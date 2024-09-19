Jack and Jill of America, Inc, Western Maryland Chapter

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Jack and Jill of America, Inc, Western Maryland Chapter

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Jack and Jill of America Western Maryland Chapter MGM National Harbor Luxurious Vacation Package

MGM National Harbor Luxury Vacation Package
$20
2 nights stay at MGM National Harbor in a Deluxe Room, Valet Parking for one (1) car for two nights Food and Beverage credit of $600.00 total Welcome to Maryland Gift Basket Valid until November 10, 2025

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