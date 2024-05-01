2024 Pipe Band Competition Entry Form

ENTRY FEE:

Pipe Bands - $200 (includes 20 games admission tickets)

Entry in two grades (Challenge Up or Service Bands competing in Grade 5) - additional $100 (does not include additional admission tickets) Challenges will be allowed time permitting. Challenging bands must be able to meet the musical requirement of the higher grade. Bands placing in two events will receive both prize monies.

To purchase additional games admission tickets at an advance sale discount, visit fairhillscottishgames.org



All entries must be submitted by May 1, 2024. Entry fees are non-refundable.



PRIZE MONEY:

Pipe Band Grade 2 - 1st $1500, 2nd $1200, 3rd 1000 (Overall trophy and prize money for Grade 2 will be based on the aggregate results of the Medley and the MSR; MSR serves as tie-breaker)

Pipe Band Grade 3 - 1st $600, 2nd $525, 3rd $450

Pipe Band Grade 4 - 1st $500, 2nd $400, 3rd $300

Pipe Band Grade 5 - 1st $425, 2nd $350, 3rd $250

Service Band - 1st $275, 2nd $225, 3rd $175





BAND TRAVEL EXPENSE MONEY:

In each grade, the first four (4) bands entered will receive travel expense money on a one-way direct mileage basis as delineated on the EUSPBA map and providing that they have participated in the mid-day parade and last massed bands.

0 - 100 miles - $150

101 - 200 miles - $200

201 - 300 miles - $250

Over 300 miles - $300

ADDITIONAL RULES AND COMPETITION INFORMATION:

Pipe Band Competitions are sanctioned by the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association (EUSPBA), and will conform to the EUSPBA’s requirements and rules for sanctioned events. Bands shall submit set/medley selections as required by EUSPBA for their respective grade.

SGAD reserves the right to cancel any event due to lack of competitors. In any contest with three or less competitors, SGAD reserves the right to award one less prize than the number of competitors.

All prize money and band travel expenses will be mailed to competitors within 14 days after the day of the games.

ATTIRE - Highland dress is required for competition. Competitor numbers must be displayed on the bass drum.

BAND ORDER OF PLAY - A random draw will be conducted no later than May 11, 2024 to determine the band competition order of play and bands will be notified via email.

MASSED BANDS - Pipe Bands shall participate in the Mid Day Parade and Closing Massed Bands. Bands that are not present on time at both ceremonies will not receive their travel expense reimbursements. The only exception will be for bands that are excused from the opening massed bands. Opening ceremonies will commence at approximately 12:00 PM. Closing ceremonies will commence at approximately 6:00 PM.

CHG reserves the right to change or amend these rules. CHG is not responsible for any typographical errors or omissions. Any complaints must be forwarded to the office of the games within 10 days after the games, along with a $15 processing charge.

BAND PARKING - Each registered band will be issued two (2) numbered band parking passes for the day of the games. All other vehicles will need to park in the general parking area. Handicap parking is available just outside of the main gate. Please inform all members of your band to park in the main parking lot, as passes will be checked against a roster of parking numbers prior to any vehicle entering.

No overnight parking will be allowed on the property for any reason. The gates will open to bands on the day of the games at approximately 6:30 AM at which time games personnel will check parking passes against an official list of approved parking pass numbers at the gate.

In case of inclement weather, parking on grass surfaces and areas may be limited or prohibited.

No RVs or Campers will be permitted entrance to the band parking area.

THANK YOU for your compliance with these rules and your support of the games! For any questions, email Linda Hall at [email protected].