LLUSC T-Shirts

Get Your Leadership Ladies of the Upstate T-Shirts Now!





Support the Leadership Ladies of the Upstate by purchasing our exclusive T-shirts! Perfect for showing your pride and spirit in the community, these T-shirts are available for a limited time.





👚 Pricing:

REGISTERED Members:$20.00 each

Non-Members:$25.00 each





🌟 Supporting Our Cause:

A portion of every sale will go directly back to the Leadership Ladies of the Upstate to help fund upcoming community activities. Your purchase not only gets you a great T-shirt but also helps us make a positive impact in the community.





🛍 How to Purchase:

Click the link below to purchase the T-Shirt and the Google link to order your size.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to both look great and support a noble cause. Your involvement truly makes a difference!





📍 Pick-Up Information:TBD





For any further inquiries, please contact us at [email protected].





Grab your T-shirt today and become a visible part of the Leadership Ladies of the Upstate's journey towards community betterment!** Click the Google link to order👇

https://forms.gle/FcxBysNKGkdjfuYW8



