork that aims to relieve tension in the deeper layers of tissue in the body. Deep Tissue Massage is a highly effective method for releasing chronic stress areas due to misalignment, repetitive motions, and past lingering injuries. Due to the nature of the deep tissue work, open communication during the session is crucial to make sure you don't get too uncomfortable. Keep in mind that soreness is pretty common after the treatment, and that plenty of water should be ingested to aid with the flushing and removal of toxins that will have been released from the deep tissue during the session.
https://karenmermagen.amtamembers.com/about-me
Value: 100
$25 Great American Restaurant Gift Card
$8
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card to any Great American Restaurant. Since 1974, we’ve been all about good food and good times. Our food is made fresh from scratch daily with the highest quality ingredients. With 14 restaurants and 3 artisan bakeries across Northern Virginia and Maryland, there’s a spot nearby for you to gather together and savor delicious eats. We invite you to discover your favorite Great American Restaurant. Let’s eat!
$25 Gift Card to any Great American Restaurant. Since 1974, we’ve been all about good food and good times. Our food is made fresh from scratch daily with the highest quality ingredients. With 14 restaurants and 3 artisan bakeries across Northern Virginia and Maryland, there’s a spot nearby for you to gather together and savor delicious eats. We invite you to discover your favorite Great American Restaurant. Let’s eat!
Bostone Belle Bracelet Set
$20
Starting bid
Get a beautiful, customizable bracelet set from creator Kate
She will work with you to make a unique bracelet set depending on your wrist size, available stones, and your individual style.
https://www.instagram.com/_bostonbelle/
Estimated value: $105
Get a beautiful, customizable bracelet set from creator Kate
She will work with you to make a unique bracelet set depending on your wrist size, available stones, and your individual style.
https://www.instagram.com/_bostonbelle/
Estimated value: $105
1 month of free classes at MyGym Burke
$35
Starting bid
1 month of free classes at MyGym in Burke.
Approximate Value $134
https://www.mygym.com/burke
1 month of free classes at MyGym in Burke.
Approximate Value $134
https://www.mygym.com/burke
Trader Joe's Gift Basket of goodies
$20
Starting bid
Trader Joe's Gift Basket
Value: $50
Filled with specialty goodies like popcorn, candy, pretzels, cookies, chips (many holiday-themed) and more!
Trader Joe's Gift Basket
Value: $50
Filled with specialty goodies like popcorn, candy, pretzels, cookies, chips (many holiday-themed) and more!
$50 Gift Card to Trattoria Villagio
$15
Starting bid
Trattoria Villagio in Clifton combines the elegance of a Roman Trattoria with the fun and bustle of an Italian train station. Open daily for lunch and dinner, and serving brunch on Saturday and Sunday, VILLAGIO is renowned for its extensive wine selection, salumi and hand crafted pasta dishes. It’s a perfect location for a quick snack, a lingering meal, a big group, a family night out or even large social gatherings.
Our restaurant offers two distinct dining experiences: the trattoria and the main dining room. The trattoria featuring an extensive raw bar, serves wine, cheese and salumi at marble-topped standing tables for meeting new people or grabbing drinks with a group of friends. The classic dining room seats over 150 and the lively music and cool vibe bring everyone a smile from their first bite of salumi or fresh pasta to their last spoonful of creamy, homemade gelato.
Trattoria Villagio in Clifton combines the elegance of a Roman Trattoria with the fun and bustle of an Italian train station. Open daily for lunch and dinner, and serving brunch on Saturday and Sunday, VILLAGIO is renowned for its extensive wine selection, salumi and hand crafted pasta dishes. It’s a perfect location for a quick snack, a lingering meal, a big group, a family night out or even large social gatherings.
Our restaurant offers two distinct dining experiences: the trattoria and the main dining room. The trattoria featuring an extensive raw bar, serves wine, cheese and salumi at marble-topped standing tables for meeting new people or grabbing drinks with a group of friends. The classic dining room seats over 150 and the lively music and cool vibe bring everyone a smile from their first bite of salumi or fresh pasta to their last spoonful of creamy, homemade gelato.
