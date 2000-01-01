Logo
Leadership Ladies Of The Upstate SC
LLUSC T-Shirts

Get Your Leadership Ladies of the Upstate T-Shirts Now!


Support the Leadership Ladies of the Upstate by purchasing our exclusive T-shirts! Perfect for showing your pride and spirit in the community, these T-shirts are available for a limited time.


👚 Pricing:

REGISTERED Members:$20.00 each

Non-Members:$25.00 each


🌟 Supporting Our Cause:

A portion of every sale will go directly back to the Leadership Ladies of the Upstate to help fund upcoming community activities. Your purchase not only gets you a great T-shirt but also helps us make a positive impact in the community.


🛍 How to Purchase:

 Click the link below to purchase the T-Shirt and the Google link to order your size.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to both look great and support a noble cause. Your involvement truly makes a difference!


📍 Pick-Up Information:TBD


For any further inquiries, please contact us at [email protected].


Grab your T-shirt today and become a visible part of the Leadership Ladies of the Upstate's journey towards community betterment!** Click the Google link to order👇

https://forms.gle/FcxBysNKGkdjfuYW8


