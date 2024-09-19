Jack and Jill of America, Inc, Western Maryland Chapter
About this raffle
Sales closed
Jack and Jill of America Western Maryland Chapter MGM National Harbor Luxurious Vacation Package
MGM National Harbor Luxury Vacation Package
$20
2 nights stay at MGM National Harbor in a Deluxe Room,
Valet Parking for one (1) car for two nights
Food and Beverage credit of $600.00 total
Welcome to Maryland Gift Basket
Valid until November 10, 2025
2 nights stay at MGM National Harbor in a Deluxe Room,
Valet Parking for one (1) car for two nights
Food and Beverage credit of $600.00 total
Welcome to Maryland Gift Basket
Valid until November 10, 2025
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!