$50 Gift Card to Trattoria Vilagio
$15
Starting bid
Trattoria Villagio in Clifton combines the elegance of a Roman Trattoria with the fun and bustle of an Italian train station. Open daily for lunch and dinner, and serving brunch on Saturday and Sunday, VILLAGIO is renowned for its extensive wine selection, salumi and hand crafted pasta dishes. It’s a perfect location for a quick snack, a lingering meal, a big group, a family night out or even large social gatherings.
Our restaurant offers two distinct dining experiences: the trattoria and the main dining room. The trattoria featuring an extensive raw bar, serves wine, cheese and salumi at marble-topped standing tables for meeting new people or grabbing drinks with a group of friends. The classic dining room seats over 150 and the lively music and cool vibe bring everyone a smile from their first bite of salumi or fresh pasta to their last spoonful of creamy, homemade gelato.
Trattoria Villagio in Clifton combines the elegance of a Roman Trattoria with the fun and bustle of an Italian train station. Open daily for lunch and dinner, and serving brunch on Saturday and Sunday, VILLAGIO is renowned for its extensive wine selection, salumi and hand crafted pasta dishes. It’s a perfect location for a quick snack, a lingering meal, a big group, a family night out or even large social gatherings.
Our restaurant offers two distinct dining experiences: the trattoria and the main dining room. The trattoria featuring an extensive raw bar, serves wine, cheese and salumi at marble-topped standing tables for meeting new people or grabbing drinks with a group of friends. The classic dining room seats over 150 and the lively music and cool vibe bring everyone a smile from their first bite of salumi or fresh pasta to their last spoonful of creamy, homemade gelato.
Dave & Busters Gift Basket with Play Cards
$20
Starting bid
Dave and Busters gift basket!
-Comes with two play cards (each with135 chips on it) along with treats, mini games, smartphone tripod, and more
Approximate $80 value
Dave and Busters gift basket!
-Comes with two play cards (each with135 chips on it) along with treats, mini games, smartphone tripod, and more
Approximate $80 value
Matching Adult and Child Knit Beanies
$10
Starting bid
Homemade, loom knit, matching adult and child beanies. One size fits most.
Approximate Value is $35
Homemade, loom knit, matching adult and child beanies. One size fits most.
Approximate Value is $35
Magic Moments by Meg- Ocean Play Dough Jar Sensory Kit
$6
Starting bid
Ocean Play Dough Jar - Value $15
The Ocean Play Dough Jar includes roughly 10oz of homemade, scented play dough, one cookie cutter/stamp, and various ocean-themed trinkets perfect for creating an underwater scene.
Play dough jars are the perfect item to keep in the diaper bag, car, or purse to use on the go. The kids will be engaged in screen-free entertainment while the adults get to enjoy their time at the restaurant/winery/brewery. A win-win for all!
All auction shoppers are also welcome to use the code SPRINGMAR24 to save 15% when ordering directly from the website or via Facebook messenger.
Ingredients include: Flour, Salt, Canola Oil, Cream of Tartar, Water, Food Coloring, Glitter, Essential Oils
https://www.etsy.com/shop/MagicMomentsbyMeg
Ocean Play Dough Jar - Value $15
The Ocean Play Dough Jar includes roughly 10oz of homemade, scented play dough, one cookie cutter/stamp, and various ocean-themed trinkets perfect for creating an underwater scene.
Play dough jars are the perfect item to keep in the diaper bag, car, or purse to use on the go. The kids will be engaged in screen-free entertainment while the adults get to enjoy their time at the restaurant/winery/brewery. A win-win for all!
All auction shoppers are also welcome to use the code SPRINGMAR24 to save 15% when ordering directly from the website or via Facebook messenger.
Ingredients include: Flour, Salt, Canola Oil, Cream of Tartar, Water, Food Coloring, Glitter, Essential Oils
https://www.etsy.com/shop/MagicMomentsbyMeg
Magic Moments by Meg - Farm Play Dough Jar Sensory Kit
$6
Starting bid
Farm Play Dough Jar - Value $15
The Farm Play Dough Jar includes roughly 10oz of homemade, scented play dough, one cookie cutter/stamp, and various farm-themed trinkets.
