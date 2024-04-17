2024 Wild Wild West Gala

**The Wild, Wild West Gala is officially sold out for ballroom seating! ** A limited number of tickets are still available for the oasis/bar area, but don’t wait—these will go fast!**
Individual Ticket - Pick Up Ticket/s at Bramlitt's on Hwy 19 or show Zeffy receipt.
**The Wild, Wild West Gala is officially sold out for ballroom seating! ** A limited number of tickets are still available for the oasis/bar area, but don’t wait—these will go fast!**
Individual Ticket - Pick Up Ticket/s at Bramlitt's on Hwy 19 or show Zeffy receipt.
Sponsor
$250
Sponsor the event and you will receive recognition on social media and have your name/business on the event banner! (no tickets)
Sponsor the event and you will receive recognition on social media and have your name/business on the event banner! (no tickets)
Event Sponsor
$500
As an Event Sponsor you will receive 4 Gala Tickets (no reserved table), recognition on social media, and your name/business name on the event banner! Receipt and tickets will be mailed 30 days prior to event, to the address provided.
As an Event Sponsor you will receive 4 Gala Tickets (no reserved table), recognition on social media, and your name/business name on the event banner! Receipt and tickets will be mailed 30 days prior to event, to the address provided.
Table Sponsor
$1,000
As a Table Sponsor, you will receive 8 Gala Tickets with a reserved table; 1 year of full recognition of feeding 167 students with your donation, recognition on social media and your name/business name on the event banner! Receipt and tickets will be mailed 30 days prior to event, to the address provided.
As a Table Sponsor, you will receive 8 Gala Tickets with a reserved table; 1 year of full recognition of feeding 167 students with your donation, recognition on social media and your name/business name on the event banner! Receipt and tickets will be mailed 30 days prior to event, to the address provided.
V.I.P. Event Sponsor
$2,500
As a VIP Event Sponsor you will receive 8 Gala Tickets with a VIP reserved table; 1 year of full recognition of feeding 417 students with your donation, recognition on social media, newsletter, and your name/business name on event banner! Receipt and tickets will be mailed 30 days prior to event, to the address provided.
As a VIP Event Sponsor you will receive 8 Gala Tickets with a VIP reserved table; 1 year of full recognition of feeding 417 students with your donation, recognition on social media, newsletter, and your name/business name on event banner! Receipt and tickets will be mailed 30 days prior to event, to the address provided.
Title Event Sponsor
$5,000
As a Title Event Sponsor you will receive 12 Gala Tickets with a Title VIP reserved table; 1 year full of full recognition for feeding 833 students with your donation, recognition on social media and your name/business name on the event banner! Receipt and tickets will be mailed 30 days prior to event, to the address provided.
As a Title Event Sponsor you will receive 12 Gala Tickets with a Title VIP reserved table; 1 year full of full recognition for feeding 833 students with your donation, recognition on social media and your name/business name on the event banner! Receipt and tickets will be mailed 30 days prior to event, to the address provided.
Add a donation for Feed the Need of Putnam County
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!