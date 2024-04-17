2024 Wild Wild West Gala

As a Table Sponsor, you will receive 8 Gala Tickets with a reserved table; 1 year of full recognition of feeding 167 students with your donation, recognition on social media and your name/business name on the event banner! Receipt and tickets will be mailed 30 days prior to event, to the address provided.

As a Table Sponsor, you will receive 8 Gala Tickets with a reserved table; 1 year of full recognition of feeding 167 students with your donation, recognition on social media and your name/business name on the event banner! Receipt and tickets will be mailed 30 days prior to event, to the address provided.

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