Play dough jars are the perfect item to keep in the diaper bag, car, or purse to use on the go. The kids will be engaged in screen-free entertainment while the adults get to enjoy their time at the restaurant/winery/brewery. A win-win for all!
All auction shoppers are also welcome to use the code SPRINGMAR24 to save 15% when ordering directly from the website or via Facebook messenger.
Ingredients include: Flour, Salt, Canola Oil, Cream of Tartar, Water, Food Coloring, Glitter, Essential Oils
https://www.etsy.com/shop/MagicMomentsbyMeg
Farm Play Dough Jar - Value $15
The Farm Play Dough Jar includes roughly 10oz of homemade, scented play dough, one cookie cutter/stamp, and various farm-themed trinkets.
Play dough jars are the perfect item to keep in the diaper bag, car, or purse to use on the go. The kids will be engaged in screen-free entertainment while the adults get to enjoy their time at the restaurant/winery/brewery. A win-win for all!
All auction shoppers are also welcome to use the code SPRINGMAR24 to save 15% when ordering directly from the website or via Facebook messenger.
Ingredients include: Flour, Salt, Canola Oil, Cream of Tartar, Water, Food Coloring, Glitter, Essential Oils
https://www.etsy.com/shop/MagicMomentsbyMeg
Magic Moments by Meg - Construction Play Dough Kit
$8
Starting bid
Construction Play Dough Kit - Value $24
The Construction Play Dough Kit includes two 6oz jars of homemade, scented play dough plus two cookie cutters and various construction-themed play pieces to create imaginative scenes. Recommended for children 3+ due to the small parts included.
Play dough jars are the perfect item to keep in the diaper bag, car, or purse to use on the go. The kids will be engaged in screen-free entertainment while the adults get to enjoy their time at the restaurant/winery/brewery. A win-win for all!
All auction shoppers are also welcome to use the code SPRINGMAR24 to save 15% when ordering directly from the website or via Facebook messenger.
Ingredients include: Flour, Salt, Canola Oil, Cream of Tartar, Water, Food Coloring, Glitter, Essential Oils
https://www.etsy.com/shop/MagicMomentsbyMeg
Construction Play Dough Kit - Value $24
The Construction Play Dough Kit includes two 6oz jars of homemade, scented play dough plus two cookie cutters and various construction-themed play pieces to create imaginative scenes. Recommended for children 3+ due to the small parts included.
Play dough jars are the perfect item to keep in the diaper bag, car, or purse to use on the go. The kids will be engaged in screen-free entertainment while the adults get to enjoy their time at the restaurant/winery/brewery. A win-win for all!
All auction shoppers are also welcome to use the code SPRINGMAR24 to save 15% when ordering directly from the website or via Facebook messenger.
Ingredients include: Flour, Salt, Canola Oil, Cream of Tartar, Water, Food Coloring, Glitter, Essential Oils
https://www.etsy.com/shop/MagicMomentsbyMeg
Happy Bud Large Green Letterman Jacket + $50 Gift Card
$60
Starting bid
Spreading Happiness is our Specialty
From our innovative products to our community engagement initiatives, our mission is clear: to spread happiness far and wide. With a team of passionate individuals committed to making a positive impact, we embrace the opportunity to bring smiles to faces and uplift spirits every day. Join us in our pursuit of spreading happiness – it's what we do best.
This is your Happy Place!"
https://www.happy-bud.com/about-us
Value: $200
Spreading Happiness is our Specialty
From our innovative products to our community engagement initiatives, our mission is clear: to spread happiness far and wide. With a team of passionate individuals committed to making a positive impact, we embrace the opportunity to bring smiles to faces and uplift spirits every day. Join us in our pursuit of spreading happiness – it's what we do best.
This is your Happy Place!"
https://www.happy-bud.com/about-us
Value: $200
"Change Your Prescription" Hoodie + $50 Gift Card
$35
Starting bid
Spreading Happiness is our Specialty
From our innovative products to our community engagement initiatives, our mission is clear: to spread happiness far and wide. With a team of passionate individuals committed to making a positive impact, we embrace the opportunity to bring smiles to faces and uplift spirits every day. Join us in our pursuit of spreading happiness – it's what we do best.
This is your Happy Place!"
https://www.happy-bud.com/about-us
Value: 115
Spreading Happiness is our Specialty
From our innovative products to our community engagement initiatives, our mission is clear: to spread happiness far and wide. With a team of passionate individuals committed to making a positive impact, we embrace the opportunity to bring smiles to faces and uplift spirits every day. Join us in our pursuit of spreading happiness – it's what we do best.
This is your Happy Place!"
https://www.happy-bud.com/about-us
Value: 115
"Happiness in Every High" Hoodie + $50 Gift Card
$35
Starting bid
Spreading Happiness is our Specialty
From our innovative products to our community engagement initiatives, our mission is clear: to spread happiness far and wide. With a team of passionate individuals committed to making a positive impact, we embrace the opportunity to bring smiles to faces and uplift spirits every day. Join us in our pursuit of spreading happiness – it's what we do best.
This is your Happy Place!"
https://www.happy-bud.com/about-us
Value: 115
Spreading Happiness is our Specialty
From our innovative products to our community engagement initiatives, our mission is clear: to spread happiness far and wide. With a team of passionate individuals committed to making a positive impact, we embrace the opportunity to bring smiles to faces and uplift spirits every day. Join us in our pursuit of spreading happiness – it's what we do best.
This is your Happy Place!"
https://www.happy-bud.com/about-us
Value: 115
Fresh Made White Sandwich Bread (#1)
$3
Starting bid
Product details:
A regular sized freshly made white sandwich bread (sliced).
No peanuts/tree nuts used.
Can be delivered to school or to an agreed upon local spot within Burke, VA at an agreed upon date and time.
Value: $7
Product details:
A regular sized freshly made white sandwich bread (sliced).
No peanuts/tree nuts used.
Can be delivered to school or to an agreed upon local spot within Burke, VA at an agreed upon date and time.
Value: $7
Fresh Made White Sandwich Bread (#2)
$3
Starting bid
Product details:
A regular sized freshly made white sandwich bread (sliced).
No peanuts/tree nuts used.
Can be delivered to school or to an agreed upon local spot within Burke, VA at an agreed upon date and time.
Value: $7
Product details:
A regular sized freshly made white sandwich bread (sliced).
No peanuts/tree nuts used.
Can be delivered to school or to an agreed upon local spot within Burke, VA at an agreed upon date and time.
Value: $7
Fresh Made White Sandwich Bread (#3)
$3
Starting bid
Product details:
A regular sized freshly made white sandwich bread (sliced).
No peanuts/tree nuts used.
Can be delivered to school or to an agreed upon local spot within Burke, VA at an agreed upon date and time.
Value: $7
Product details:
A regular sized freshly made white sandwich bread (sliced).
No peanuts/tree nuts used.
Can be delivered to school or to an agreed upon local spot within Burke, VA at an agreed upon date and time.
Value: $7
Fresh Made White Sandwich Bread (#4)
$3
Starting bid
Product details:
A regular sized freshly made white sandwich bread (sliced).
No peanuts/tree nuts used.
Can be delivered to school or to an agreed upon local spot within Burke, VA at an agreed upon date and time.
Value: $7
Product details:
A regular sized freshly made white sandwich bread (sliced).
No peanuts/tree nuts used.
Can be delivered to school or to an agreed upon local spot within Burke, VA at an agreed upon date and time.
Value: $7
Stellum Single Barrel Bourbon "Perseus" R1 Cask Strength
$20
Starting bid
75% Corn/21% Rye/4% Barley Malt
Single barrel whiskeys are an expression of distinction and power. Every cask is different. Many make good ingredients, but only some possess the particular character and balance to make a worthy single barrel bottling.
While marrying barrels for Stellum Bourbon and Stellum Rye, we occasionally identify specific barrels that we feel speak strongly alone. We set these barrels aside and bottle them at their true cask strength. Each is very much an individual experience, an unfiltered expression of one specific aging rather than a blend.
We offer Stellum single barrels as unique and exclusive picks for stores, clubs, and private gatherings. We also offer bottle-by-bottle Stellum single barrels in select markets. Every Stellum Single barrel is selected for the program on its own merits. They are, however, bottled and released in groups. We give each group a name to group them by moments in time, though flavor profiles vary within each selection.
Value: $60
75% Corn/21% Rye/4% Barley Malt
Single barrel whiskeys are an expression of distinction and power. Every cask is different. Many make good ingredients, but only some possess the particular character and balance to make a worthy single barrel bottling.
While marrying barrels for Stellum Bourbon and Stellum Rye, we occasionally identify specific barrels that we feel speak strongly alone. We set these barrels aside and bottle them at their true cask strength. Each is very much an individual experience, an unfiltered expression of one specific aging rather than a blend.
We offer Stellum single barrels as unique and exclusive picks for stores, clubs, and private gatherings. We also offer bottle-by-bottle Stellum single barrels in select markets. Every Stellum Single barrel is selected for the program on its own merits. They are, however, bottled and released in groups. We give each group a name to group them by moments in time, though flavor profiles vary within each selection.
Value: $60
Grab Bag of 3 Plants
$15
Starting bid
Grab bag of 3 young plants in containers. Pot size 4 inches, rooted plants in soil grown from cuttings.
Approximate Value: $50
Plants could include: Chlorophytum (spider plant), Epipremnum aureum "neon" (neon pothos), Sansevieria cylindrica (African spear), Saintpaulia ionantha "Maxi Rianne" (African violet), Spathiphyllum (peace lily), or pink Syngonium podophyllum (arrowhead plant).
You will not know what you are getting until you win! Delivery will be provided
Grab bag of 3 young plants in containers. Pot size 4 inches, rooted plants in soil grown from cuttings.
Approximate Value: $50
Plants could include: Chlorophytum (spider plant), Epipremnum aureum "neon" (neon pothos), Sansevieria cylindrica (African spear), Saintpaulia ionantha "Maxi Rianne" (African violet), Spathiphyllum (peace lily), or pink Syngonium podophyllum (arrowhead plant).
You will not know what you are getting until you win! Delivery will be provided
Grab Bag of 3 Plants
$15
Starting bid
Grab bag of 3 young plants in containers. Pot size 4 inches, rooted plants in soil grown from cuttings.
Approximate Value: $50
Plants could include: Chlorophytum (spider plant), Epipremnum aureum "neon" (neon pothos), Sansevieria cylindrica (African spear), Saintpaulia ionantha "Maxi Rianne" (African violet), Spathiphyllum (peace lily), or pink Syngonium podophyllum (arrowhead plant).
You will not know what you are getting until you win! Delivery will be provided
Grab bag of 3 young plants in containers. Pot size 4 inches, rooted plants in soil grown from cuttings.
Approximate Value: $50
Plants could include: Chlorophytum (spider plant), Epipremnum aureum "neon" (neon pothos), Sansevieria cylindrica (African spear), Saintpaulia ionantha "Maxi Rianne" (African violet), Spathiphyllum (peace lily), or pink Syngonium podophyllum (arrowhead plant).
You will not know what you are getting until you win! Delivery will be provided
Grab Bag of 3 Plants
$15
Starting bid
Grab bag of 3 young plants in containers. Pot size 4 inches, rooted plants in soil grown from cuttings.
Approximate Value: $50
Plants could include: Chlorophytum (spider plant), Epipremnum aureum "neon" (neon pothos), Sansevieria cylindrica (African spear), Saintpaulia ionantha "Maxi Rianne" (African violet), Spathiphyllum (peace lily), or pink Syngonium podophyllum (arrowhead plant).
You will not know what you are getting until you win! Delivery will be provided
Grab bag of 3 young plants in containers. Pot size 4 inches, rooted plants in soil grown from cuttings.
Approximate Value: $50
Plants could include: Chlorophytum (spider plant), Epipremnum aureum "neon" (neon pothos), Sansevieria cylindrica (African spear), Saintpaulia ionantha "Maxi Rianne" (African violet), Spathiphyllum (peace lily), or pink Syngonium podophyllum (arrowhead plant).
You will not know what you are getting until you win! Delivery will be provided